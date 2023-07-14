Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The UST 10 Year Note Fund is a passively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the ICE BofA Current 10-Year US Treasury Index (GA10) (“Underlying Index”). Under normal market conditions, F/m Investments, LLC d/b/a North Slope Capital, LLC (the “Adviser”) seeks to achieve the UST 10 Year Note Fund’s investment objective by investing at least 80% of the UST 10 Year Note Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Underlying Index. The Fund may enter into reverse repurchase agreements in amounts not exceeding one-third of the Fund’s total assets (including the amount borrowed).
The Underlying Index
The Underlying Index was established December 31, 1987 by ICE Data Services (the “Index Provider”). The ICE BofA Current 10-Year US Treasury Index is a one-security index comprised of the most recently issued 10-year US Treasury note. The index is rebalanced monthly. In order to qualify for inclusion, a 10-year note must be auctioned on or before the third business day before the last business day of the month. The components of the Underlying Index change at the start of the month following any month when there has been a new public sale by the U.S. Government (referred to as an “auction”) of an underlying Treasury Security (or Securities).
This periodic transition to the most-recently auctioned Treasury bill, note, or bond of a stated maturity, which is referred to as the “on-the-run” or “OTR” security of that maturity, occurs on one day. An OTR security is the most recently issued of a periodically issued security (as opposed to an off-the-run security, which is a security that has been issued before the most recent issue and is still outstanding).
The Underlying Index is calculated and administered by the Index Provider, which is not affiliated with the UST 10 Year Note Fund or the Adviser. Additional information regarding the Underlying Index, including its value, is available at https://indices.theice.com/. The UST 10 Year Note Fund’s investment strategy is to pursue its investment objective. The UST 10 Year Note Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities or other investments not included in the Underlying Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the UST 10 Year Note Fund track the Underlying Index.
The UST 10 Year Note Fund has elected to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).
* Annualized
* Annualized
|UTEN
|Weighting
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Weighting
|UTEN Fees (% of AUM)
|UTEN Fees (% of AUM)
|UTEN Fees (% of AUM)
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UTEN
|UTEN
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|UTEN
|UTEN
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 06, 2023
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 05, 2023
|$0.127
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 03, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2023
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2023
|$0.155
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 05, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 03, 2022
|$0.149
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 11, 2022
|$0.181
|OrdinaryDividend
