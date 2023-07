Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its assets in debt securities and in derivatives and other instruments that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The Fund primarily invests in securities that have a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of three years or less. The debt securities in which the Fund typically invests include a mix of government obligations (including U.S., state, and local governments, their agencies and instrumentalities); mortgage- and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized mortgage obligations); corporate debt securities; and other securities believed to have debt-like characteristics. The Fund will invest primarily in investment-grade securities, but may invest up to 20% of its net assets in below-investment-grade securities, which sometimes are referred to as high-yield securities or “junk” bonds. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in foreign debt securities, including non-U.S. dollar-denominated securities and securities of companies in emerging market countries (i.e., those that are in the early stages of their industrial cycles). The Fund also may invest in securities not considered foreign securities that carry foreign credit exposure. The Fund may use futures, including U.S. Treasury futures, to manage duration, increase or decrease its exposure to changing security prices or other factors that affect security values, enhance income, hedge against certain risks, or keep cash on hand to meet shareholder redemptions or other needs while maintaining exposure to a market.