The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is generally comprised of 200 U.S. companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors (value and quality measures) and two technical factors (momentum and correlation). To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the quarterly Index screening date: (i) listed on a U.S. stock exchange and incorporated and headquartered in the United States; (ii) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $1,000,000 for each of the preceding three months; and (iii) only common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), tracking stocks and holding companies are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

The top 800 companies by market capitalization that meet the foregoing criteria (the “Starting Universe”) are assigned a score for each of the following factors:

■ Value – determined by fundamental valuation ratios, e.g., price-to-book, price-to-sales, price-to-earnings ■ Quality – determined by static observations and trends of these ratios over time, e.g., return on equity, return on assets ■ Momentum – determined by a stock’s risk adjusted returns over multiple periods of time ■ Low Correlation – incorporates diversification potential of stocks that are less correlated to the market over historical periods

The score for each factor is used to calculate a company’s overall factor score. Companies from the Starting Universe are ranked by their overall factor score, and the top twenty-five percent (25%) ( i.e., 200 out of 800 companies) are selected for inclusion in the Index. Companies are weighted in the Index by a combination of their overall factor score and their inverse volatility over the prior 12 months, subject to certain sector weighting considerations set forth below. For the inverse volatility weighting component, the Index methodology determines each company’s volatility (or risk) as measured by standard deviation over the past 12 months, which reflects the average amount a company’s stock price has differed from the mean over that period. Companies with higher overall factor scores and lower volatility (or risk) receive higher weights in the Index and companies with lower overall factor scores and higher volatility (or risk) receive lower weights in the Index.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. At the time of the Index’s quarterly screening date, the maximum weight of any security in the Index is capped at 4% and the sectors are weighted the same as the sector weights in the Starting Universe ( i.e., sector neutral). In response to market conditions and/or the volume factor adjustments, security weights may fluctuate above the specified cap and/or sector weights may fluctuate from the sector neutral weighting. If a component security no longer meets applicable trading volume thresholds as of the quarterly Index screening date, the Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce such component security’s weight in the Index and reallocates the reduction in the weight pro rata among the other remaining securities.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology and health care sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.