Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

ETF
USMF
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.0833 -0.17 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
USMF (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.0833 -0.17 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity
USMF (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$39.0833 -0.17 -0.42%
primary theme
U.S. Mid-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

USMF | ETF

$39.08

$258 M

1.43%

$0.56

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

4.3%

1 yr return

8.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

9.7%

5 Yr Avg Return

7.3%

Net Assets

$258 M

Holdings in Top 10

12.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$39.3
$34.15
$39.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 152.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund

USMF | ETF

$39.08

$258 M

1.43%

$0.56

0.28%

USMF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.58%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree U.S. Multifactor Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Jun 29, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    5500000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marlene Walker-Smith

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is generally comprised of 200 U.S. companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors (value and quality measures) and two technical factors (momentum and correlation). To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the quarterly Index screening date: (i) listed on a U.S. stock exchange and incorporated and headquartered in the United States; (ii) average daily dollar trading volume of at least $1,000,000 for each of the preceding three months; and (iii) only common stocks, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), tracking stocks and holding companies are eligible for inclusion in the Index. 
The top 800 companies by market capitalization that meet the foregoing criteria (the “Starting Universe”) are assigned a score for each of the following factors: 
Value – determined by fundamental valuation ratios, e.g., price-to-book, price-to-sales, price-to-earnings
Quality – determined by static observations and trends of these ratios over time, e.g., return on equity, return on assets
Momentum – determined by a stock’s risk adjusted returns over multiple periods of time
Low Correlation – incorporates diversification potential of stocks that are less correlated to the market over historical periods 
The score for each factor is used to calculate a company’s overall factor score. Companies from the Starting Universe are ranked by their overall factor score, and the top twenty-five percent (25%) (i.e., 200 out of 800 companies) are selected for inclusion in the Index. Companies are weighted in the Index by a combination of their overall factor score and their inverse volatility over the prior 12 months, subject to certain sector weighting considerations set forth below. For the inverse volatility weighting component, the Index methodology determines each company’s volatility (or risk) as measured by standard deviation over the past 12 months, which reflects the average amount a company’s stock price has differed from the mean over that period. Companies with higher overall factor scores and lower volatility (or risk) receive higher weights in the Index and companies with lower overall factor scores and higher volatility (or risk) receive lower weights in the Index. 
The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. At the time of the Index’s quarterly screening date, the maximum weight of any security in the Index is capped at 4% and the sectors are weighted the same as the sector weights in the Starting Universe (i.e., sector neutral). In response to market conditions and/or the volume factor adjustments, security weights may fluctuate above the specified cap and/or sector weights may fluctuate from the sector neutral weighting. If a component security no longer meets applicable trading volume thresholds as of the quarterly Index screening date, the Index methodology applies a volume factor adjustment to reduce such component security’s weight in the Index and reallocates the reduction in the weight pro rata among the other remaining securities. 
WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (“WisdomTree Investments”), as Index provider, currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology and health care sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index. 
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.
Read More

USMF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USMF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -23.7% 34.1% 93.69%
1 Yr 8.0% -41.1% 31.8% 61.11%
3 Yr 9.7%* -20.8% 21.3% 25.92%
5 Yr 7.3%* -14.9% 80.9% 8.08%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.9% 11.3% 52.26%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USMF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -52.6% 20.1% 5.38%
2021 10.1% -25.0% 15.1% 22.45%
2020 3.9% -2.9% 196.6% 30.62%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 8.3% 46.44%
2018 -1.0% -11.1% 0.0% 2.07%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USMF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.1% -27.0% 34.1% 88.64%
1 Yr 2.3% -41.1% 48.6% 72.54%
3 Yr 13.3%* -20.8% 21.3% 9.63%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 80.9% 9.50%
10 Yr N/A* -8.9% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USMF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.8% -52.6% 20.1% 5.38%
2021 10.1% -25.0% 15.1% 22.45%
2020 3.9% -2.9% 196.6% 30.62%
2019 5.5% -2.6% 8.3% 46.44%
2018 -1.0% -11.1% 0.0% 5.92%

USMF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USMF Category Low Category High USMF % Rank
Net Assets 258 M 481 K 145 B 61.46%
Number of Holdings 200 1 2445 33.17%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.4 M 3.49 K 10.8 B 69.35%
Weighting of Top 10 12.58% 2.9% 100.0% 72.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. International Business Machines Corp 1.46%
  2. Dolby Laboratories Inc 1.31%
  3. Visa Inc 1.22%
  4. Oracle Corp 1.21%
  5. Black Knight Inc 1.21%
  6. Jack Henry Associates Inc 1.21%
  7. Cisco Systems Inc 1.20%
  8. Fiserv Inc 1.14%
  9. Akamai Technologies Inc 1.13%
  10. Mastercard Inc 1.11%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USMF % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 100.57% 6.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 30.15%
Other 		0.00% -1.04% 36.11% 30.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 28.64%
Cash 		0.00% -2.51% 100.00% 91.71%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 6.81% 30.65%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USMF % Rank
Technology 		27.09% 0.00% 40.65% 1.76%
Healthcare 		13.56% 0.00% 47.15% 17.38%
Financial Services 		12.35% 0.00% 46.10% 68.01%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.45% 2.49% 46.48% 68.26%
Communication Services 		9.29% 0.00% 30.98% 5.79%
Industrials 		7.92% 0.00% 45.89% 90.43%
Consumer Defense 		7.03% 0.00% 32.18% 16.12%
Energy 		4.29% 0.00% 58.13% 64.23%
Utilities 		2.73% 0.00% 18.97% 64.74%
Real Estate 		2.65% 0.00% 25.82% 79.60%
Basic Materials 		2.65% 0.00% 26.18% 87.15%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USMF % Rank
US 		100.00% 0.00% 100.04% 0.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 93.47%

USMF - Expenses

Operational Fees

USMF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% 0.03% 33.98% 88.97%
Management Fee 0.28% 0.00% 1.50% 17.47%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

USMF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USMF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USMF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 152.00% 0.00% 321.00% 97.71%

USMF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USMF Category Low Category High USMF % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.43% 0.00% 3.05% 5.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USMF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USMF Category Low Category High USMF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.58% -2.06% 3.38% 2.03%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USMF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USMF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marlene Walker-Smith

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 26, 2020

1.59

1.6%

Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.

Michael Stoll

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.

David France

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.

Todd Frysinger

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.

Vlasta Sheremeta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 30, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.32 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×