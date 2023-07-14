Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
4.3%
1 yr return
8.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
9.7%
5 Yr Avg Return
7.3%
Net Assets
$258 M
Holdings in Top 10
12.6%
Expense Ratio 0.28%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 152.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|■
|Value – determined by fundamental valuation ratios, e.g., price-to-book, price-to-sales, price-to-earnings
|■
|Quality – determined by static observations and trends of these ratios over time, e.g., return on equity, return on assets
|■
|Momentum – determined by a stock’s risk adjusted returns over multiple periods of time
|■
|Low Correlation – incorporates diversification potential of stocks that are less correlated to the market over historical periods
|Period
|USMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|4.3%
|-23.7%
|34.1%
|93.69%
|1 Yr
|8.0%
|-41.1%
|31.8%
|61.11%
|3 Yr
|9.7%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|25.92%
|5 Yr
|7.3%*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|8.08%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-9.9%
|11.3%
|52.26%
* Annualized
|Period
|USMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|5.38%
|2021
|10.1%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|22.45%
|2020
|3.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|30.62%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|46.44%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|2.07%
|Period
|USMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.1%
|-27.0%
|34.1%
|88.64%
|1 Yr
|2.3%
|-41.1%
|48.6%
|72.54%
|3 Yr
|13.3%*
|-20.8%
|21.3%
|9.63%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|80.9%
|9.50%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.9%
|12.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|USMF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-8.8%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|5.38%
|2021
|10.1%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|22.45%
|2020
|3.9%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|30.62%
|2019
|5.5%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|46.44%
|2018
|-1.0%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|5.92%
|USMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|USMF % Rank
|Net Assets
|258 M
|481 K
|145 B
|61.46%
|Number of Holdings
|200
|1
|2445
|33.17%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|27.4 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|69.35%
|Weighting of Top 10
|12.58%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|72.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USMF % Rank
|Stocks
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|6.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|30.15%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|30.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|28.64%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|91.71%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|30.65%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USMF % Rank
|Technology
|27.09%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|1.76%
|Healthcare
|13.56%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|17.38%
|Financial Services
|12.35%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|68.01%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.45%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|68.26%
|Communication Services
|9.29%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|5.79%
|Industrials
|7.92%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|90.43%
|Consumer Defense
|7.03%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|16.12%
|Energy
|4.29%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|64.23%
|Utilities
|2.73%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|64.74%
|Real Estate
|2.65%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|79.60%
|Basic Materials
|2.65%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|87.15%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USMF % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|0.50%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|93.47%
|USMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.28%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|88.97%
|Management Fee
|0.28%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|17.47%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.30%
|N/A
|USMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|USMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USMF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|152.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|97.71%
|USMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|USMF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.43%
|0.00%
|3.05%
|5.78%
|USMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|USMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|USMF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.58%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|2.03%
|USMF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.195
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.125
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2021
|$0.170
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2021
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2021
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.110
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.102
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 26, 2020
1.59
1.6%
Marlene is head of equity index portfolio management. She leads the team of equity index portfolio managers managing US and non-US equity index portfolios and is responsible for the refinement and implementation of the entire equity index portfolio management process. Previously, Marlene served as a senior portfolio manager within the equity index team and prior to joining the equity index team was an equity trader for the firm. Prior to joining the firm in 1995, Marlene was a trader for Banc One Investment Advisors Corporation and a brokerage services manager for Mid Atlantic Capital Corporation. Marlene has been in the investment industry since 1990. Marlene earned an MBA in finance from the University of Pittsburgh and a BA in history and Russian from Washington & Jefferson College.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Stoll is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. France is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2009.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Mr. Frysinger is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. He has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 30, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Ms. Sheremeta is a vice president and senior portfolio manager at Mellon. She has been employed by Mellon or a predecessor company since 2011.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.32
|5.78
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...