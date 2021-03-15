Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
AGF Investments Trust - AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF

ETF
USHG
Payout Change
Suspended
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
Name

As of 03/15/2021

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AGF Investments Trust - AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF

USHG | ETF

-

$3.1 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$3.1 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USHG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AGF Investments Trust - AGFiQ Dynamic Hedged U.S. Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Philip Lee

Fund Description

USHG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -24.5% 14.0% 58.71%
1 Yr N/A -33.8% 22.0% 32.83%
3 Yr N/A* -19.2% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.2% 13.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.2% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% 26.53%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -8.4% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 7.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -25.0% 14.0% 58.21%
1 Yr N/A -33.8% 22.0% 31.31%
3 Yr N/A* -19.2% 20.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -13.1% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -6.8% 11.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USHG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -54.0% 40.9% 26.53%
2021 N/A -22.5% 24.1% N/A
2020 N/A -19.4% 24.1% N/A
2019 N/A -8.4% 12.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.0% 15.9% N/A

USHG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USHG Category Low Category High USHG % Rank
Net Assets 3.1 M 818 K 5.18 B 97.98%
Number of Holdings 12 3 2670 84.21%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.02 M -175 M 1.1 B 78.95%
Weighting of Top 10 97.72% 1.5% 100.0% 6.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund 20.53%
  2. AGFiQ US Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund 19.73%
  3. Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund 14.27%
  4. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund 10.64%
  5. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund 9.22%
  6. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund 8.75%
  7. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund 4.29%
  8. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund 4.22%
  9. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund 3.83%
  10. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund 2.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USHG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% -2.90% 119.13% 29.32%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 7.60% 32.28%
Other 		0.00% -35.22% 39.56% 50.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% -0.02% 4.68% 33.33%
Cash 		0.00% -67.46% 106.99% 62.96%
Bonds 		0.00% -48.31% 152.17% 46.60%

USHG - Expenses

Operational Fees

USHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.40% 11.46% 3.02%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 2.50% 6.03%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.50%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 1.54% N/A

Sales Fees

USHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USHG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 479.00% 22.60%

USHG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USHG Category Low Category High USHG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 11.18% 44.72%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USHG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USHG Category Low Category High USHG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -3.33% 2.88% 2.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USHG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USHG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Philip Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2019

1.78

1.8%

Phil is Chief Operations Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Prior to joining FFCM, Phil was an equity strategist at Platinum Grove Asset Management LP where his responsibilites included supervising electronic trade execution, automating trade operations and building out systems infrastructure. Phil has also co-managed statistical arbitrage strategies in the Japanese Equity Market. He was Director of Development at Principia Capital Management, LLC, a statistical arbitrage hedge fund, where he developed the firm's quantitative research and trading platforms. Previously, Phil was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Fixed Income Derivatives. Phil has been a member of the investing community since 1992. Phil holds engineering degrees from the University of Pennsylvania (Ph.D.) and the Cooper Union (BE and ME)

William DeRoche

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2019

1.78

1.8%

Bill is Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager at FFCM, LLC. Bill is one of the co-founders of FFCM. Before founding FFCM, Bill was a Vice President at State Street Global Advisors and was the head of the U.S. Enhanced Equities team. Prior to joining SSgA in 2003, Bill was a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager at Putnam Investments. Bill has been working in the investment management field since 1995. Bill has a Bachelor's degreee in Electrical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy and an MBA from the Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth College.

Josh Belko

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 22, 2019

1.78

1.8%

Josh is an Associate Portfolio Manager and Research Analyst for AGFiQ ETFs and AGF Investments, LLC, a registered investment adviser focused on factor driven traditional and alternative investment strategies. Prior to AGF Investments, Josh was an analyst at Pioneer Investments where he supported the investment management process for global equity, fixed income and derivative products. Prior to Pioneer, he was an investor service representative for a European firm managing $55 billion in assets at Brown Brothers Harriman. Josh also worked at Standish Mellon Asset Management as a structured products analyst and at State Street Global Markets as a FX trader. Josh attained a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from Northeastern University D’Amore-McKim School of Business while playing on their NCAA Division I football team. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 23.55 5.9 7.93

