The Fund seeks to reflect generally the performance of the price of gold while generating dividend income through selling gold call options and through collateral interest income.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by maintaining substantial economic exposure to the performance of the physical gold and gold futures markets (the “Gold Markets”). To achieve an exposure to the Gold Markets, the Fund invests in: (i) negotiable warehouse receipts, called warrants (hereinafter, “Gold Warrants”), evidencing ownership of specific gold

bars stored in licensed depositories in and around New York City, and (ii) fully margined and collateralized gold futures contracts, described in further detail below. Also, to obtain the desired economic exposure, the Fund may transact in other gold-related derivative instruments such as cash-settled options, forward contracts, options on futures contracts, and other options. The futures contracts and other gold-related derivative instruments in which the Fund may invest are collectively referred to herein as “Gold Interests,” and, together with Gold Warrants, are referred to herein as “Gold Investments.”

The Fund may invest in Gold Investments directly or indirectly through the investments of its wholly-owned subsidiary incorporated in the Cayman Islands, USCF Cayman Commodity 4 (the “Subsidiary”). However, the Fund primarily gains exposure to the Gold Markets through the Gold Investments made by the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary, which has the same investment objective as the Fund, is advised by the Adviser and sub-advised by SummerHaven Investment Management, LLC (“SummerHaven” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

The Fund will only invest in COMEX Gold Warrants and gold futures through the Subsidiary. As noted below, the percentage of the Fund’s assets invested in the Subsidiary will be limited to 25%. The primary instrument used by the Fund for achieving exposure to the price performance of gold will be COMEX gold futures, but the Fund also intends to achieve a portion of its exposure to the price performance of gold via COMEX Gold Warrants. The Fund expects that it will limit its investment in COMEX Gold Warrants to 20% of the value of its Subsidiary. COMEX gold futures and COMEX Gold Warrants will be evaluated for expected return and expected trading and holding costs (implicit and explicit). The results of this comparison will be used by the Fund’s Sub-Adviser to determine the desired balance of COMEX gold futures and COMEX Gold Warrants.

The Fund is not an index ETF and is actively managed. The Fund is “non-diversified,” as that term is defined in the 1940 Act. Investors should be aware that the Fund’s investment objective is not for its net asset value (“NAV”) per share to equal the spot prices of the gold underlying its Gold Investments or the prices of any particular group of futures contracts, and investors should not expect changes in the Fund’s performance to track changes in such spot prices.

Gold Futures Contracts and other Gold Interests:

The Fund may invest in gold futures contracts (a type of commodity futures contract) that the portfolio managers believe are economically identical or substantially similar to holding physical gold.

A commodity futures contract is a financial instrument in which a party agrees to pay a fixed price for a fixed quantity of a commodity at a specified future date. The total cost of the commodity (e.g., physical gold) underlying a futures contract at its current price (or spot price) is often referred to as “notional amount.” Futures contracts are traded at market prices on exchanges pursuant to terms common to all market participants.

Physical gold:

The Fund invests in physical gold by acquiring COMEX Gold Warrants evidencing ownership of physical gold bars in a COMEX-approved depository. Although COMEX Gold Warrants are not directly tradeable, the Fund acquires them by purchasing COMEX gold futures contracts and accepting physical delivery to settle the futures contract. The Fund is able to sell its interests in COMEX Gold Warrants by selling COMEX gold futures contracts and delivering the warrants to physically settle the futures contract.

COMEX Gold Warrants are linked to specific bars with identifiable and unique brands and serial numbers stored in an exchange-approved gold depository. The Fund does not custody physical gold and will not take possession of physical gold at any time.

Gold Call Options:

The Fund follows a “buy-write” (also called a covered call) investment strategy in which the Fund buys Gold Investments, and also writes (or sells) call options that are fully “covered” (or collateralized) by the Gold Investments. Generally, a call option on gold gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy gold at a specific price, called the strike price, for a certain amount of time. If the market price of gold rises above the strike price before the option expires, the holder can make a profit by exercising the option to purchase the gold at the strike price and then selling the gold at the current market price. Accordingly, purchasers of the gold call options sold by the Fund will pay a premium for the right to exercise the option at the strike price on a future date, and the fund will earn money by retaining this premium.

Conversely, if the market price of gold falls and then remains below the strike price, the option holder would not make any profit by exercising the option, and the seller of the option will make a profit on the premium.

The Sub-Adviser will cause the Fund to write options as part of its investment strategy to generate option premium profits for the Fund. The Fund does not intend to engage in options trading as a strategy, but rather intends to make a profit solely by retaining the premium received when the Fund issues the options.

The Fund will never sell call options on more than 100% of the notional amount of the Fund’s portfolio of Gold Investments, meaning that the fund will not utilize leverage.

U.S. Government Securities and Assets Used to Collateralize:

The Fund will invest in U.S. government securities. U.S. government securities include U.S. Treasury obligations and securities issued or guaranteed by various agencies of the U.S. government, or by various instrumentalities that have been established or sponsored by the U.S. government.

In addition to the market price movements of the Fund’s Gold Interests, the Fund’s total return includes the return on any assets used to collateralize the Fund’s portfolio, which may include U.S. government securities (e.g., Treasuries), money market instruments, money market funds, repurchase agreements, investment grade fixed-income securities, and cash and cash equivalents.

Subsidiary

Although the Fund may invest in Gold Investments directly, the Fund invests in Gold Investments primarily through the Subsidiary. The Subsidiary’s investments are considered to be part of the Fund’s portfolio. By investing in the Subsidiary, the Fund is able to obtain greater exposure to Gold Investments while maintaining compliance with U.S. federal income taxation requirements applicable to investment companies. The Subsidiary may also hold investments used to collateralize the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund will not invest more than 25% of its total assets in the Subsidiary, as determined at the end of each fiscal quarter. The amount of the Fund’s total assets that is not invested in the Subsidiary at any given time will be invested directly by the Fund.