Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
1.1%
1 yr return
2.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.3%
Net Assets
$16.9 B
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.15%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 147.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Bond Index (the “Index”). The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.
The Index is designed to measure the performance of floating rate public obligations of the U.S. Treasury (“Floating Rate Notes” or “FRNs”). Unlike fixed-rate U.S. Treasury bonds, FRNs have interest rates that adjust periodically. FRNs’ floating interest rates may be higher or lower than the interest rates of fixed-rate bonds of comparable quality with similar maturities. The floating coupon rates of the FRNs included in the Index are initially expected to reset weekly according to the result of the most recent 13-week T-bill auction, plus a spread, subject to a minimum net yield of zero percent. Because FRN floating coupon rates adjust weekly, the value of FRNs fluctuate
much less than fixed-rate bonds in response to market interest rate movements. FRN values, however, will decline if their floating coupon rates do not rise as much, or as quickly, as interest rates in general.
The Index is rules-based and market capitalization weighted and comprised of FRNs that have a minimum amount outstanding of one billion as of the monthly rebalancing date, which falls on the last business day of each month. FRNs eligible for inclusion in the Index must have an issue date on or before the Index rebalancing date. The Index excludes fixed-rate securities, Treasury inflation-protected securities, convertible bonds and bonds with survivor put options. Both the FRNs and the FRNs’ coupon and principal payments must be denominated in U.S. dollars. FRNs pay interest rates quarterly until maturity.
|Period
|USFR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.1%
|-1.1%
|3.6%
|31.44%
|1 Yr
|2.5%
|-5.0%
|6.6%
|9.61%
|3 Yr
|1.0%*
|-2.9%
|10.5%
|6.13%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-11.3%
|2.3%
|9.28%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.1%
|1.5%
|30.00%
* Annualized
|Period
|USFR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|USFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|USFR % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.9 B
|24.5 K
|27.9 B
|2.62%
|Number of Holdings
|4
|1
|3396
|99.56%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|5.78 B
|-200 M
|16.1 B
|3.07%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|2.6%
|103.2%
|0.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USFR % Rank
|Bonds
|100.00%
|0.00%
|123.41%
|3.51%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.35%
|87.28%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|85.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-10.38%
|3.22%
|85.96%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.25%
|95.61%
|Cash
|0.00%
|-24.02%
|100.00%
|98.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USFR % Rank
|Government
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.44%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|86.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.12%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.61%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.91%
|97.37%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.39%
|93.42%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|USFR % Rank
|US
|100.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.19%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.76%
|97.81%
|USFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.15%
|0.08%
|18.10%
|95.87%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.19%
|11.35%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|USFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|1.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.25%
|1.00%
|N/A
|USFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|USFR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|147.00%
|0.00%
|369.54%
|94.76%
|USFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|USFR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.14%
|0.00%
|5.90%
|5.70%
|USFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|USFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|USFR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.02%
|-1.30%
|14.86%
|89.59%
|USFR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.216
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.219
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.205
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.197
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.187
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.185
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.183
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.165
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.135
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2022
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2022
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2022
|$0.082
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2021
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 25, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 28, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 31, 2020
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 29, 2020
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 24, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 24, 2020
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 25, 2019
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 27, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 30, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 26, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 26, 2019
|$0.046
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 22, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 25, 2019
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 23, 2018
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 26, 2018
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 24, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 27, 2018
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2018
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 25, 2018
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2018
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 23, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 26, 2018
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 27, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 25, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 28, 2017
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2017
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2017
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 28, 2016
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2016
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|32.44
|6.58
|0.13
