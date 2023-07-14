Home
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund

USFR | ETF

$50.43

$16.9 B

5.14%

$2.59

0.15%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.1%

1 yr return

2.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.3%

Net Assets

$16.9 B

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$50.4
$50.20
$50.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 147.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USFR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.02%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Feb 04, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    115017500
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nieman

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Floating Rate Bond Index (the “Index”). The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

The Index is designed to measure the performance of floating rate public obligations of the U.S. Treasury (“Floating Rate Notes” or “FRNs”). Unlike fixed-rate U.S. Treasury bonds, FRNs have interest rates that adjust periodically. FRNs’ floating interest rates may be higher or lower than the interest rates of fixed-rate bonds of comparable quality with similar maturities. The floating coupon rates of the FRNs included in the Index are initially expected to reset weekly according to the result of the most recent 13-week T-bill auction, plus a spread, subject to a minimum net yield of zero percent. Because FRN floating coupon rates adjust weekly, the value of FRNs fluctuate

much less than fixed-rate bonds in response to market interest rate movements. FRN values, however, will decline if their floating coupon rates do not rise as much, or as quickly, as interest rates in general.

The Index is rules-based and market capitalization weighted and comprised of FRNs that have a minimum amount outstanding of one billion as of the monthly rebalancing date, which falls on the last business day of each month. FRNs eligible for inclusion in the Index must have an issue date on or before the Index rebalancing date. The Index excludes fixed-rate securities, Treasury inflation-protected securities, convertible bonds and bonds with survivor put options. Both the FRNs and the FRNs’ coupon and principal payments must be denominated in U.S. dollars. FRNs pay interest rates quarterly until maturity.

Read More

USFR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.1% -1.1% 3.6% 31.44%
1 Yr 2.5% -5.0% 6.6% 9.61%
3 Yr 1.0%* -2.9% 10.5% 6.13%
5 Yr 1.3%* -11.3% 2.3% 9.28%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.1% 1.5% 30.00%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.0% -6.3% 2.3% 1.36%
2021 0.0% -1.1% 21.9% 19.07%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 37.68%
2019 0.5% -0.3% 2.6% 14.36%
2018 0.4% -12.9% 1.0% 2.94%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.3% -3.2% 2.8% 63.76%
1 Yr 0.3% -5.0% 3.1% 56.33%
3 Yr 0.6%* -2.9% 10.5% 10.73%
5 Yr 1.1%* -11.0% 2.6% 9.29%
10 Yr N/A* -4.9% 1.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USFR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 2.0% -6.3% 2.3% 1.36%
2021 0.0% -1.1% 21.9% 19.07%
2020 0.2% -21.0% 1.0% 37.68%
2019 0.5% -0.3% 2.6% 14.36%
2018 0.4% -12.9% 1.0% 2.94%

USFR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USFR Category Low Category High USFR % Rank
Net Assets 16.9 B 24.5 K 27.9 B 2.62%
Number of Holdings 4 1 3396 99.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 5.78 B -200 M 16.1 B 3.07%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 2.6% 103.2% 0.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Floating Rate Note 29.73%
  2. United States Treasury Floating Rate Note 29.71%
  3. United States Treasury Floating Rate Note 29.69%
  4. United States Treasury Floating Rate Note 10.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USFR % Rank
Bonds 		100.00% 0.00% 123.41% 3.51%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.35% 87.28%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 85.53%
Other 		0.00% -10.38% 3.22% 85.96%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 15.25% 95.61%
Cash 		0.00% -24.02% 100.00% 98.68%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USFR % Rank
Government 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.44%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 86.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.12%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 95.61%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.91% 97.37%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 70.39% 93.42%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USFR % Rank
US 		100.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.19%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 49.76% 97.81%

USFR - Expenses

Operational Fees

USFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.08% 18.10% 95.87%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.19% 11.35%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

USFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.25% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USFR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 147.00% 0.00% 369.54% 94.76%

USFR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USFR Category Low Category High USFR % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.14% 0.00% 5.90% 5.70%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USFR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Quarterly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USFR Category Low Category High USFR % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.02% -1.30% 14.86% 89.59%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USFR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USFR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nieman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2020

1.54

1.5%

Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.

Nancy Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Gregg Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 32.44 6.58 0.13

