Relative Strength

Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Pacific Global ETF Trust - Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

USDY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacific Global ETF Trust - Pacific Global US Equity Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacific Global ETF Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Robert Ginsberg

Fund Description

USDY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 36.62%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 51.5% 50.04%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 29.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 14.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 21.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.2% 27.4% 36.04%
1 Yr N/A -63.3% 61.5% 44.70%
3 Yr N/A* -23.6% 62.1% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 32.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 21.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USDY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -65.1% 38.0% N/A
2021 N/A -25.3% 29.0% N/A
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -24.3% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 21.9% N/A

USDY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USDY Category Low Category High USDY % Rank
Net Assets N/A 390 K 151 B 92.09%
Number of Holdings N/A 2 1727 5.45%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 2.1 K 32.3 B 93.55%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 2.8% 99.2% 96.90%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United Parcel Service Inc Class B 1.71%
  2. Qualcomm Inc 1.69%
  3. Procter & Gamble Co 1.53%
  4. Broadcom Inc 1.51%
  5. Amgen Inc 1.48%
  6. McDonald's Corp 1.43%
  7. Union Pacific Corp 1.42%
  8. The Home Depot Inc 1.42%
  9. Texas Instruments Inc 1.41%
  10. Comcast Corp Class A 1.41%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USDY % Rank
Stocks 		99.36% 10.06% 125.26% 32.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 19.30% 45.01%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 40.94%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 42.17%
Cash 		0.00% -88.20% 89.94% 65.13%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 43.09%

USDY - Expenses

Operational Fees

USDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.01% 4.02% 94.82%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.50% 8.86%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

USDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USDY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 71.75%

USDY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USDY Category Low Category High USDY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.82% 76.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USDY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USDY Category Low Category High USDY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.51% 4.28% 1.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USDY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USDY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Ginsberg

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2019

1.64

1.6%

Robert E. Ginsberg, CFA: Mr. Ginsberg joined Cadence Capital Management in 2011 and serves as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Managing Director. Mr. Ginsberg is co-leader of Cadence’s Factor Focus portfolio management team. Prior to joining Cadence, he was a Senior Analyst and Portfolio Manager at Invesco and Putnam Investments. At Putnam, Mr. Ginsberg also served as a Managing Director. Mr. Ginsberg started his investment career at Delaware Investments in Philadelphia where he worked as an Equity Analyst before being promoted to Portfolio Manager. Mr. Ginsberg holds a BS in Economics and an MBA, both from The Wharton School. He earned his CFA designation in 2000. Rob has been with Cadence for 8 years and has spent 22 years involved with the asset class.

J. Paul Dokas

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 11, 2019

1.64

1.6%

Mr. Dokas joined Cadence in 2013 as a Senior Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Cadence, Mr. Dokas was the Director - Investments at Hirtle Callaghan, responsible for the development of asset allocation models and the allocation of capital to investment strategies in the Hirtle Callaghan Funds. Mr. Dokas was also responsible for developing investment strategies to be used in the Hirtle Callaghan Funds. Before that, he was Senior Vice President at Delaware Investment Advisors where he led the Structured Products Group. Prior to joining Delaware Investments, Mr. Dokas worked at Bell Atlantic where he spent nearly ten years in various positions in the Trust Investment Group ending in the position of Director - Trust Investments. The Trust Investment Group was responsible for the oversight and management of approximately $20B in employee benefit trusts. Mr. Dokas holds a Bachelors of Business Administration from Loyola College, an MBA from the University of Maryland and added the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 1987.Mr. Dokas began his investment career in 1986

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.88 16.42

