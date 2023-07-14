Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

-1.5%

1 yr return

-2.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

1.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$170 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.8
$25.37
$30.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 55.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USDU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 4.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 0.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 1.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.45%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree
  • Inception Date
    Dec 18, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    12200000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    David Nieman

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total returns, before fees and expenses, that exceed the performance of the Index. The Index is structured to potentially benefit as the U.S. dollar appreciates relative to a basket of global currencies. The Index tracks a long position in the U.S. dollar measured against a basket of developed and emerging market currencies which (i) have the highest liquidity in the currency markets and (ii) represent countries that make the largest contribution to trade flows with the United States. The Index also incorporates levels and differences in short-term interest rates between the U.S. and the countries (or regions) represented by the foreign currencies.

The Fund will seek exposure to both the U.S. dollar and global currencies held by the Index through investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in money market securities and other liquid securities, such as short-term investment grade government and corporate debt securities, combined with currency forward contracts in the individual component currencies of the Index (a currency forward contract is an agreement to buy or sell a specific currency at a future date at a price set at the time of the contract). If a sufficiently liquid futures contract on the Index or related index is later developed, the Fund may invest in such futures contract as a substitute for or in combination with forward contracts on the individual currencies. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements, which are transactions in which the Fund purchases securities or other obligations from a bank or securities dealer and simultaneously commits to resell them to a counterparty at an agreed-upon date or

upon demand and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest unrelated to the coupon rate or maturity of the purchased obligations. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy.

The Fund’s positioning for a stronger U.S. dollar through a mixture of securities and financial instruments is intended to provide a return reflective of the change in the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the basket of global currencies while incorporating differences in money market rates between the U.S. and the countries (or regions) represented by the foreign currencies. The Fund can also generate return from investments into high quality, short-term U.S. fixed income investments held in support of its currency positions. The Fund expects its holdings to represent approximately ten (10) currencies at any given time, with the euro expected to represent the largest exposure in the global basket of currencies, but at no time is the Fund’s exposure expected to exceed twenty (20) currencies (Index maximum). The Fund, similar to the Index, is not designed to benefit if the value of the basket of global currencies appreciates relative to the U.S. dollar.

The Fund generally will maintain a weighted average portfolio maturity with respect to short-term investment grade government and corporate debt securities of two (2) years or less and money market securities of 180 days or less on average (not to exceed 18 months) and will not purchase any money market securities with a remaining maturity of more than 397 calendar days. The “average portfolio maturity” of the Fund will be the average of all current maturities of the individual securities in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending on market conditions.

Read More

USDU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -34.0% 155.5% 51.85%
1 Yr -2.6% -43.1% 70.5% 51.85%
3 Yr 1.2%* -61.4% 39.2% 34.62%
5 Yr 2.0%* -48.4% 10.8% 34.78%
10 Yr 0.0%* -71.4% 6.9% 43.48%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.7% -44.8% 29.1% 33.33%
2021 2.0% -65.8% 21.9% 41.67%
2020 -1.8% -14.0% 19.9% 47.83%
2019 0.4% -37.0% 11.4% 43.48%
2018 1.1% -39.3% 90.5% 42.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period USDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 4.3% -68.9% 16.0% 40.74%
1 Yr 8.8% -66.2% 28.6% 22.22%
3 Yr 0.6%* -67.4% 14.9% 30.77%
5 Yr 1.3%* -63.6% 4.0% 30.43%
10 Yr N/A* -80.0% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period USDU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 7.7% -44.8% 29.1% 33.33%
2021 2.0% -65.8% 21.9% 41.67%
2020 -1.8% -14.0% 19.9% 47.83%
2019 0.4% -37.0% 11.4% 43.48%
2018 1.1% -39.3% 90.5% 42.86%

USDU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

USDU Category Low Category High USDU % Rank
Net Assets 170 M 800 K 636 M 22.22%
Number of Holdings 5 5 12 68.18%
Net Assets in Top 10 338 M 0 1.65 B 9.09%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 30.8% 100.0% 25.00%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 23.73%
  2. United States Treasury Bill 23.54%
  3. United States Treasury Bill 23.28%
  4. United States Treasury Bill 22.28%
  5. WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund 4.26%
  6. PURCHASED USD / SOLD EUR 0.93%
  7. PURCHASED USD / SOLD JPY 0.66%
  8. PURCHASED USD / SOLD CAD 0.28%
  9. PURCHASED USD / SOLD GBP 0.27%
  10. PURCHASED USD / SOLD KRW 0.24%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High USDU % Rank
Bonds 		51.81% 0.00% 51.81% 4.55%
Cash 		48.19% -150.00% 101.11% 68.18%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.11% 0.24% 31.82%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 36.36%
Other 		0.00% -1.11% 250.00% 77.27%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.38% 45.45%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USDU % Rank
Government 		51.81% 0.00% 51.81% 5.26%
Cash & Equivalents 		48.19% 0.00% 100.00% 73.68%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.95%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 13.59% 52.63%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.12% 52.63%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.01% 47.37%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High USDU % Rank
US 		51.81% 0.00% 51.81% 4.55%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 5.91% 45.45%

USDU - Expenses

Operational Fees

USDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.50% 5.69% 100.00%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.35% 7.41%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.25% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

USDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

USDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

USDU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 55.00% 0.00% 55.00% 100.00%

USDU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

USDU Category Low Category High USDU % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.06% 0.00% 16.67% 11.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

USDU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

USDU Category Low Category High USDU % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.45% -2.77% -0.28% 9.09%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

USDU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

USDU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

David Nieman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 16, 2020

1.54

1.5%

Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.

Nancy Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.

Gregg Lee

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.21 17.03 9.44 14.22

