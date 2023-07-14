The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total returns, before fees and expenses, that exceed the performance of the Index. The Index is structured to potentially benefit as the U.S. dollar appreciates relative to a basket of global currencies. The Index tracks a long position in the U.S. dollar measured against a basket of developed and emerging market currencies which (i) have the highest liquidity in the currency markets and (ii) represent countries that make the largest contribution to trade flows with the United States. The Index also incorporates levels and differences in short-term interest rates between the U.S. and the countries (or regions) represented by the foreign currencies.

The Fund will seek exposure to both the U.S. dollar and global currencies held by the Index through investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in money market securities and other liquid securities, such as short-term investment grade government and corporate debt securities, combined with currency forward contracts in the individual component currencies of the Index (a currency forward contract is an agreement to buy or sell a specific currency at a future date at a price set at the time of the contract). If a sufficiently liquid futures contract on the Index or related index is later developed, the Fund may invest in such futures contract as a substitute for or in combination with forward contracts on the individual currencies. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements, which are transactions in which the Fund purchases securities or other obligations from a bank or securities dealer and simultaneously commits to resell them to a counterparty at an agreed-upon date or

upon demand and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest unrelated to the coupon rate or maturity of the purchased obligations. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy.

The Fund’s positioning for a stronger U.S. dollar through a mixture of securities and financial instruments is intended to provide a return reflective of the change in the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the basket of global currencies while incorporating differences in money market rates between the U.S. and the countries (or regions) represented by the foreign currencies. The Fund can also generate return from investments into high quality, short-term U.S. fixed income investments held in support of its currency positions. The Fund expects its holdings to represent approximately ten (10) currencies at any given time, with the euro expected to represent the largest exposure in the global basket of currencies, but at no time is the Fund’s exposure expected to exceed twenty (20) currencies (Index maximum). The Fund, similar to the Index, is not designed to benefit if the value of the basket of global currencies appreciates relative to the U.S. dollar.

The Fund generally will maintain a weighted average portfolio maturity with respect to short-term investment grade government and corporate debt securities of two (2) years or less and money market securities of 180 days or less on average (not to exceed 18 months) and will not purchase any money market securities with a remaining maturity of more than 397 calendar days. The “average portfolio maturity” of the Fund will be the average of all current maturities of the individual securities in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending on market conditions.