Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
-1.5%
1 yr return
-2.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
1.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
2.0%
Net Assets
$170 M
Holdings in Top 10
100.0%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 55.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to provide total returns, before fees and expenses, that exceed the performance of the Index. The Index is structured to potentially benefit as the U.S. dollar appreciates relative to a basket of global currencies. The Index tracks a long position in the U.S. dollar measured against a basket of developed and emerging market currencies which (i) have the highest liquidity in the currency markets and (ii) represent countries that make the largest contribution to trade flows with the United States. The Index also incorporates levels and differences in short-term interest rates between the U.S. and the countries (or regions) represented by the foreign currencies.
The Fund will seek exposure to both the U.S. dollar and global currencies held by the Index through investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in money market securities and other liquid securities, such as short-term investment grade government and corporate debt securities, combined with currency forward contracts in the individual component currencies of the Index (a currency forward contract is an agreement to buy or sell a specific currency at a future date at a price set at the time of the contract). If a sufficiently liquid futures contract on the Index or related index is later developed, the Fund may invest in such futures contract as a substitute for or in combination with forward contracts on the individual currencies. The Fund also may enter into repurchase agreements, which are transactions in which the Fund purchases securities or other obligations from a bank or securities dealer and simultaneously commits to resell them to a counterparty at an agreed-upon date or
upon demand and at a price reflecting a market rate of interest unrelated to the coupon rate or maturity of the purchased obligations. If, subsequent to an investment, the 80% requirement is no longer met, the Fund’s future investments will be made in a manner that will bring the Fund into compliance with this policy.
The Fund’s positioning for a stronger U.S. dollar through a mixture of securities and financial instruments is intended to provide a return reflective of the change in the value of the U.S. dollar relative to the basket of global currencies while incorporating differences in money market rates between the U.S. and the countries (or regions) represented by the foreign currencies. The Fund can also generate return from investments into high quality, short-term U.S. fixed income investments held in support of its currency positions. The Fund expects its holdings to represent approximately ten (10) currencies at any given time, with the euro expected to represent the largest exposure in the global basket of currencies, but at no time is the Fund’s exposure expected to exceed twenty (20) currencies (Index maximum). The Fund, similar to the Index, is not designed to benefit if the value of the basket of global currencies appreciates relative to the U.S. dollar.
The Fund generally will maintain a weighted average portfolio maturity with respect to short-term investment grade government and corporate debt securities of two (2) years or less and money market securities of 180 days or less on average (not to exceed 18 months) and will not purchase any money market securities with a remaining maturity of more than 397 calendar days. The “average portfolio maturity” of the Fund will be the average of all current maturities of the individual securities in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund’s actual portfolio duration may be longer or shorter depending on market conditions.
|Period
|USDU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-1.5%
|-34.0%
|155.5%
|51.85%
|1 Yr
|-2.6%
|-43.1%
|70.5%
|51.85%
|3 Yr
|1.2%*
|-61.4%
|39.2%
|34.62%
|5 Yr
|2.0%*
|-48.4%
|10.8%
|34.78%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-71.4%
|6.9%
|43.48%
* Annualized
|2022
|7.7%
|-44.8%
|29.1%
|33.33%
|2021
|2.0%
|-65.8%
|21.9%
|41.67%
|2020
|-1.8%
|-14.0%
|19.9%
|47.83%
|2019
|0.4%
|-37.0%
|11.4%
|43.48%
|2018
|1.1%
|-39.3%
|90.5%
|42.86%
|YTD
|4.3%
|-68.9%
|16.0%
|40.74%
|1 Yr
|8.8%
|-66.2%
|28.6%
|22.22%
|3 Yr
|0.6%*
|-67.4%
|14.9%
|30.77%
|5 Yr
|1.3%*
|-63.6%
|4.0%
|30.43%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-80.0%
|6.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|7.7%
|-44.8%
|29.1%
|33.33%
|2021
|2.0%
|-65.8%
|21.9%
|41.67%
|2020
|-1.8%
|-14.0%
|19.9%
|47.83%
|2019
|0.4%
|-37.0%
|11.4%
|43.48%
|2018
|1.1%
|-39.3%
|90.5%
|42.86%
|USDU
|Net Assets
|170 M
|800 K
|636 M
|22.22%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|5
|12
|68.18%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|338 M
|0
|1.65 B
|9.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|100.00%
|30.8%
|100.0%
|25.00%
|Bonds
|51.81%
|0.00%
|51.81%
|4.55%
|Cash
|48.19%
|-150.00%
|101.11%
|68.18%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.11%
|0.24%
|31.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.11%
|250.00%
|77.27%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.38%
|45.45%
|Government
|51.81%
|0.00%
|51.81%
|5.26%
|Cash & Equivalents
|48.19%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|73.68%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|78.95%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.59%
|52.63%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.12%
|52.63%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.01%
|47.37%
|US
|51.81%
|0.00%
|51.81%
|4.55%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.91%
|45.45%
|USDU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.50%
|5.69%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|1.35%
|7.41%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|0.25%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|4.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|55.00%
|0.00%
|55.00%
|100.00%
|USDU
|Category Low
|Category High
|USDU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.06%
|0.00%
|16.67%
|11.11%
|USDU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|USDU
|Category Low
|Category High
|USDU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.45%
|-2.77%
|-0.28%
|9.09%
|USDU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.275
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.173
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.816
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.239
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 16, 2020
1.54
1.5%
Mr. Nieman, a Vice President and Portfolio Manager, has been with Mellon Investments Corporation since 2013. Mr. Nieman is responsible for managing global aggregate, high yield and emerging market local currency funds, as well as duration hedged strategies. Prior to joining Mellon Investments Corporation, Mr. Nieman worked for State Street Global Advisors where he managed credit and interest rate strategies. Mr. Nieman earned a Master’s Degree in International Economics and Finance from Brandeis University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Brigham Young University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2020
1.41
1.4%
Nancy is the Head of Fixed Income Index Portfolio Management. She is responsible for the management of domestic and international fixed income index portfolios, including separate, commingled, and mutual fund accounts. She has experience in managing aggregate, government, credit and custom indexes. Nancy has been in the investment industry and at BNY Mellon affiliates since 1987. Prior to her current role, she was a senior portfolio manager at Standish and portfolio manager at Mellon Bond Associates. Previously, she served in various functions such as trading, performance measurement, and portfolio accounting. In 2012, Nancy was awarded the Pittsburgh quarterly Outstanding Leadership Team Award for her work with the management team on the Building Organizational Talent initiative. Nancy earned an MBA in investments from Drexel University. She holds the CFA designation and is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Pittsburgh.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 31, 2021
1.33
1.3%
Gregg A. Lee, CFA is Director, Senior Portfolio Manager, Fixed Income at Mellon. He joined Mellon in 1989 as an equity indexing portfolio manager and after just over a year, transferred to the fixed-income department. Mr. Lee is responsible for domestic and international fixed income portfolios. He oversees the MBS/securitized sector and helps with the refinement and implementation of the portfolio management process. Mr. Lee also manages global aggregate portfolios including all components and custom indexes, and fixed income ETFs. Prior experience includes managing and trading domestic and international active fixed-income portfolios with a focus on the Active Core and Core Plus strategies. Mr. Lee graduated with a B.S. from University of California at Davis in Managerial Economics. Mr. Lee has been in the investment industry since 1989. Mr. Lee is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of San Francisco.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.21
|17.03
|9.44
|14.22
