The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by SL Advisors, LLC, the Fund’s Index Provider (the “Index Provider”) and the investment adviser to the Predecessor Fund (as defined below), which is not affiliated with the Fund, its distributor, or Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index uses a proprietary, rules-based methodology to measure the performance of a portfolio of U.S. and Canadian exchange-listed equity securities of companies that generate a majority of their cash flow from certain qualifying “midstream” energy infrastructure activities. The companies in the Index are expected to benefit from regulatory policies favoring and industry trends toward American energy independence ( i.e. , a reduced or eliminated need for the United States to import fuels, such as coal, crude oil, or natural gas).

Midstream energy infrastructure refers to the processing, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and their related products, as well as the transmission or storage of renewable energy. The following activity segments are considered qualifying midstream energy infrastructure activities: gathering & processing, compression, fractionation, logistics, midstream services, pipeline transportation, storage and terminalling of oil, gas, natural gas liquids, and refined products, as well as operating liquid natural gas facilities. The following activity segments are not qualifying activities: refining, shipping, exploration, production, retail distribution, or oil services. The Index may include small-, mid-, and large-capitalization companies.

The Index includes securities across the following categories of midstream companies. Such categories and the “weight” (defined as the percentage of the total Index) assigned to each category at the time of each rebalance of the Index are as follows:

U.S. & Canadian Midstream Companies (80%) U.S.- or Canadian-listed companies that (i) have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada, (ii) elect to be treated as a corporation for U.S. or Canadian federal income tax purposes, and (iii) generate a majority of their cash flow or revenue from midstream energy infrastructure related activities. U.S. Midstream MLPs* (20%) U.S.-listed Midstream MLPs that (i) have their principal place of business in the United States, (ii) elect to be treated as a partnership for U.S. federal income tax purposes, (iii) do not pay incentive distribution rights (“IDRs”), and (iv) are not affiliates of MLP GPs that are owned in the Index.

* If an MLP that would be included in the Index has a tracking stock that is a corporation or elects to be taxed as a corporation, then such tracking stock will be included in the Index in place of the MLP and will use the MLP’s adjusted market capitalization for calculating its weight.

MLPs are publicly traded partnerships that receive at least 90% of their income from certain qualifying sources, such as natural resource-based midstream energy infrastructure activities. The equity interests, or units, of an MLP trade on public securities exchanges exactly like the shares of a corporation, without entity level taxation. An MLP typically consists of a general partner and limited partners. The operations and management of the MLP are controlled by the general partner, and the general partner typically has an ownership stake in the MLP and may have certain preferential rights to income from the MLP, such as IDRs. IDRs provide their owner with a larger share of the aggregate cash distributions made by a company once such distributions increase to certain specified levels and are designed to provide the holder of the IDRs with a strong incentive to increase the MLP’s aggregate cash distributions.

At the time of each quarterly rebalance of the Index, each company meeting the Index’s criteria for the above categories is included in the Index, provided that the company has a minimum market capitalization of $500 million.

The Index is rebalanced quarterly, effective on the last trading day of each calendar quarter. Within each of the above categories, Index constituents are weighted based on their free-float market capitalization ( i.e. , market capitalization based on the number of shares available to the public), subject to the following constraints as of the time of each rebalance. Each individual Index constituent is limited to a weight of 7.25%, and any excess weight is redistributed equally among the other companies in the same category first and then to the remaining companies as needed.

Additionally, the aggregate weight of companies with individual weights greater than 5% (“5% Companies”) may not exceed 45% as of the time of each rebalance. If the aggregate weight of the 5% Companies would exceed 45%, the excess weight will be redistributed proportionally to companies with a weight of less than 4.25%. If at the time of a rebalance a company’s weight would be between 4.25% and 5%, the company’s weight will be reduced to 4.25% and the excess redistributed to companies in the same category with a weight of less than 4.25%.

As of January 31, 2023, the Index included securities of 30 companies. The Index was developed by the Index Provider in 2017 in anticipation of the commencement of operations of the Predecessor Fund (as defined below).

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single company than diversified funds.