Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

36.6%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$904 M

Holdings in Top 10

74.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.6
$28.99
$80.57

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

URNM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -5.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.81%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPROTT URANIUM MINERS ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Sprott
  • Inception Date
    Dec 03, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    13000000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ryan Mischker

Fund Description

The Fund will, under normal circumstances, invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index. The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that devote at least 50% of their assets to (i) mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium (“Uranium Mining Companies”); and/or (ii) holding physical uranium, owning uranium royalties, or engaging in other, non-mining activities that support the uranium mining industry, including, but not limited to, infrastructure and labor costs (together with Uranium Mining Companies, “Uranium Companies”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Uranium Mining Companies.

The universe of eligible index components includes exchange-listed equity securities of companies that have or expect to have a significant portion of their business operations related to uranium. Such companies are identified through the use of a proprietary selection methodology that includes a review of industry publications, sell side research, and fundamental research, as well as meetings with management. Companies in this eligible universe are included in the Index subject to the following restrictions: 

All securities must have a company level minimum market capitalization of $40 million to become components of the Index and must maintain a minimum market capitalization of $25 million to remain in the Index. 

An aggregate weight of 82.5% of the Index is assigned to companies that are involved in the mining, exploration, development, and production of uranium. An aggregate weight of 17.5% of the Index is assigned to companies that hold physical uranium, uranium royalties, or other non-mining assets. 

The components within each of these buckets are market cap weighted. 

A single security weight cap of 15% and a single security floor of 0.30% is applied.

No more than five issuers will have a weight greater than 4.70% of the Index and the aggregate weight of all the components with a weight greater than 5% is capped at 50%.

If multiple share classes exist for a company, the following preference order is followed: 

If the company is already included in the Index, the existing share class is retained. 

If the company is not already included in the Index and an American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) representing the company’s stock is available, such ADR will be given preference over all other share classes. 

In all other cases, the most liquid share class is considered for inclusion in the portfolio. 

In seeking to track the performance of the Index, the Fund may invest in publicly traded closed-ended trusts in the Index, including trusts created to invest and hold substantially all of their assets in physical uranium, such as the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust, which is managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc. (the “Adviser”), the adviser to the Fund. The Adviser and the Fund have adopted policies and procedures designed to prevent conflicts of interest from influencing decisions related to the Sprott Physical Uranium Trust. See “Investments in Affiliated Funds.” 

The Index consists of securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. Emerging market countries are those that are experiencing significant economic growth and possess some, but not all, of the characteristics of a developed country. As of December 31, 2022 approximately 85% of the Index consisted of securities of Australian, Canadian, and Kazakh issuers.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in March and September. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser and sub-adviser, ALPS Advisors, Inc. (the “Sub-Adviser”), generally will use a replication methodology, meaning they will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Adviser and Sub-Adviser may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but that the Adviser and Sub-Adviser believe will help the Fund track the performance of the Index.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As dictated by its methodology, a high percentage of the Index consists of companies in the Energy Sector.

The index provider is North Shore Indices, Inc. (the “Index Provider”), which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or Sub-Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and is responsible for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Indxx, LLC, which is not affiliated with the Fund, the Adviser or Sub-Adviser.

The Fund may engage in securities lending.

Read More

URNM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period URNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -6.5% 18.8% 38.18%
1 Yr 14.1% -4.2% 49.8% 64.22%
3 Yr 36.6%* -1.0% 56.7% 5.66%
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.2% 17.3% 91.09%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.7% 12.5% 70.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period URNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -32.2% 34.0% 71.96%
2021 33.5% -2.5% 35.5% 4.76%
2020 19.0% -8.5% 32.1% 2.91%
2019 N/A -12.4% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period URNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -5.5% -23.6% 37.6% 92.73%
1 Yr 10.4% -13.2% 45.1% 76.15%
3 Yr N/A* -1.0% 56.7% 4.67%
5 Yr N/A* -5.2% 22.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.8% 14.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period URNM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -11.9% -32.2% 34.0% 71.96%
2021 33.5% -2.5% 35.5% 4.76%
2020 19.0% -8.5% 32.1% 2.91%
2019 N/A -12.4% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -11.7% 24.9% N/A

URNM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

URNM Category Low Category High URNM % Rank
Net Assets 904 M 2.05 M 7.03 B 42.34%
Number of Holdings 43 23 422 77.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 659 M 770 K 4.68 B 24.32%
Weighting of Top 10 74.34% 18.0% 74.6% 1.80%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NAC Kazatomprom JSC 15.55%
  2. Cameco Corp. 14.93%
  3. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust 13.56%
  4. Denison Mines Corp. 4.72%
  5. NexGen Energy, Ltd. 4.62%
  6. Energy Fuels, Inc. 4.60%
  7. Paladin Energy, Ltd. 4.26%
  8. CGN Mining Co., Ltd. 4.16%
  9. Yellow Cake PLC 4.03%
  10. Uranium Energy Corp. 3.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High URNM % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 78.27% 100.48% 18.92%
Cash 		0.13% -1.77% 21.06% 74.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.60% 75.68%
Other 		0.00% -1.72% 2.99% 75.68%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.43% 75.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -2.00% 2.96% 77.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URNM % Rank
Energy 		89.67% 0.00% 89.67% 0.90%
Basic Materials 		10.33% 2.49% 100.00% 89.19%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 35.93% 89.19%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 17.68% 87.39%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 36.20% 81.98%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 63.67% 98.20%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 22.67% 86.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 4.52% 80.18%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.21% 74.77%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 33.96% 85.59%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 43.37% 86.49%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High URNM % Rank
Non US 		88.67% 0.00% 90.92% 2.70%
US 		11.20% 8.98% 99.93% 98.20%

URNM - Expenses

Operational Fees

URNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.08% 5.06% 58.56%
Management Fee 0.85% 0.00% 1.25% 74.77%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 20.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

URNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

URNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

URNM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 169.00% 23.36%

URNM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

URNM Category Low Category High URNM % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.26% 93.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

URNM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

URNM Category Low Category High URNM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.81% -35.65% 9.06% 70.91%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

URNM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

URNM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ryan Mischker

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Ryan Mischker is manager of Index Management. Mr. Mischker has oversight of the day-to-day operations of the department. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Mischker served as Compliance Manager of ALPS Fund Services, where he was primarily responsible for managing all post-trade monitoring for IRS, SEC and Prospectus/Statement of Additional Information investment guidelines and restrictions. Mr. Mischker has over 13 years financial services experience and graduated from the University of Northern Colorado with a B.S. in Finance and B.A. in Economics.

Andrew Hicks

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 31, 2022

0.17

0.2%

Andrew Hicks, Vice President of Index Management, of ALPS Advisors, Inc.. Mr. Hicks joined ALPS Advisors as a portfolio manager in 2015. Prior to joining ALPS Advisors, Mr. Hicks was a senior equity trader and research analyst with Virtus Investment Partners in New York City, specializing in ETF trading and international research. From 2007 to 2011, Mr. Hicks was an equity trader and research analyst at SCM Advisors in San Francisco, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners. With over many years of experience, Mr. Hicks gained international equity trading experience while at Wentworth, Hauser & Violich, and he began his career in semiconductor equity research at Citi. Mr. Hicks earned an accounting degree from Miami University (Ohio) while interning each summer on the American Stock Exchange in New York City.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.16 24.18 7.69 0.54

