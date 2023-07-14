Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

EARTH SCIENCE TECH, INC.

UNOV | ETF

$30.96

$46.9 M

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

11.9%

1 yr return

12.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$46.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$31.0
$27.06
$30.97

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

UNOV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -4.9%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.79%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    EARTH SCIENCE TECH, INC.
  • Fund Family Name
    Innovator ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Oct 31, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Robert Cummings

Fund Description

UNOV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UNOV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.9% -2.8% 240.8% 86.56%
1 Yr 12.8% -4.3% 140.6% 77.83%
3 Yr 5.5%* -8.3% 18.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -5.0% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UNOV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.1% 904.0% 27.48%
2021 N/A -28.6% 438.4% N/A
2020 N/A -93.5% 8.2% N/A
2019 N/A -38.9% 19.8% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UNOV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -4.9% -2.7% 244.0% 85.38%
1 Yr -3.5% -4.3% 140.6% 73.91%
3 Yr N/A* -8.3% 18.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -5.4% 17.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.6% 13.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UNOV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.1% 904.0% 27.48%
2021 N/A -5.9% 438.4% N/A
2020 N/A -81.2% 8.2% N/A
2019 N/A -29.0% 19.8% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.8% N/A

UNOV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UNOV Category Low Category High UNOV % Rank
Net Assets 46.9 M 25 17.4 B 90.26%
Number of Holdings 5 2 508 63.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 44.7 M -6.66 M 5.12 B 86.64%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 11.3% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  2. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  3. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  4. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  5. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  6. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  7. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  8. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  9. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%
  10. Option on S&P 500 PR 138.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UNOV % Rank
Stocks 		99.60% -3.92% 100.76% 12.60%
Cash 		0.40% -0.76% 100.29% 88.93%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 3.08% 65.65%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 45.92% 74.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 20.91% 66.79%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 97.96% 67.94%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UNOV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 13.35% 54.62%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 44.43% 47.90%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 9.74% 52.94%
Industrials 		0.00% 1.41% 43.91% 49.58%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 25.91% 68.49%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 29.60% 62.18%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 69.54% 61.76%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.22% 44.96%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 22.87% 63.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 19.02% 51.26%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 60.58% 53.36%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UNOV % Rank
US 		99.60% -3.89% 100.00% 14.89%
Non US 		0.00% -2.17% 99.33% 46.18%

UNOV - Expenses

Operational Fees

UNOV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.20% 6.78% 84.36%
Management Fee 0.79% 0.20% 1.75% 44.78%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 48.85%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

UNOV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 4.75% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

UNOV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UNOV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 456.80% 21.88%

UNOV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UNOV Category Low Category High UNOV % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.76% 68.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UNOV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UNOV Category Low Category High UNOV % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.79% -2.54% 14.24% 81.56%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UNOV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UNOV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Robert Cummings

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 31, 2019

2.58

2.6%

Principal and Director of Global Trading at Milliman. Mr. Cummings has served in this role since 2007. Mr. Cummings has more than 13 years of experience as a trader with a primary focus on options. Prior to joining Milliman, he was involved in various proprietary trading strategies and was a portfolio manager of associated derivatives funds. These strategies included volatility arbitrage, global macro, and high-frequency trading. Entities at which Mr. Cummings has previously worked include Citadel Investment Group, TradeNet (as a primary market maker on the Chicago Board Options Exchange), KCM Group and Spyglass Capital Management.

Yin Bhuyan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2021

1.25

1.3%

Ms. Bhuyan has more than 10 years of experience in capital markets(2021). Prior to joining Milliman, Yin traded in the S&P options pit at CBOE. She has served both as a market maker and a portfolio manager. Her former experience is in risk management and volatility arbitrage. Yin’s current primary focus had been in managing Defined Outcome ETFs and Index tracking ETFs.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 19.77 3.61 5.67

×