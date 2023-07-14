Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.9%
1 yr return
12.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
5.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$46.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
N/A
Expense Ratio N/A
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|UNOV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.9%
|-2.8%
|240.8%
|86.56%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|77.83%
|3 Yr
|5.5%*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-5.0%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UNOV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|27.48%
|2021
|N/A
|-28.6%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-93.5%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-38.9%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|Period
|UNOV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-4.9%
|-2.7%
|244.0%
|85.38%
|1 Yr
|-3.5%
|-4.3%
|140.6%
|73.91%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-8.3%
|18.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-5.4%
|17.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.6%
|13.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|UNOV Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-34.1%
|904.0%
|27.48%
|2021
|N/A
|-5.9%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-81.2%
|8.2%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-29.0%
|19.8%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.8%
|N/A
|UNOV
|Category Low
|Category High
|UNOV % Rank
|Net Assets
|46.9 M
|25
|17.4 B
|90.26%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|2
|508
|63.74%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|44.7 M
|-6.66 M
|5.12 B
|86.64%
|Weighting of Top 10
|N/A
|11.3%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UNOV % Rank
|Stocks
|99.60%
|-3.92%
|100.76%
|12.60%
|Cash
|0.40%
|-0.76%
|100.29%
|88.93%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|65.65%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.92%
|74.05%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|66.79%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.96%
|67.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UNOV % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.35%
|54.62%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.43%
|47.90%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.74%
|52.94%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|1.41%
|43.91%
|49.58%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.91%
|68.49%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.60%
|62.18%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|69.54%
|61.76%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.22%
|44.96%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.87%
|63.03%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.02%
|51.26%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.58%
|53.36%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|UNOV % Rank
|US
|99.60%
|-3.89%
|100.00%
|14.89%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-2.17%
|99.33%
|46.18%
|UNOV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|N/A
|0.20%
|6.78%
|84.36%
|Management Fee
|0.79%
|0.20%
|1.75%
|44.78%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|48.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.28%
|N/A
|UNOV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|UNOV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|UNOV Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|456.80%
|21.88%
|UNOV
|Category Low
|Category High
|UNOV % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.76%
|68.40%
|UNOV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|UNOV
|Category Low
|Category High
|UNOV % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.79%
|-2.54%
|14.24%
|81.56%
|UNOV
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 31, 2019
2.58
2.6%
Principal and Director of Global Trading at Milliman. Mr. Cummings has served in this role since 2007. Mr. Cummings has more than 13 years of experience as a trader with a primary focus on options. Prior to joining Milliman, he was involved in various proprietary trading strategies and was a portfolio manager of associated derivatives funds. These strategies included volatility arbitrage, global macro, and high-frequency trading. Entities at which Mr. Cummings has previously worked include Citadel Investment Group, TradeNet (as a primary market maker on the Chicago Board Options Exchange), KCM Group and Spyglass Capital Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 01, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Ms. Bhuyan has more than 10 years of experience in capital markets(2021). Prior to joining Milliman, Yin traded in the S&P options pit at CBOE. She has served both as a market maker and a portfolio manager. Her former experience is in risk management and volatility arbitrage. Yin’s current primary focus had been in managing Defined Outcome ETFs and Index tracking ETFs.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|19.77
|3.61
|5.67
