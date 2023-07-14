Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund

UMI | Active ETF

$34.50

$202 M

5.12%

$1.78

0.85%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.7%

1 yr return

15.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$202 M

Holdings in Top 10

62.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$35.1
$30.00
$36.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.85%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

UMI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    USCF ADVISERS, LLC
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gregory Powell

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund seeks a high level of current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation, by investing in high quality midstream energy infrastructure companies that pay current distributions to shareholders. Miller/Howard Investments, Inc. (“the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the sub-adviser for the Fund and manages the Fund’s investments. The Fund, utilizes a bottom-up fundamental research process to evaluate these midstream energy infrastructure companies on a number of key metrics, including income, growth of income, distribution coverage, leverage, direct-commodity price exposure, and contract quality. To be considered as potential Fund investments, such companies will typically meet the Fund’s criteria of persistent cash flow generation and have management teams with a consistent track record of efficient capital allocation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. and Canadian companies of any market capitalization deemed by the Fund to be engaged in the midstream energy sector. The midstream energy sector primarily includes publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships (“MLPs”), and companies structured or who elect to be taxed as C-corporations that derive the majority of their revenue from

operating or providing midstream energy services. The Fund considers midstream energy services to be transportation, storage, and gathering & processing infrastructure that primarily collect fees for transporting customers’ oil, natural gas, and other products (collectively, “midstream energy sector”).

The Fund will typically invest in approximately twenty to twenty-five of these companies, though it is not required to do so. The Fund will select these companies for investment from, as of the date of this prospectus, approximately sixty eligible midstream energy and MLP companies.

In evaluating potential portfolio companies for investment, the Fund will consider the company’s liquidity (including the company’s average daily traded volume) and market capitalization (generally selecting companies with market capitalizations greater than $1.5 billion). The Fund will also consider the company’s ownership, public float, and corporate structure, and the company’s financial characteristics, business model, valuation, and management and board members. As part of its process to evaluate potential portfolio companies, the Fund also conducts an ESG risk assessment and assigns an ESG risk rating for each company reviewed. The risk assessment looks at a number of factors, including exposure to environmental risks, policies on diversity and inclusion, and corporate governance.

The Fund may directly invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity securities of certain MLPs treated as publicly-traded partnerships. The Fund will invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the energy, oil, and gas industries.

The Fund’s investments in the securities of Canadian issuers are generally expected to comprise less than 40% of the value of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” as that term is defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

Read More

UMI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.7% -3.5% 51.8% 3.79%
1 Yr 15.2% -16.2% 76.4% 3.70%
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.5% 90.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.1% 34.4% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -11.7% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 21.3% -64.4% 67.5% N/A
2021 N/A -16.6% 24.6% N/A
2020 N/A -24.8% 46.7% N/A
2019 N/A -28.4% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 19.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -3.5% 51.8% 4.55%
1 Yr N/A -21.0% 76.4% 5.11%
3 Yr N/A* -43.5% 90.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.1% 35.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 5.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UMI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 21.3% -64.4% 67.5% N/A
2021 N/A -16.6% 24.6% N/A
2020 N/A -24.8% 46.7% N/A
2019 N/A -28.4% 5.2% N/A
2018 N/A -14.5% 19.8% N/A

UMI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UMI Category Low Category High UMI % Rank
Net Assets 202 M 13.6 M 6.88 B 71.11%
Number of Holdings 25 1 175 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 112 M 0 5.88 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 62.09% 39.8% 89.4% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Enbridge Inc 11.03%
  2. Energy Transfer LP 8.66%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc 7.43%
  4. Enterprise Products Partners LP 6.89%
  5. Plains GP Holdings LP 6.27%
  6. Targa Resources Corp 6.26%
  7. ONEOK Inc 4.62%
  8. Kinder Morgan Inc 4.52%
  9. Pembina Pipeline Corp 4.47%
  10. Keyera Corp 4.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UMI % Rank
Stocks 		98.33% 53.33% 133.88% N/A
Cash 		1.67% -58.21% 13.09% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.73% N/A
Other 		0.00% -36.30% 8.13% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.29% N/A
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.12% N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UMI % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 48.96% N/A
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 19.24% N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 14.30% N/A
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 10.08% N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 0.99% N/A
Energy 		0.00% 29.76% 100.00% N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 5.06% N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.82% N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 13.46% N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 8.62% N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UMI % Rank
US 		91.87% 48.92% 130.59% N/A
Non US 		6.45% 0.00% 39.45% N/A

UMI - Expenses

Operational Fees

UMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.85% 0.35% 13.30% 90.44%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.43% 18.98%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.04% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

UMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

UMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UMI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 6.00% 248.00% N/A

UMI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UMI Category Low Category High UMI % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.12% 0.00% 19.43% 79.86%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UMI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UMI Category Low Category High UMI % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -6.38% 6.88% 11.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UMI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UMI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gregory Powell

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Gregory (Greg) L. Powell, PhD, joined Miller/Howard’s portfolio team in 2017, and focuses on the firm’s Income-Equity portfolios. Greg comes to Miller/Howard with a distinguished career as a senior portfolio manager and director of research at AllianceBernstein (AB). He managed a team of 12 analysts and a suite of products. He served as head of fundamental value research at AB, redesigning the analyst role with an emphasis on investment success and training analysts in all aspects of the position. Prior to AB, Greg worked for 12 years at General Motors in Detroit and São Paulo, Brazil. He began his career as a senior economist and became general director of market research and forecasting. Greg holds a BA in Economics/Mathematics from the University of California Santa Barbara, and a PhD and MA in Economics from Northwestern University.

John Cusick

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2021

1.19

1.2%

John R. Cusick, CFA, has been a research analyst with Miller/Howard since 2013 and promoted to portfolio manager in 2015. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Marketing from Temple University, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University School of Business in New York City. Mr. Cusick spent more than a decade at Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, where he started his career as a junior analyst working on the energy team, and then as a senior research analyst specializing in the midstream sector. Prior to joining Miller/Howard, he served as senior vice president and research analyst at Wunderlich Securities Inc. in New York, covering energy in North America including partnerships focused on natural gas, liquids, and exploration & production.

Adam Fackler

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 24, 2021

1.19

1.2%

Adam Fackler, CFA, Portfolio Manager, focuses on utilities, telecommunications, and midstream energy including master limited partnerships (MLPs). Prior to joining Miller/Howard in 2016, Adam spent 10 years at Rodman & Redshaw and KLR Group, focusing on MLPs, and at MLV & Co., covering exploration & production companies and MLPs. Adam holds a BS in Business Administration with a minor in Economics from Bucknell University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 15.78 7.59 12.18

