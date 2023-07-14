Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
6.7%
1 yr return
15.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$202 M
Holdings in Top 10
62.1%
Expense Ratio 0.85%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund seeks a high level of current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation, by investing in high quality midstream energy infrastructure companies that pay current distributions to shareholders. Miller/Howard Investments, Inc. (“the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the sub-adviser for the Fund and manages the Fund’s investments. The Fund, utilizes a bottom-up fundamental research process to evaluate these midstream energy infrastructure companies on a number of key metrics, including income, growth of income, distribution coverage, leverage, direct-commodity price exposure, and contract quality. To be considered as potential Fund investments, such companies will typically meet the Fund’s criteria of persistent cash flow generation and have management teams with a consistent track record of efficient capital allocation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. and Canadian companies of any market capitalization deemed by the Fund to be engaged in the midstream energy sector. The midstream energy sector primarily includes publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships (“MLPs”), and companies structured or who elect to be taxed as C-corporations that derive the majority of their revenue from
operating or providing midstream energy services. The Fund considers midstream energy services to be transportation, storage, and gathering & processing infrastructure that primarily collect fees for transporting customers’ oil, natural gas, and other products (collectively, “midstream energy sector”).
The Fund will typically invest in approximately twenty to twenty-five of these companies, though it is not required to do so. The Fund will select these companies for investment from, as of the date of this prospectus, approximately sixty eligible midstream energy and MLP companies.
In evaluating potential portfolio companies for investment, the Fund will consider the company’s liquidity (including the company’s average daily traded volume) and market capitalization (generally selecting companies with market capitalizations greater than $1.5 billion). The Fund will also consider the company’s ownership, public float, and corporate structure, and the company’s financial characteristics, business model, valuation, and management and board members. As part of its process to evaluate potential portfolio companies, the Fund also conducts an ESG risk assessment and assigns an ESG risk rating for each company reviewed. The risk assessment looks at a number of factors, including exposure to environmental risks, policies on diversity and inclusion, and corporate governance.
The Fund may directly invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity securities of certain MLPs treated as publicly-traded partnerships. The Fund will invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the energy, oil, and gas industries.
The Fund’s investments in the securities of Canadian issuers are generally expected to comprise less than 40% of the value of the Fund’s total assets.
The Fund is “non-diversified,” as that term is defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|YTD
|6.7%
|-3.5%
|51.8%
|3.79%
|1 Yr
|15.2%
|-16.2%
|76.4%
|3.70%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-43.5%
|90.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-32.1%
|34.4%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-11.7%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|21.3%
|-64.4%
|67.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-16.6%
|24.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.4%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|19.8%
|N/A
|YTD
|N/A
|-3.5%
|51.8%
|4.55%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-21.0%
|76.4%
|5.11%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-43.5%
|90.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-32.1%
|35.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.7%
|5.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|21.3%
|-64.4%
|67.5%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-16.6%
|24.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-24.8%
|46.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-28.4%
|5.2%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.5%
|19.8%
|N/A
|UMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMI % Rank
|Net Assets
|202 M
|13.6 M
|6.88 B
|71.11%
|Number of Holdings
|25
|1
|175
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|112 M
|0
|5.88 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|62.09%
|39.8%
|89.4%
|N/A
|Stocks
|98.33%
|53.33%
|133.88%
|N/A
|Cash
|1.67%
|-58.21%
|13.09%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.73%
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|-36.30%
|8.13%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.29%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.12%
|N/A
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.96%
|N/A
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.24%
|N/A
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|14.30%
|N/A
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.08%
|N/A
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|N/A
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.99%
|N/A
|Energy
|0.00%
|29.76%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|N/A
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.82%
|N/A
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.46%
|N/A
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.62%
|N/A
|US
|91.87%
|48.92%
|130.59%
|N/A
|Non US
|6.45%
|0.00%
|39.45%
|N/A
|Expense Ratio
|0.85%
|0.35%
|13.30%
|90.44%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.43%
|18.98%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.04%
|0.15%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|N/A
|6.00%
|248.00%
|N/A
|UMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|5.12%
|0.00%
|19.43%
|79.86%
|UMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|UMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|UMI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.38%
|6.88%
|11.20%
|UMI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|May 31, 2023
|$0.267
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.207
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.231
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.169
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Gregory (Greg) L. Powell, PhD, joined Miller/Howard’s portfolio team in 2017, and focuses on the firm’s Income-Equity portfolios. Greg comes to Miller/Howard with a distinguished career as a senior portfolio manager and director of research at AllianceBernstein (AB). He managed a team of 12 analysts and a suite of products. He served as head of fundamental value research at AB, redesigning the analyst role with an emphasis on investment success and training analysts in all aspects of the position. Prior to AB, Greg worked for 12 years at General Motors in Detroit and São Paulo, Brazil. He began his career as a senior economist and became general director of market research and forecasting. Greg holds a BA in Economics/Mathematics from the University of California Santa Barbara, and a PhD and MA in Economics from Northwestern University.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2021
1.19
1.2%
John R. Cusick, CFA, has been a research analyst with Miller/Howard since 2013 and promoted to portfolio manager in 2015. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Marketing from Temple University, and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Fordham University School of Business in New York City. Mr. Cusick spent more than a decade at Oppenheimer & Co. in New York, where he started his career as a junior analyst working on the energy team, and then as a senior research analyst specializing in the midstream sector. Prior to joining Miller/Howard, he served as senior vice president and research analyst at Wunderlich Securities Inc. in New York, covering energy in North America including partnerships focused on natural gas, liquids, and exploration & production.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 24, 2021
1.19
1.2%
Adam Fackler, CFA, Portfolio Manager, focuses on utilities, telecommunications, and midstream energy including master limited partnerships (MLPs). Prior to joining Miller/Howard in 2016, Adam spent 10 years at Rodman & Redshaw and KLR Group, focusing on MLPs, and at MLV & Co., covering exploration & production companies and MLPs. Adam holds a BS in Business Administration with a minor in Economics from Bucknell University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|15.78
|7.59
|12.18
