The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund seeks a high level of current income and, as a secondary objective, capital appreciation, by investing in high quality midstream energy infrastructure companies that pay current distributions to shareholders. Miller/Howard Investments, Inc. (“the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the sub-adviser for the Fund and manages the Fund’s investments. The Fund, utilizes a bottom-up fundamental research process to evaluate these midstream energy infrastructure companies on a number of key metrics, including income, growth of income, distribution coverage, leverage, direct-commodity price exposure, and contract quality. To be considered as potential Fund investments, such companies will typically meet the Fund’s criteria of persistent cash flow generation and have management teams with a consistent track record of efficient capital allocation. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objectives by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets in equity securities of U.S. and Canadian companies of any market capitalization deemed by the Fund to be engaged in the midstream energy sector. The midstream energy sector primarily includes publicly-traded master limited partnerships and limited liability companies taxed as partnerships (“MLPs”), and companies structured or who elect to be taxed as C-corporations that derive the majority of their revenue from

operating or providing midstream energy services. The Fund considers midstream energy services to be transportation, storage, and gathering & processing infrastructure that primarily collect fees for transporting customers’ oil, natural gas, and other products (collectively, “midstream energy sector”).

The Fund will typically invest in approximately twenty to twenty-five of these companies, though it is not required to do so. The Fund will select these companies for investment from, as of the date of this prospectus, approximately sixty eligible midstream energy and MLP companies.

In evaluating potential portfolio companies for investment, the Fund will consider the company’s liquidity (including the company’s average daily traded volume) and market capitalization (generally selecting companies with market capitalizations greater than $1.5 billion). The Fund will also consider the company’s ownership, public float, and corporate structure, and the company’s financial characteristics, business model, valuation, and management and board members. As part of its process to evaluate potential portfolio companies, the Fund also conducts an ESG risk assessment and assigns an ESG risk rating for each company reviewed. The risk assessment looks at a number of factors, including exposure to environmental risks, policies on diversity and inclusion, and corporate governance.

The Fund may directly invest up to 25% of its total assets in equity securities of certain MLPs treated as publicly-traded partnerships. The Fund will invest more than 25% of the value of its total assets in the energy, oil, and gas industries.

The Fund’s investments in the securities of Canadian issuers are generally expected to comprise less than 40% of the value of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund is “non-diversified,” as that term is defined in the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).