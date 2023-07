SSGA Funds Management, Inc. (the “Adviser” or “SSGA FM”) invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's net assets (plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes) in a portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated investment-grade fixed income securities. Investment-grade fixed income securities are instruments that are rated at the time of purchase BBB- or higher by S&P Global Ratings and/or Fitch Ratings Inc., or Baa3 or higher by Moody's Investors Service, Inc., or, if unrated, determined by the management team to be of equivalent quality. The Fund invests in fixed and floating rate securities of varying maturities, such as corporate obligations (including bonds, commercial paper of U.S. and foreign entities, master notes, and medium term notes); government bonds (including U.S. Treasury Bills, notes, and bonds); agency securities; privately-issued securities; asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities; money market instruments (including U.S. and foreign bank time deposits, certificates of deposit, and banker acceptances); and other investment companies. The Fund may invest up to 10% of the Fund's net assets in high yield securities (commonly known as “junk” bonds). The Fund may also invest in exchange traded products (“ETPs”). ETPs include exchange traded funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) (“Underlying ETFs”) and exchange traded notes (“ETNs”). In addition, the Fund may invest in certain ETPs that pay fees to the Adviser and its affiliates for management, marketing or other services.

Under normal circumstances, the effective duration of the Fund is expected to be one year or less. Effective duration is a measure of the Fund's price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates; however, investors should be aware that effective duration is not an exact measurement and may not reliably predict a particular security's price sensitivity to changes in yield or interest rates. In addition, under normal circumstances the Fund expects to maintain a weighted

average maturity that is two and a half years or less. Weighted average maturity is a U.S. dollar-weighted average of the remaining term to maturity of the underlying securities in the Fund. For the purposes of determining the Fund's weighted average maturity, a security's final maturity date, or for amortizing securities such as asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, its weighted average life will be used for calculation purposes. The Adviser buys and sells securities for the Fund based on its analysis of credit quality and overall portfolio duration. The Adviser may also use derivative instruments (primarily futures contracts, interest rate and credit default swaps, and options on treasury futures) to manage yield, interest rate exposure (also known as duration), weighted average maturity, and exposure to credit quality. As of July 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised securities of companies in the financial and industrial sectors, although this may change from time to time. The Fund is not a money market fund and does not seek to maintain a stable net asset value of $1.00 per share.