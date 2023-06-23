The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profit from the use and/or manufacture of drones or technology used in the development and manufacture of drones (“drone-related businesses”). A company is in a drone-related business if it is (i) directly or indirectly involved in the development, research, or utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles, otherwise known as drones, or (ii) directly involved in research, development and/or production of technologies used in the manufacture and development of drones, such as aviation, autonomous transportation, remote control, and battery technology.

The Fund invests in U.S. exchange traded equity securities primarily consisting of common stock of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s investments may include the securities of companies from various industries, industry groups and sub-industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Auto Parts and Equipment, Commercial Services & Supplies, Computer & Electronics Retail, Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components, Machinery, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and Telecommunication Services, but may include securities from any industry. The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the securities of issuers in the Aerospace & Defense Industry.

A variety of methods may be used for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industry groups, industries, and sub-industries, The Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in their respective markets as well as those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor has arranged to utilize the resources of DRONELIFE.com, an online publication website that addresses the commercial market for drones and drone technology, to identify companies in drone-related businesses. In addition to the resources of DRONELIFE.com, the Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.