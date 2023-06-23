Home
Vitals

YTD Return

15.3%

1 yr return

7.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$700 K

Holdings in Top 10

57.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.0
$19.31
$25.86

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 47.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

UAV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AdvisorShares Drone Technology ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Dan Ahrens

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue or profit from the use and/or manufacture of drones or technology used in the development and manufacture of drones (“drone-related businesses”). A company is in a drone-related business if it is (i) directly or indirectly involved in the development, research, or utilization of unmanned aerial vehicles, otherwise known as drones, or (ii) directly involved in research, development and/or production of technologies used in the manufacture and development of drones, such as aviation, autonomous transportation, remote control, and battery technology.

The Fund invests in U.S. exchange traded equity securities primarily consisting of common stock of companies of any market capitalization. The Fund’s investments may include the securities of companies from various industries, industry groups and sub-industries, including Aerospace & Defense, Auto Parts and Equipment, Commercial Services & Supplies, Computer & Electronics Retail, Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components, Machinery, Electronic Manufacturing Services, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and Telecommunication Services, but may include securities from any industry. The Fund will concentrate at least 25% of its investments in the securities of issuers in the Aerospace & Defense Industry.

A variety of methods may be used for security selection. As the Fund primarily focuses on certain industry groups, industries, and sub-industries, The Advisor intends to select companies with dominant positions in their respective markets as well as those in unique positions for growth and expansion. The Advisor has arranged to utilize the resources of DRONELIFE.com, an online publication website that addresses the commercial market for drones and drone technology, to identify companies in drone-related businesses. In addition to the resources of DRONELIFE.com, the Advisor will utilize numerous outside analyst ratings and stock selection rating tools. At times, the Advisor may aim to buy certain out-of-favor stocks believed to be at prices below their future potential value, as measured by the Advisor or outside analysts. The Fund may sell a security when the Advisor believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, or to limit position size within the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

Read More

UAV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 15.3% -24.9% 17.8% N/A
1 Yr 7.6% -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -2.8% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 34.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period UAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -73.0% 17.8% N/A
1 Yr N/A -68.1% 26.2% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -43.1% 28.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -32.3% 26.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.5% 17.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period UAV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -72.7% 24.1% N/A
2021 N/A -22.1% 50.4% N/A
2020 N/A -31.4% 49.5% N/A
2019 N/A -23.4% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 34.6% N/A

UAV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

UAV Category Low Category High UAV % Rank
Net Assets 700 K 610 K 31.2 B 100.00%
Number of Holdings 37 1 389 63.24%
Net Assets in Top 10 228 K -21.4 M 5.86 B 94.12%
Weighting of Top 10 57.55% 8.9% 100.0% 64.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 12.20%
  2. Jabil Inc 10.96%
  3. Axon Enterprise Inc 6.90%
  4. AAR Corp 4.93%
  5. FedEx Corp 4.33%
  6. EHang Holdings Ltd 4.17%
  7. Northrop Grumman Corp 4.17%
  8. Airbus SE 4.04%
  9. United Parcel Service Inc 4.03%
  10. AeroVironment Inc 3.74%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High UAV % Rank
Stocks 		95.45% 0.00% 100.33% 58.82%
Other 		7.98% -8.90% 91.95% 73.53%
Cash 		6.05% -0.34% 101.46% 32.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 70.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 73.53%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 72.06%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UAV % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 81.36%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 77.79% 23.73%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 54.95% 81.36%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 90.47% 5.08%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 77.97%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 77.97%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 76.27%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 16.95%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 53.62% 77.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 41.11% 67.80%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.59% 94.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High UAV % Rank
US 		95.45% 0.00% 85.31% 10.29%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 98.35% 73.53%

UAV - Expenses

Operational Fees

UAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 47.15% 0.22% 4.26% 26.67%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.25% 1.90% 49.30%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 58.33%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

UAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

UAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

UAV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 140.00% N/A

UAV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

UAV Category Low Category High UAV % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.94% 0.00% 5.18% 82.67%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

UAV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

UAV Category Low Category High UAV % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.66% 5.19% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

UAV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

UAV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Dan Ahrens

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 26, 2022

0.1

0.1%

Dan Ahrens is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. He joined the Advisor in 2008. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Ahrens founded Ahrens Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor. Before forming Ahrens Advisors, he was President of the MUTUALS.com Funds. During that time he also was President and Chief Compliance Officer of Mutuals Advisors, Inc. and acted as President, Treasurer and Financial & Operations Officer of an affiliated Broker Dealer firm. He is the author of Investing in Vice (St. Martin’s Press, 2004) and has appeared on numerous financial programs, including CNBC, CNN, ABC News and Bloomberg, to discuss “Vice Stocks.” He has been featured, along with funds under his management, in major national and trade publications including The Economist, New York Times, Financial Times, and The Wall Street Journal. He earned a Bachelor in Business Administration in Finance from Texas Tech University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 6.84 3.29

