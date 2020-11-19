Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

As of 11/19/2020

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

UP Fintech Asset Management - UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF

TTTN | ETF

-

-

0.00%

-

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$43.7
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio N/A

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TTTN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    UP Fintech Asset Management - UP Fintech China-U.S. Internet Titans ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A
  • Manager
    Travis Trampe

Fund Description

TTTN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -38.5% 28.4% 30.21%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 39.2% 13.68%
3 Yr N/A* -42.4% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.1% 23.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 24.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% 65.47%
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TTTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% 30.64%
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% 13.25%
3 Yr N/A* -42.4% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.1% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 24.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TTTN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% 65.47%
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

TTTN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TTTN Category Low Category High TTTN % Rank
Net Assets N/A 863 K 50.4 B 82.88%
Number of Holdings N/A 1 494 97.47%
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A 0 30.3 B 74.37%
Weighting of Top 10 N/A 7.6% 100.0% 11.75%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  3. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  4. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  5. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  6. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  7. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  8. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  9. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%
  10. Tencent Holdings Ltd 8.80%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TTTN % Rank
Stocks 		100.00% 0.00% 100.53% 5.38%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 12.34%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 21.20%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 9.81%
Cash 		0.00% -0.53% 100.00% 77.22%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 10.13%

TTTN - Expenses

Operational Fees

TTTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio N/A 0.08% 2.97% 81.74%
Management Fee N/A 0.00% 1.95% 32.42%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TTTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TTTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TTTN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

TTTN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TTTN Category Low Category High TTTN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 25.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TTTN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TTTN Category Low Category High TTTN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% 48.67%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TTTN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TTTN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Travis Trampe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2020

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Travis Trampe has over 15 years of investment management experience specializing in portfolio management of index funds and ETFs. Prior to joining ETF Managers Group LLC in 2016 and beginning on 2013, he was an independent consultant to ETF firms with respect to their portfolio management operations. Mr. Trampe was previously a portfolio manager with Deutsche Bank during 2013 and from 2011 to 2012 was a Senior Portfolio Manager at Scotttrade-Focusshares. Prior to joining Scottrade-Focusshares, Mr. Trampe was a portfolio manager for Invesco Powershares, a quantitative analyst for Quantitative Services Group, and an analyst for Principal Global Investors and Principal Financial Group. Mr. Trampe has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with an emphasis on Finance from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

Andrew Serowik

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2020

0.12

0.1%

Mr. Serowik joined Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC from Goldman Sachs. He began his career at Spear, Leeds & Kellogg, continuing with Goldman after its acquisition of SLK. He designed and developed systems for portfolio risk calculation, algorithmic ETF trading, and execution monitoring, with experience across all asset classes. He graduated from the University of Michigan with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.69 2.12

