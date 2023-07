Fund considers an issuer to be from the United States if: (i) its securities are organized under the laws of the United States or the issuer maintains its principal place of business in the United States; (ii) its securities are traded principally in the United States; or (iii) during the issuer's most recent fiscal year, it derived at least 50% of its revenues or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the United States or has at least 50% of its assets in the United States. The Fund seeks to invest in stocks of any market capitalization that have fundamental characteristics, which FCF Advisors LLC (the “Adviser”) believes are associated with superior long-term performance, based on the extensive historical research of the Adviser.

The Adviser utilizes proprietary, systematic stock selection models (the “Systematic Models”), which are based on the Adviser’s research and analysis, to select securities eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio. The Systematic Models evaluate securities included in the Index and rank them based on proprietary measures of free cash flow, which represents the cash that a company is able to generate after accounting for capital expenditures. The top decile of securities ranked are intended to represent the companies with the strongest proprietary free cash flow rankings.

Under normal market circumstances, approximately 150 of the highest ranked securities are selected by the Systematic Models and reweighted to create a modified market capitalization, log weighted portfolio, which allows for increased exposure to companies with the strongest proprietary free cash flow rankings while enhancing issuer diversification, as compared to a market capitalization weighted portfolio. The final basket of securities selected by the Systematic Models is then given an aggregate environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) rating based on the weighted average score of all securities comprising the portfolio (the “Portfolio ESG Score”). If the Portfolio ESG Score does not satisfy any of the following criteria (the “ESG Criteria”), which are based on third-party research, then the Adviser will remove individual securities from the portfolio until the Portfolio ESG Score satisfies all three criteria: (i) the ESG risk rank is above “average”; (ii) the individual environmental risk score, social risk score, and governance risk score are in the top 10%; and (iii) the carbon risk score is in the top 10%. A high ESG rating is intended to imply a lower ESG risk.

The Adviser will primarily place trades for the Fund’s portfolio based on information received from the Systematic Models, but will generally utilize its own discretion to:

a) screen out companies with an extreme rise in shares count and/or increase in leverage;

b) screen out individual securities if the Portfolio ESG Score does not satisfy any of the ESG

Criteria, as discussed above;

c) reserve the ability to raise cash during abnormal market conditions; and

d) perform other active trades for securities with significant events and/or corporate actions.

While the Systematic Models are run on a daily basis, they typically update on a quarterly basis after companies report their quarterly earnings and balance sheet data. Accordingly, the Adviser will generally trade the Fund’s assets more actively on a quarterly basis, after the Systematic Models are updated, although the Adviser maintains full discretion to modify the Fund’s portfolio, subject to the oversight and supervision of the Board of Trustees of the Trust (the “Board”), at any time.

Because the consideration of ESG ratings is just one component of the Adviser’s overall investment process, which primarily targets securities with the strongest proprietary free cash flow rankings, the Adviser may still invest the Fund’s assets in securities of issuers with high ESG risk profiles. The

ESG factors on which the Portfolio ESG Score is based may change over time, and one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all securities eligible for investment by the Fund.

The Fund can use derivative instruments, including exchange-traded futures contracts, to seek to protect the Fund's current or intended investments from broad fluctuations in securities prices.

From time to time the Fund may focus its investment ( i.e. , invest more than 15% of its total assets) in one or more particular sectors. As of September 30, 2022, the Fund focuses its investments in the technology and healthcare sectors.

