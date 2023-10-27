The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund that seeks current income while maintaining the opportunity for exposure to the share price (i.e., the price returns) of the common stock of Tesla Inc. (“TSLA”); however the strategy limits potential investment gains related to share price appreciation. The Fund seeks to employ its investment strategy as it relates to TSLA in all market, economic, or other conditions. The Fund uses a synthetic covered call strategy to provide (1) income derived from options premiums and (2) exposure to the share price returns of TSLA, subject to a limit on potential share price returns on TSLA as a result of the nature of the options strategy it employs. To replicate the returns of the underlying stock, the Sub-Adviser will purchase at the money call options and sell put options with the same expiration date and the same strike price that may range from 1-12 months from expiry. The Fund from time to time may also invest directly in shares of TSLA. In implementing the strategy, the Sub-Adviser actively manages the direct and synthetic long position of the Fund, deciding among other things the pricing and expiry of the call and put options used. The combined exposure to TSLA shares created by synthetic long positions achieved through options and any direct investment in shares will not exceed 100% of the net assets of the fund. In addition, the Sub-Adviser makes active decisions for the Fund regarding how to gain long exposure via long stock positions or synthetic long positions or a combination of both. Options contracts must be exercised or traded to close within a specified time frame before the options contract expires. The Fund may hold cash and cash equivalents and/or the underlying stock from time to time when there are disruptions in the options markets making it difficult or impractical to employ a covered call strategy to synthetically track the underlying stock. In such situations, the Fund may better track the performance of the underlying stock by holding it directly until disruptions in the options markets cease. In addition to achieving a long position in TSLA stock, either synthetically or through purchasing shares, the fund will hold positions in TSLA options contracts as described below.

For more information, see sections “The Fund’s Use of TSLA Option Contracts” and “Synthetic Covered Call Strategy” below.

An investment in the Fund is not an investment in TSLA. The strategy employed to construct the Fund’s portfolio is designed to generate income; however the Fund may not fully participate in gains in TSLA’s stock price. The use of options in the Fund’s strategy will limit any share price gains in TSLA but the Fund remains subject to all potential share price losses in TSLA which may not be offset by income the Fund receives. The performance of the Fund’s shares may exceed, substantially track or trail the performance of TSLA because the options transactions that the Fund enters may outperform or underperform the underlying stock’s performance.

The Fund’s investment adviser is Kurv Investment Management LLC (“Kurv” or the “Adviser”) and the investment sub-adviser is NEOS Investment Management LLC (“NEOS” or the “Sub-Adviser”).

TSLA Option Contracts

As part of the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy, the Fund purchases and sells a combination of standardized exchange-traded and/or FLexible EXchange® (“FLEX”) call and put option contracts that are based on the value of the price returns of TSLA. The Fund will purchase call options and sell put options generally with 1-month to 12-month terms.

Standardized exchange-traded options include standardized terms. FLEX options are also exchange-traded, but they allow for customizable terms (e.g., the strike price can be negotiated). For more information on FLEX options, see “Additional Information about the Fund – Exchange Traded Options Portfolio.”

All options contracts used by the Fund are based on the value of TSLA, which gives the Fund the right or obligation to receive or deliver shares of TSLA on the expiration date of the applicable option contract in exchange for the stated strike price, depending on whether the option contract is a call option or a put option, and whether the Fund purchases or sells the option contract. The Adviser may actively manage the written and purchased call options prior to expiration to potentially capture gains and minimize losses for the Fund due to the movement of TSLA.

Synthetic Covered Call Strategy

In seeking to achieve its investment objective, the Fund implements a “synthetic covered call” strategy using either stock and/or the standardized exchange-traded and/or FLEX options described above. The Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy consists of the following three elements, which are described in more detail below:

● Cash and/or Synthetic long exposure to TSLA, which allows the Fund to seek to participate in the changes, up or down, in the price of TSLA’s stock.

● Covered call writing (where TSLA call options are sold against the cash and/or synthetic long portion of the strategy), which allows the Fund to generate income.

● Short-dated fixed income instruments, which are used for collateral for the options, and which also generate income.

Cash and/or Synthetic Long Exposure

The Fund may gain long exposure via purchasing TSLA shares or creating a synthetic long position. To achieve a synthetic long exposure to TSLA, the Fund buys TSLA call options and, simultaneously, sells TSLA put options to try to replicate the price movements of TSLA. The combination of the long call options and sold put options seek to provide the Fund with investment exposure equal to approximately 100% of TSLA for the duration of the applicable options exposure. The call options the Fund buys and the put options it sells will be at the same strike price in the same amount and have the same expiration.

Covered Call Writing

As part of its strategy, the Fund writes (sells) call option contracts on TSLA to generate income. If the fund gains long exposure synthetically, since the Fund does not directly own TSLA, these written call options will be sold short (i.e., selling a position it does not currently own).

It is important to note that the sale of the TSLA call option contracts will limit the Fund’s participation in the appreciation in TSLA’s stock price. If the stock price of TSLA increases, the above-referenced synthetic and/or holding the underlying stock directly would allow the Fund to experience similar percentage gains. However, if TSLA’s stock price appreciates beyond the strike price of one or more of the sold (short) call option contracts, the Fund will lose money on those short call positions, and the losses will, in turn, limit the upside return of the Fund’s synthetic and long stock exposure. As a result, the Fund’s overall strategy (i.e., the combination of the synthetic and/or long stock exposure to TSLA and the sold (short) TSLA call positions) will limit the Fund’s participation in gains in the TSLA stock price beyond a certain point.

When the Fund engages in covered call writing with respect to TSLA, it receives cash from the buyer of the call option who in exchange for that cash obtains the right to purchase TSLA on or before the expiration date at a predetermined price called the strike price. Writing covered call options is also considered long short. The notional principal amount of written call options will not exceed the principal amount of the synthetic or long stock position in TSLA.

Short-dated Fixed Income Instruments

The Fund holds cash and short-term fixed income securities as collateral in connection with the Fund’s synthetic covered call strategy. The Fund earns interest income on these holdings, which will be driven by interest rates at the time of investment. Short-term fixed income securities may be debt instruments issued by the U.S. government (e.g., Treasury, T-bills and TIPS), U.S. agency debt, commercial paper, short-dated U.S. corporate debt, floating-rate notes, money market funds and short-term U.S. fixed income ETFs. Any instrument held by the Fund will be rated investment grade or of comparable quality.

Fund’s Monthly Distributions

The Fund seeks to provide monthly income in the form of distributions to shareholders. The Fund seeks to generate such income which consists of two primary components, as follows:

● Premium from writing (selling) call option contracts on TSLA as described above. This income made on the Fund’s options transactions will depend on the volatility of TSLA and thus its price return. TSLA stock, although other factors, including interest rates, will also impact the level of income.

● Interest from investing in short-term fixed income securities. This income will be driven by interest rates at the time of investment.

To the extent the Fund holds shares of TSLA directly, income may also be generated from dividend distributions.

Fund’s Return Profile vs TSLA

For the reasons stated above, the Fund’s performance will differ from that of TSLA’s stock price. The performance differences will depend on, among other things, the price of TSLA, changes in the price of the TSLA options contracts the Fund has purchased and sold, the extent to which TSLA owns shares directly and changes in the value of the fixed income securities in the portfolio.

Below is a chart plot showing the expected return profile of a share of the Fund as compared to the underlying stock:

The above payoff graph illustrates the option position’s total profit or loss (y-axis) depending on the price of the underlying stock (x-axis). The strike price of an option is the price at which a put or call option can be exercised. “Breakeven point” is the stock purchase price minus the premium received from call option sale. The maximum profit potential of a covered call is achieved if the stock price is at or above the strike price of the call at expiration. Maximum profit is equal to the premium received from the call option sale plus the difference between the strike price and the stock purchase price. Profit potential is capped and remains constant when the stock price is greater than the strike price.

Below the strike price, the line slopes downward as the payoff falls in proportion with the stock price. If the underlying stock price is below the breakeven price at expiration, the covered call strategy will result in a loss. The loss will be equal to the ending stock price minus the stock purchase price plus the call option premium received.

The graph is included to illustrate a covered call strategy. Because the fund may sell call options with a variety of expiration dates and strikes, the actual profile of that strategy may vary from that depicted in the charts. For example, the income earned from the sale of options can vary relative to a comparative stock position where calls have not been sold and the reduced upside potential could begin at a higher, or lower stock position level than depicted above.

Fund Portfolio

The Fund’s principal holdings are described below:

The Kurv Yield Premium Strategy Tesla (TSLA) ETF Portfolio Holdings (All options are based on the value of TSLA) Investment Terms Expected Target Maturity Purchased call option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of TSLA at the time of purchase) to provide exposure to positive price returns of TSLA. If the stock of TSLA increases, these options will generate corresponding increases to the Fund. 1-month to one-year expiration dates Sold put option contracts “at-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is equal to the then-current share price of TSLA at the time of sale). They are sold to help pay for the purchased call options described above. However, the sold put option contracts provide exposure to the full extent of any share price losses experienced by TSLA. 1-month to one-year expiration dates Sold (short) call option contracts “out-of-the-money” (i.e., the strike price is approximately 5%-15% more than the then- current share price of TSLA at the time of sale). They may generate current income. However, they also limit some potential positive returns that the Fund may have otherwise experienced. Selling short call option will generate a loss for the Fund if the underlying stock moves higher through the strike price of the call option contract. 1-month to one-year expiration dates TSLA Shares Shares of TSLA N/A Short-term Fixed Income Instruments and Cash Fixed Income Instruments of varying maturities selected primarily based on their ability to deliver consistent income, subject to prudent risk management. Fixed Income Instruments include debt instruments issued by the U.S. government (e.g., Treasury, T-bills and TIPS), U.S. agency debt, commercial paper, short-dated corporate debt, floating-rate notes, money market funds and short-term fixed income ETFs. The maturity of the short-term instruments is less than 1-year. These instruments may be used as collateral for the Fund’s derivative investments. They may also generate income. Average portfolio duration of this Fund normally varies from zero to three years. Duration is a measure used to determine the sensitivity of a security’s price to changes in interest rates. The longer a security’s duration, the more sensitive it will be to changes in interest rates.

The market value of the cash and fixed income securities held by the Fund are expected to be between 50% and 100% of the Fund’s net assets and the market value of the options package is expected to be between 0% and 50% of the Fund’s net assets.

The Fund has adopted a non-fundamental policy to have at least 80% of its investment exposure, under normal circumstances, to TSLA’s underlying stock and financial instruments with economic characteristics that provide exposure to the performance of TSLA.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).

The Fund is a unique investment product that may not be suitable for all investors. An investor should consider investing in the Fund if it, among other reasons, fully understands the risks inherent in an investment in the Fund’s Shares. There is no guarantee that the Fund, in the future will provide the opportunity for upside participation to the price exposure of underlying. There may be limits on upside participation to the price exposure of underlying under certain market conditions.

The Fund employs an investment strategy that includes the sale of call option contracts, which limits the degree to which the Fund will participate in increases in value experienced by TSLA over the call period. This means that if TSLA experiences an increase in value above the strike price of the sold call options during a call period, the Fund will likely not experience that increase to the same extent and may significantly underperform TSLA over the call period.

There is no guarantee that the Fund’s investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment. In addition, an investor may lose its investment even if the strategy is properly implemented.

Tesla Inc.

Tesla’s business, reputation, results of operations and financial condition, as well as the price of the company’s stock, can be affected by a number of factors, whether currently known or unknown, including those described below. When any one or more of these risks materialize from time to time, the company’s business, reputation, results of operations and financial condition, as well as the price of the company’s stock, can be materially and adversely affected.

THE FUND, TRUST, ADVISER, AND SUB-ADVISER ARE NOT AFFILIATED WITH TESLA INC.

Due to the Fund’s investment strategy, the Fund’s investment exposure is concentrated in the same industry as that assigned to TSLA. As of the date of the Prospectus, TSLA is assigned to the auto manufacturers industry.

This Prospectus relates only to the Fund shares offered hereby and is not a prospectus for the common stock or other securities of TSLA. The common stock of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is registered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Information provided to or filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by TSLA pursuant to the Exchange Act can be located at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, information regarding TSLA may be obtained from other sources including, but not limited to, press releases, newspaper articles and other publicly disseminated documents.