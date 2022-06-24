Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in other ETFs. The Fund will invest in (1) ETFs that seek to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index, (2) ETFs that seek to provide the daily inverse return of the S&P 500 Index, or (3) Short Term U.S. Treasury ETFs (each an “Underlying ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”).
The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative methodology to determine which Underlying ETF to invest the Fund’s assets in. The adviser’s quantitative methodology considers exponential averages (measurement of trend directions over a specific time period or data set), price discovery data (process by which buyers and sellers interact to determine the fair market price of an asset or a new established price), volatility, and probability when determining to buy, sell, or hold a security. The adviser’s methodology identifies three types of trends: (1) positive, (2) negative, or (3) neutral. A positive trend occurs when the exponential average increases. When the adviser’s methodology signals a positive trend, the adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in an Underlying ETF that seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index. A neutral trend occurs when either an existing positive or negative signal changes or a stop-loss is triggered. When the adviser’s methodology signals a neutral trend, the adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in Short Term U.S. Treasury ETFs. A negative trend occurs when the exponential average decreases or a stop-loss is triggered. When the adviser’s methodology signals a negative trend, the adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in an Underlying ETF that seeks to provide the inverse daily return of the S&P 500 Index. The adviser will sell an Underlying ETF when the Underlying ETF’s net asset value increases/decreases three percent from its purchase price (“stop-loss”). A stop-loss is an order placed with a broker to buy/sell a specific security once the security reaches a certain price. A stop-loss is designed to limit an investor’s loss on a security.
|Period
|TRDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.1%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|TRDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.9%
|192.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TRDF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|TRDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRDF % Rank
|Net Assets
|1.72 M
|38 K
|1.21 T
|98.34%
|Number of Holdings
|2
|1
|4154
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|1.69 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|94.08%
|Weighting of Top 10
|97.87%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|0.14%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TRDF % Rank
|Cash
|2.13%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|0.07%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|99.86%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|55.21%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|55.28%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|53.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|53.23%
|TRDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.11%
|0.01%
|3.53%
|28.47%
|Management Fee
|0.80%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|92.24%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|TRDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TRDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
|TRDF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|TRDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRDF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.56%
|76.77%
|TRDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|TRDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|TRDF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|TRDF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Mr. Puckett started his financial career in 2014 as a National Bank Regulator with the United States Treasury. Upon leaving the Treasury he became the Chief Investment Officer for a Boutique High-Net-Worth investment firm in Scottsdale, AZ from March 2017 – June 2019. In 2019, Sean started NextGen as a B2B company to deliver tailored Wealth Management solutions and Investment Strategies to Registered Investment Advisors primarily serving sophisticated investors and families. Sean holds the CFA® and CAIA® charters and graduated with honors from the University of Montana, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Finance major.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 05, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Chuck Brokop is the president and founder of Clear Stream Advisors, a registered investment advisor firm. He has over 30 years of investment experience and has developed a proprietary Absolute Return Strategy investment model called the S.H.A.R.P. Method™. Charles has taught Investment Risk-Management, Option Models, and consulted for investment professionals, as well as institutional money managers with over $700 million in managed assets worldwide. Chuck is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha on Index Strategies, he was a guest speaker at the Global Indexing and ETF Conference, he was on a Caliber Investment panel, has appeared as a guest on various radio programs, he holds numerous board-level positions, and has recently authored the book ‘101 Principles to Wealth’ available on Amazon. He holds a business degree from Arizona State University and has graduate studies at Harvard University in statistics. Prior to founding Clear Stream Advisors Chuck was at Cisco Systems, and helped grow Cisco from $500MM annually to $23 Billion in his tenure of 12 years.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.12
|2.42
