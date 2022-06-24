Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.72 M

Holdings in Top 10

97.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.11%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TRDF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    The NextGen Trend and Defend ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Collaborative Investment Series Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Sean Puckett

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by investing in other ETFs. The Fund will invest in (1) ETFs that seek to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index, (2) ETFs that seek to provide the daily inverse return of the S&P 500 Index, or (3) Short Term U.S. Treasury ETFs (each an “Underlying ETF” and collectively, the “Underlying ETFs”).

The adviser utilizes rules-based, quantitative methodology to determine which Underlying ETF to invest the Fund’s assets in. The adviser’s quantitative methodology considers exponential averages (measurement of trend directions over a specific time period or data set), price discovery data (process by which buyers and sellers interact to determine the fair market price of an asset or a new established price), volatility, and probability when determining to buy, sell, or hold a security. The adviser’s methodology identifies three types of trends: (1) positive, (2) negative, or (3) neutral. A positive trend occurs when the exponential average increases. When the adviser’s methodology signals a positive trend, the adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in an Underlying ETF that seeks to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index. A neutral trend occurs when either an existing positive or negative signal changes or a stop-loss is triggered. When the adviser’s methodology signals a neutral trend, the adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in Short Term U.S. Treasury ETFs. A negative trend occurs when the exponential average decreases or a stop-loss is triggered. When the adviser’s methodology signals a negative trend, the adviser will invest the Fund’s assets in an Underlying ETF that seeks to provide the inverse daily return of the S&P 500 Index. The adviser will sell an Underlying ETF when the Underlying ETF’s net asset value increases/decreases three percent from its purchase price (“stop-loss”). A stop-loss is an order placed with a broker to buy/sell a specific security once the security reaches a certain price. A stop-loss is designed to limit an investor’s loss on a security.

TRDF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -51.8% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.1% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TRDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -60.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -26.9% 192.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TRDF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

TRDF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TRDF Category Low Category High TRDF % Rank
Net Assets 1.72 M 38 K 1.21 T 98.34%
Number of Holdings 2 1 4154 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.69 M 1.74 K 270 B 94.08%
Weighting of Top 10 97.87% 1.8% 100.0% 0.14%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VANGUARD S P 500 ETF 50.24%
  2. SPDR BLOOMBERG 1 3 MONTH T BILL ETF 47.64%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TRDF % Rank
Cash 		2.13% -102.29% 100.00% 0.07%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 130.24% 99.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 55.21%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 55.28%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 53.10%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 53.23%

TRDF - Expenses

Operational Fees

TRDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.11% 0.01% 3.53% 28.47%
Management Fee 0.80% 0.00% 2.00% 92.24%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TRDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TRDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TRDF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

TRDF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TRDF Category Low Category High TRDF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 16.56% 76.77%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TRDF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TRDF Category Low Category High TRDF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TRDF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TRDF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sean Puckett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Mr. Puckett started his financial career in 2014 as a National Bank Regulator with the United States Treasury. Upon leaving the Treasury he became the Chief Investment Officer for a Boutique High-Net-Worth investment firm in Scottsdale, AZ from March 2017 – June 2019. In 2019, Sean started NextGen as a B2B company to deliver tailored Wealth Management solutions and Investment Strategies to Registered Investment Advisors primarily serving sophisticated investors and families. Sean holds the CFA® and CAIA® charters and graduated with honors from the University of Montana, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Finance major.

Charles Brokop

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 05, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Chuck Brokop is the president and founder of Clear Stream Advisors, a registered investment advisor firm. He has over 30 years of investment experience and has developed a proprietary Absolute Return Strategy investment model called the S.H.A.R.P. Method™. Charles has taught Investment Risk-Management, Option Models, and consulted for investment professionals, as well as institutional money managers with over $700 million in managed assets worldwide. Chuck is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha on Index Strategies, he was a guest speaker at the Global Indexing and ETF Conference, he was on a Caliber Investment panel, has appeared as a guest on various radio programs, he holds numerous board-level positions, and has recently authored the book ‘101 Principles to Wealth’ available on Amazon. He holds a business degree from Arizona State University and has graduate studies at Harvard University in statistics. Prior to founding Clear Stream Advisors Chuck was at Cisco Systems, and helped grow Cisco from $500MM annually to $23 Billion in his tenure of 12 years.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.12 2.42

