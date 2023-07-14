The Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index is a float adjusted, capitalization weighted index of pipeline companies that are organized and have their principal place of business in the United States or Canada. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in the types of securities suggested by its name ( i.e. , North American Pipeline Companies). A pipeline company is defined as a company that either 1) has been assigned a standard industrial classification (“SIC”) system code that indicates the company operates in the energy pipeline industry or 2) has at least 50% of its assets, cash flow or revenue associated with the operation or ownership of energy pipelines. Pipeline companies engage in the business of transporting natural gas, crude oil and refined products, storing, gathering and processing such gas, oil and products and local gas distribution.

To be included in the Underlying Index, a company must be a pipeline company that is organized and has its principal place of business in the United States or Canada (such pipeline companies are collectively referred to in this Prospectus as “North American Pipeline Companies”) and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ, NYSE MKT or Toronto Stock Exchange. Eligible constituents must also have a total market capitalization of at least $200 million USD at the time of inclusion in the Underlying Index. In order to remain in the Underlying Index, a company must maintain an average equity market capitalization of at least $175 million USD for a minimum of 20 trading days prior to the rebalance reference date of the Underlying Index.

Underlying Index constituents may include the following equity securities of North American pipeline companies: 1) common stock; 2) interests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”); 3) interests in North American Pipeline Companies structured as limited liability companies (“LLCs”); and 4) equity securities of MLP affiliates, including common shares of corporations that own, directly or indirectly, MLP general partner interests (collectively referred to herein as “MLP Affiliates”). MLP interests included in the Underlying Index must pay a distribution greater than or equal to their minimum quarterly distribution (“MQD”) at the time of inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index will include a minimum of 30 securities. Should the number of securities that meet the Underlying Index inclusion criteria fall below 30, the Underlying Index may include additional securities to maintain an investible and diversified index. No more than 20% of the Underlying Index may consist of MLPs and no constituent can exceed 7.5% of the Underlying Index as of the reference date. Additionally, affiliated MLP families ( e.g. , related MLPs and/or MLP Affiliates) in aggregate may not comprise more than 15% of the Underlying Index at the rebalance reference date.

In seeking to achieve its objective as an index fund, the Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index (or depository receipts based on such securities). Under normal conditions, the Fund generally will invest in all of the securities that comprise the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index; however, under various circumstances, it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index in those weightings. In those circumstances, the Fund may purchase a sample of the securities in the Underlying Index or utilize various combinations of other available investment techniques in seeking performance that corresponds to the performance of the Underlying Index. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain index futures, options, options on index futures, swap contracts or other derivatives related to

the Underlying Index and its components, cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as in securities and other instruments not included in the Underlying Index but which Vident Investment Advisory, LLC (“VIA” or the “Sub-Adviser”) believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index.

As of the March 17, 2023 rebalance, the Underlying Index was comprised of 47 constituents. No constituents will be added to the Underlying Index between rebalance dates, which take place on a quarterly basis in March, June, September and December. Constituents in the Underlying Index may be deleted from the Underlying Index due to corporate events such as mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, takeovers, or delistings. Standard rebalances take place on a quarterly basis. Special rebalances are triggered by corporate actions and will be implemented as practically as possible on a case-by-case basis. Underlying Index constituent changes and updates, as well as any changes to the methodology, will be posted to http://tortoiseecofin.com/. The Underlying Index was established by Tortoise Index Solutions, LLC, doing business as TIS Advisors, the investment adviser to the Fund (the “Adviser”), and is owned by the Adviser. The Adviser (also referred to herein as the “Index Provider”) provides the Underlying Index for use by the Fund at no cost to the Fund.