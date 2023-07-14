Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

TIMOTHY PLAN MARKET NEUTRAL ETF

ETF
TPMN
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.5053 -0.09 -0.35%
primary theme
N/A
TPMN (ETF)

TIMOTHY PLAN MARKET NEUTRAL ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.5053 -0.09 -0.35%
primary theme
N/A
TPMN (ETF)

TIMOTHY PLAN MARKET NEUTRAL ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$24.5053 -0.09 -0.35%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIMOTHY PLAN MARKET NEUTRAL ETF

TPMN | ETF

$24.51

$55.5 M

5.15%

$1.26

0.65%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$55.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

9.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.6
$24.33
$25.35

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

TIMOTHY PLAN MARKET NEUTRAL ETF

TPMN | ETF

$24.51

$55.5 M

5.15%

$1.26

0.65%

TPMN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    TIMOTHY PLAN MARKET NEUTRAL ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund pursues its investment objective by implementing a proprietary, “market neutral” investment strategy designed to seek income from its investments while maintaining a low correlation to the foreign and domestic equity and bond markets. The Fund will be actively managed, meaning that the Sub-Advisor may make changes to the Fund’s portfolio at any time.

A Market Neutral strategy seeks to generate returns that are independent and uncorrelated to the market action of equity and fixed income markets. It accomplishes this by seeking to minimize or eliminate beta (the portfolio’s volatility in relation to movements in the market). The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF seeks to neutralize the equity market exposure (beta) from its long positions in dividend paying stocks as closely/completely as practicable using offsetting long and short positions in broad equity index futures. The primary component of residual return (i.e., the return after attempting to neutralize stock performance) is designed to be the income derived from those dividend paying stocks.

The Fund seeks both high income and low correlation to stocks and bonds. Inherent in the low correlation to stocks, the Fund seeks to minimize the volatility associated with investing in stocks.

The Fund uses a multi-strategy approach. First, it seeks income from long positions in foreign and domestic dividend producing equity securities of any market capitalization size that satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. Second, the Fund seeks to offset market risk by selling short high-correlating equity index futures contracts*, such as the S&P 500® Index, or Russell 2000®, or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track such indexes.

The Fund may own foreign currency denominated equities which trade on foreign exchanges. The Fund may also own depository receipts (i.e., ADRs, GDRs). In order to facilitate and by way of investment in these securities, the Fund may own foreign currency as well.

The Fund seeks to offset the remaining market risk by investing in long futures positions in the Nasdaq-100 Index and short futures positions in the S&P 500® Index, or use similar strategies the Sub-Advisor deems appropriate and necessary under current market conditions.

As an alternative to investing directly in equity securities, the Fund can invest in them indirectly by investing in one or more investment companies (including ETFs) advised by the Sub-Advisor that are designed to track the Victory High Dividend Volatility Weighted BRI Index. The Victory US High Dividend Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), is an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.

The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities, rather than traditional market-cap weighting. Such a methodology is sometimes referred to as “Smart Beta.” The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology, developed by the Fund’s Sub-Advisor, to construct its constituent securities.

The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated as soon as reasonably practical.

The Fund will not invest in non-affiliated investment company shares.

*

Futures contracts are based on the value of the index to which they relate and do not invest in the individual securities that make up the particular index. Even though index futures don’t actually buy securities, the index upon which they are based includes and tracks Excluded Securities.
Read More

TPMN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPMN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

TPMN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPMN Category Low Category High TPMN % Rank
Net Assets 55.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 304 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 5.85 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 9.67% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NASDAQ 100 E MINI FUTURE JUN23 4.33%
  2. ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA 0.66%
  3. PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO 0.65%
  4. NORTHWESTERN CORP 0.65%
  5. ALLETE INC 0.62%
  6. AVISTA CORP 0.58%
  7. BOUYGUES 0.57%
  8. BLACK HILLS CORP 0.56%
  9. SINGAPORE TECHNOLOGIES ENGINEERING LTD 0.54%
  10. TELENOR ASA 0.52%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPMN % Rank
Stocks 		87.62% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		13.95% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		-2.09% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPMN % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPMN % Rank
US 		58.05% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		29.57% N/A N/A N/A

TPMN - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

TPMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

TPMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPMN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

TPMN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPMN Category Low Category High TPMN % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.15% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPMN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPMN Category Low Category High TPMN % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPMN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

TPMN - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×