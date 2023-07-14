The Fund pursues its investment objective by implementing a proprietary, “market neutral” investment strategy designed to seek income from its investments while maintaining a low correlation to the foreign and domestic equity and bond markets. The Fund will be actively managed, meaning that the Sub-Advisor may make changes to the Fund’s portfolio at any time.

A Market Neutral strategy seeks to generate returns that are independent and uncorrelated to the market action of equity and fixed income markets. It accomplishes this by seeking to minimize or eliminate beta (the portfolio’s volatility in relation to movements in the market). The Timothy Plan Market Neutral ETF seeks to neutralize the equity market exposure (beta) from its long positions in dividend paying stocks as closely/completely as practicable using offsetting long and short positions in broad equity index futures. The primary component of residual return (i.e., the return after attempting to neutralize stock performance) is designed to be the income derived from those dividend paying stocks.

The Fund seeks both high income and low correlation to stocks and bonds. Inherent in the low correlation to stocks, the Fund seeks to minimize the volatility associated with investing in stocks.

The Fund uses a multi-strategy approach. First, it seeks income from long positions in foreign and domestic dividend producing equity securities of any market capitalization size that satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. Second, the Fund seeks to offset market risk by selling short high-correlating equity index futures contracts*, such as the S&P 500® Index, or Russell 2000®, or exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that track such indexes.

The Fund may own foreign currency denominated equities which trade on foreign exchanges. The Fund may also own depository receipts (i.e., ADRs, GDRs). In order to facilitate and by way of investment in these securities, the Fund may own foreign currency as well.

The Fund seeks to offset the remaining market risk by investing in long futures positions in the Nasdaq-100 Index and short futures positions in the S&P 500® Index, or use similar strategies the Sub-Advisor deems appropriate and necessary under current market conditions.

As an alternative to investing directly in equity securities, the Fund can invest in them indirectly by investing in one or more investment companies (including ETFs) advised by the Sub-Advisor that are designed to track the Victory High Dividend Volatility Weighted BRI Index. The Victory US High Dividend Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), is an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.

The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities, rather than traditional market-cap weighting. Such a methodology is sometimes referred to as “Smart Beta.” The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology, developed by the Fund’s Sub-Advisor, to construct its constituent securities.

The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated as soon as reasonably practical.

The Fund will not invest in non-affiliated investment company shares.