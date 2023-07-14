Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

10.9%

1 yr return

16.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$89.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

5.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.9
$19.93
$25.94

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.62%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 42.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TPIF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -11.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Timothy Plan International ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Timothy Plan
  • Inception Date
    Dec 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    3100000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Free Foutz

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets directly or indirectly in the securities included in the Victory International Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.

The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities, rather than traditional market cap weighting. Such methodology is sometimes referred to as “Smart Beta.” The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology, developed by the Sub-Advisor, to construct its constituent securities:

The Index universe begins with the stocks included in the Nasdaq Victory International Volatility Weighted Index, a volatility weighted index comprised of the 500 largest publicly traded foreign companies by market capitalization with positive earnings over the last twelve months.

The Fund’s Advisor provides the Sub-Advisor with the list of Excluded Securities that do not satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. The Index Provider then removes the Excluded Securities from the Index.

The Index considers foreign companies to be those that are organized or domiciled in a developed country (excluding the U.S. and emerging markets) and whose stock principally trades on a foreign exchange. Representative developed markets include Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.

The Index is reconstituted every April and October (based on information as of the prior month-end) and is adjusted to limit exposure to any particular country to 20% and any particular sector to 25%. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $5.7 billion to $293.0 billion (in USD).

The Fund seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing, under normal circumstances, a “sampling” process to invest in a representative sample of stocks included in the Index. The Fund’s portfolio managers select these stocks using a statistical optimization process designed to produce investment characteristics that closely approximate those of the Index.

The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. The Fund also reserves the right to exclude investments, in its best judgment, in other companies whose practices may not fall within the exclusions described above, but can be found offensive to basic, traditional Judeo-Christian values. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing.

TPIF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 10.9% 2.1% 19.6% 80.14%
1 Yr 16.5% -20.6% 28.2% 65.39%
3 Yr 5.2%* -14.7% 25.1% 30.98%
5 Yr 0.0%* -9.8% 60.7% 72.70%
10 Yr 0.0%* -5.9% 9.9% 88.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -43.6% 71.3% 52.24%
2021 5.1% -15.4% 9.4% 10.80%
2020 2.3% -10.4% 121.9% 57.23%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TPIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.7% -16.4% 19.6% 97.45%
1 Yr -11.4% -27.2% 28.2% 96.74%
3 Yr N/A* -14.7% 25.1% 35.25%
5 Yr N/A* -9.8% 60.7% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -2.6% 10.2% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TPIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.1% -43.6% 71.3% 52.24%
2021 5.1% -15.4% 9.4% 10.80%
2020 2.3% -10.4% 121.9% 57.23%
2019 N/A -0.5% 8.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.0% -0.7% N/A

TPIF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TPIF Category Low Category High TPIF % Rank
Net Assets 89.7 M 1.02 M 369 B 86.83%
Number of Holdings 378 1 10801 29.53%
Net Assets in Top 10 4.47 M 0 34.5 B 94.58%
Weighting of Top 10 5.70% 1.9% 101.9% 99.42%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. HYDRO ONE LTD 0.60%
  2. SWISSCOM AG 0.57%
  3. FORTIS INC 0.51%
  4. KEPPEL CORP LIMITED 0.50%
  5. POWER ASSETS HOLDINGS LTD 0.48%
  6. SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LTD 0.47%
  7. EMERA INC 0.47%
  8. SOFTBANK CORP 0.45%
  9. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING CORP LTD 0.44%
  10. SUMITOMO MITSUI FINANCIAL GROUP INC 0.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TPIF % Rank
Stocks 		99.67% 0.00% 122.60% 17.09%
Other 		0.23% -16.47% 17.36% 13.69%
Cash 		0.10% -65.15% 100.00% 84.31%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.87% 84.45%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.18% 82.88%
Bonds 		0.00% -10.79% 71.30% 84.90%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPIF % Rank
Financial Services 		20.05% 0.00% 47.75% 23.73%
Industrials 		18.16% 5.17% 99.49% 13.83%
Basic Materials 		11.04% 0.00% 23.86% 9.75%
Utilities 		8.55% 0.00% 13.68% 1.89%
Technology 		8.51% 0.00% 36.32% 76.27%
Consumer Defense 		7.26% 0.00% 32.29% 86.17%
Healthcare 		6.88% 0.00% 21.01% 91.99%
Consumer Cyclical 		6.27% 0.00% 36.36% 91.99%
Communication Services 		5.20% 0.00% 21.69% 71.32%
Energy 		5.12% 0.00% 16.89% 45.71%
Real Estate 		2.98% 0.00% 14.59% 21.54%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TPIF % Rank
Non US 		99.12% 0.00% 124.02% 8.70%
US 		0.55% -7.71% 68.98% 86.59%

TPIF - Expenses

Operational Fees

TPIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.62% 0.02% 26.51% 77.92%
Management Fee 0.62% 0.00% 1.60% 40.60%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.00% N/A

Sales Fees

TPIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TPIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TPIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 42.00% 2.00% 247.00% 59.77%

TPIF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TPIF Category Low Category High TPIF % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.29% 0.00% 13.13% 16.29%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TPIF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TPIF Category Low Category High TPIF % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.94% -0.93% 6.38% 37.70%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TPIF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TPIF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Free Foutz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Free Foutz is the Portfolio Implementation Manager for Victory Capital Management with over 17 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Victory Capital Management, Mr. Foutz managed the Sub-Advisory Oversight Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management. He was also a voting member of CSIM’s Investment Oversight Committee. Previously, Mr. Foutz worked as a Senior Institutional Investment Analyst for Schwab’s Retirement Investment Services department conducting in- depth manager research and authoring proprietary research reports. Prior to that, he worked as a Registered Representative within Schwab Retirement Plan Services, counseling plan participants on a wide array of topics including personal finance and asset allocation and gaining unique insight into investor behavior. Mr. Foutz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He is also a former Series 7 and Series 63 license holder. He currently holds the Series 3 license.

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2019

2.5

2.5%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 30.35 6.2 3.25

