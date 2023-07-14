The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets directly or indirectly in the securities included in the Victory International Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.

The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities, rather than traditional market cap weighting. Such methodology is sometimes referred to as “Smart Beta.” The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology, developed by the Sub-Advisor, to construct its constituent securities:

The Index universe begins with the stocks included in the Nasdaq Victory International Volatility Weighted Index, a volatility weighted index comprised of the 500 largest publicly traded foreign companies by market capitalization with positive earnings over the last twelve months.

The Fund’s Advisor provides the Sub-Advisor with the list of Excluded Securities that do not satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. The Index Provider then removes the Excluded Securities from the Index.

The Index considers foreign companies to be those that are organized or domiciled in a developed country (excluding the U.S. and emerging markets) and whose stock principally trades on a foreign exchange. Representative developed markets include Canada, France, Germany, Great Britain, Japan, Hong Kong and Australia.

The Index is reconstituted every April and October (based on information as of the prior month-end) and is adjusted to limit exposure to any particular country to 20% and any particular sector to 25%. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $5.7 billion to $293.0 billion (in USD).

The Fund seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing, under normal circumstances, a “sampling” process to invest in a representative sample of stocks included in the Index. The Fund’s portfolio managers select these stocks using a statistical optimization process designed to produce investment characteristics that closely approximate those of the Index.

The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. The Fund also reserves the right to exclude investments, in its best judgment, in other companies whose practices may not fall within the exclusions described above, but can be found offensive to basic, traditional Judeo-Christian values. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing.