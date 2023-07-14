Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.1%
1 yr return
9.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
14.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$183 M
Holdings in Top 10
14.3%
Expense Ratio 0.52%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 43.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets directly or indirectly in the securities included in the Victory US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.
The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities, rather than traditional market-cap weighting. Such a methodology is sometimes referred to as “Smart Beta.” The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology, developed by the Fund’s Sub-Advisor, to construct its constituent securities.
The Index is comprised of the largest 100 dividend yielding stocks among the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization from the Victory US Large/Mid Cap Volatility Weighted BRI Index (“Parent Index”). The Parent Index universe begins with the stocks included in the Nasdaq Victory US Large Cap 500 Volatility Weighted Index, a volatility weighted index comprised of the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization with positive earnings over the last twelve months.
The Fund’s Advisor provides the Sub-Advisor with the list of Excluded Securities that do not satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. The Index Provider then removes the Excluded Securities from the Index.
The 100 highest dividend yielding stocks become the stocks included in the Index and are weighted based on their daily standard deviation (volatility) of daily price changes over the last 180 trading days. Stocks with lower volatility receive a higher weighting and stocks with higher volatility receive a lower weighting.
The Index is reconstituted every April and October (based on information as of the prior month-end) and is adjusted to limit exposure to any particular sector to 25%. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $2.7 billion to $267.5 billion.
The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. The Fund also reserves the right to exclude investments, in its best judgment, in other companies whose practices may not fall within the exclusions described above, but can be found offensive to basic, traditional Judeo-Christian values. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing.
The Fund generally seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing a replication strategy that seeks to hold all of the stocks in the Index, in approximately the percentages represented by the securities in the index.
|Period
|TPHD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.1%
|-10.0%
|26.2%
|94.75%
|1 Yr
|9.6%
|-28.9%
|26.9%
|35.17%
|3 Yr
|14.5%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|22.58%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-14.9%
|42.3%
|55.56%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-8.0%
|20.6%
|67.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|TPHD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.9%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|2.66%
|2021
|13.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|21.12%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|68.66%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.8%
|3.8%
|N/A
|Period
|TPHD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.6%
|-19.1%
|22.5%
|91.08%
|1 Yr
|9.7%
|-28.9%
|36.6%
|28.27%
|3 Yr
|14.8%*
|-14.1%
|93.9%
|19.68%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|42.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.6%
|21.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TPHD Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-1.9%
|-41.6%
|42.6%
|2.66%
|2021
|13.1%
|-23.5%
|23.2%
|21.12%
|2020
|-0.4%
|-8.6%
|93.7%
|68.66%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.6%
|7.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-7.6%
|3.8%
|N/A
|TPHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPHD % Rank
|Net Assets
|183 M
|504 K
|30.4 B
|80.10%
|Number of Holdings
|102
|9
|2354
|37.53%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|23.1 M
|129 K
|9.16 B
|88.45%
|Weighting of Top 10
|14.30%
|5.3%
|99.9%
|82.68%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPHD % Rank
|Stocks
|99.94%
|85.69%
|100.65%
|19.95%
|Cash
|0.06%
|-0.65%
|14.30%
|80.31%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.42%
|68.24%
|Other
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.56%
|67.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|67.45%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.65%
|67.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPHD % Rank
|Utilities
|24.48%
|0.00%
|24.69%
|0.52%
|Industrials
|23.17%
|0.00%
|29.02%
|6.82%
|Financial Services
|11.22%
|0.00%
|60.11%
|93.70%
|Energy
|9.17%
|0.00%
|29.17%
|21.78%
|Basic Materials
|8.13%
|0.00%
|23.88%
|17.06%
|Technology
|7.49%
|0.00%
|30.07%
|76.90%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.39%
|0.00%
|29.62%
|90.29%
|Consumer Defense
|6.19%
|0.00%
|33.79%
|41.47%
|Healthcare
|3.09%
|0.00%
|32.47%
|93.96%
|Communication Services
|0.65%
|0.00%
|19.80%
|86.09%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.74%
|97.11%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TPHD % Rank
|US
|99.08%
|55.79%
|100.30%
|7.61%
|Non US
|0.86%
|0.00%
|36.04%
|83.20%
|TPHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.52%
|0.01%
|16.27%
|90.62%
|Management Fee
|0.52%
|0.00%
|1.20%
|18.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.40%
|N/A
|TPHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TPHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TPHD Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|43.00%
|0.00%
|227.00%
|42.77%
|TPHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPHD % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.56%
|0.00%
|8.82%
|4.18%
|TPHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TPHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|TPHD % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|2.07%
|-1.84%
|4.73%
|4.75%
|TPHD
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 12, 2023
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2023
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2023
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2023
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 17, 2023
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.096
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2022
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2022
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2022
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2022
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2021
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 12, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2021
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2021
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2021
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2021
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2021
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 12, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2020
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 11, 2020
|$0.060
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 14, 2020
|$0.030
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 10, 2020
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 12, 2020
|$0.078
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 15, 2020
|$0.028
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2020
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 13, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2020
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2019
|$0.124
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 15, 2019
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 17, 2019
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 12, 2019
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 16, 2019
|$0.022
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 19, 2019
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2019
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 30, 2019
3.09
3.1%
Free Foutz is the Portfolio Implementation Manager for Victory Capital Management with over 17 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Victory Capital Management, Mr. Foutz managed the Sub-Advisory Oversight Team for Charles Schwab Investment Management. He was also a voting member of CSIM’s Investment Oversight Committee. Previously, Mr. Foutz worked as a Senior Institutional Investment Analyst for Schwab’s Retirement Investment Services department conducting in- depth manager research and authoring proprietary research reports. Prior to that, he worked as a Registered Representative within Schwab Retirement Plan Services, counseling plan participants on a wide array of topics including personal finance and asset allocation and gaining unique insight into investor behavior. Mr. Foutz earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He is also a former Series 7 and Series 63 license holder. He currently holds the Series 3 license.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|35.59
|8.57
|10.92
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...