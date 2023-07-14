The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets directly or indirectly in the securities included in the Victory US Large Cap High Dividend Volatility Weighted BRI Index (the “Index”), an unmanaged, volatility weighted index created by the Sub-Advisor (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Advisor.

The Index Provider combines fundamental criteria with individual security risk control achieved through volatility weighting of individual securities, rather than traditional market-cap weighting. Such a methodology is sometimes referred to as “Smart Beta.” The Index follows a proprietary rules-based methodology, developed by the Fund’s Sub-Advisor, to construct its constituent securities.

The Index is comprised of the largest 100 dividend yielding stocks among the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization from the Victory US Large/Mid Cap Volatility Weighted BRI Index (“Parent Index”). The Parent Index universe begins with the stocks included in the Nasdaq Victory US Large Cap 500 Volatility Weighted Index, a volatility weighted index comprised of the 500 largest U.S. companies by market capitalization with positive earnings over the last twelve months.

The Fund’s Advisor provides the Sub-Advisor with the list of Excluded Securities that do not satisfy the Advisor’s proprietary BRI filtering criteria. The Index Provider then removes the Excluded Securities from the Index.

The 100 highest dividend yielding stocks become the stocks included in the Index and are weighted based on their daily standard deviation (volatility) of daily price changes over the last 180 trading days. Stocks with lower volatility receive a higher weighting and stocks with higher volatility receive a lower weighting.

The Index is reconstituted every April and October (based on information as of the prior month-end) and is adjusted to limit exposure to any particular sector to 25%. As of March 31, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $2.7 billion to $267.5 billion.

The Fund will not knowingly invest in Excluded Securities. Excluded Securities are securities issued by any company that is involved in the production or wholesale distribution of alcohol, tobacco, or gambling equipment, gambling enterprises, or which is involved, either directly or indirectly, in abortion or pornography, or promoting anti-family entertainment or non-biblical lifestyles. The Fund also reserves the right to exclude investments, in its best judgment, in other companies whose practices may not fall within the exclusions described above, but can be found offensive to basic, traditional Judeo-Christian values. In the event a company is subsequently discovered to be engaged in a prohibited practice, it will be liquidated at the next re-balancing.

The Fund generally seeks to track the returns of the Index before fees and expenses by employing a replication strategy that seeks to hold all of the stocks in the Index, in approximately the percentages represented by the securities in the index.