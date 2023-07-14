Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF

TOTR | Active ETF

$40.90

$28.7 M

5.04%

$2.05

0.31%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.0%

1 yr return

-2.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$28.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.1
$39.46
$44.23

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TOTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Anna Dreyer

Fund Description

The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of bonds and other debt instruments. The fund has considerable flexibility in seeking strong returns and its portfolio is constructed with a goal of being able to respond to a wide variety of market conditions. The fund’s investments typically include, but are not limited to, debt instruments issued by the U.S. government and its agencies (such as U.S. Treasury securities), corporate bonds, bank loans (which represent an interest in amounts owed by a borrower to a syndicate of lenders), and various types of mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities.

The fund may invest up to 35% of its net assets in corporate bonds and other debt instruments that are rated below investment-grade (below BBB, or an equivalent rating), commonly known as junk bonds or high yield bonds, by each of the rating agencies that have assigned a rating to the security or, if unrated, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment-grade. The fund may purchase securities of any credit rating, including distressed and defaulted securities. If a holding is split rated (i.e., rated investment grade by at least one rating agency and below investment-grade by another rating agency), the higher rating will be used for purposes of this requirement.

The fund may invest in securities issued by both U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including issuers in emerging market countries. Up to 20% of the fund’s net assets can be invested in non-U.S. dollar-denominated holdings, and there is no limit on the fund’s investments in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers, including issuers in emerging markets. The fund relies on a classification by an unaffiliated third-party data provider to determine which countries are emerging markets. The fund may also gain exposure to currencies through derivative instruments without holding any bonds or other securities denominated in those particular currencies.

The fund may purchase securities of any maturity and there are no overall maturity restrictions for the portfolio. The fund’s weighted average maturity and duration will generally shift in response to current interest rates and expected interest rate changes.

The fund may purchase or sell mortgage-backed securities on a delayed delivery or forward commitment basis through the “to-be-announced” (TBA) market. With TBA transactions, the particular securities to be delivered are not identified at the trade date, but the delivered securities must meet specified terms and standards. The fund will generally enter into TBA transactions with the intention of taking possession of the underlying mortgage-backed securities. However, in an effort to obtain underlying mortgage-backed securities on more preferable terms or to enhance returns, the fund may extend the settlement by entering into “dollar roll” transactions in which the fund sells mortgage-backed securities and simultaneously agrees to purchase substantially similar securities on a future date. The fund also expects to engage in short sales of TBA mortgages, including short sales on TBA mortgages the fund does not own, to potentially enhance returns or manage risk.

While most assets will typically be invested directly in bonds and other debt instruments, the fund also uses interest rate futures; interest rate swaps, credit default swaps, and currency swaps; forward currency exchange contracts; and options on any of those instruments to manage duration and tactically gain or limit exposure to certain areas of the markets. Interest rate futures are typically used to manage the fund’s exposure to interest rate changes or to adjust portfolio duration. Interest rate swaps are also used to adjust portfolio duration, credit default swaps can be used to protect the value of certain portfolio holdings, as an alternative to cash bonds, and to manage the fund’s overall credit risk exposure. Forward currency exchange contracts are used to gain exposure to certain currencies expected to increase or decrease in value relative to other currencies or to protect the fund’s foreign holdings from adverse currency movements relative to the U.S. dollar.

When deciding whether to adjust allocations among the various types of securities in which the fund may invest, the adviser weighs such factors as the outlook for inflation and the economy, expected interest rate movements, credit conditions, and the yield advantage that lower-rated bonds may offer over investment-grade bonds. When there is a large yield difference between the various quality levels and the outlook warrants, the fund may move down the credit scale and purchase lower-rated bonds with higher yields, such as junk bonds and emerging market bonds. When the difference is small or the outlook warrants, the fund may concentrate investments in higher-rated issues, such as Treasury securities.

Read More

TOTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.0% -50.1% 6.9% 95.43%
1 Yr -2.8% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 97.44%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -15.9% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

TOTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TOTR Category Low Category High TOTR % Rank
Net Assets 28.7 M 1.19 M 287 B 97.61%
Number of Holdings 491 1 17234 67.30%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.34 M -106 M 27.6 B 92.84%
Weighting of Top 10 25.78% 3.7% 100.0% 14.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.73%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.19%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.53%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.41%
  5. Fannie Mae Pool 2.28%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.98%
  7. Uniform Mortgage-Backed Security, TBA 1.85%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.73%
  9. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.66%
  10. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.59%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TOTR % Rank
Bonds 		105.02% 3.97% 268.18% 3.70%
Other 		7.11% -13.23% 23.06% 52.81%
Cash 		3.36% -181.13% 95.99% 96.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.26% 0.00% 77.13% 19.02%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 3.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 84.06%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOTR % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.36% 0.00% 95.99% 78.71%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 23.55%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 78.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 29.44%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 29.17%
Derivative 		-0.06% 0.00% 25.16% 25.36%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOTR % Rank
US 		103.97% 3.63% 210.09% 2.99%
Non US 		1.05% -6.54% 58.09% 46.56%

TOTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

TOTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.01% 2.93% 86.88%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 34.84%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TOTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TOTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TOTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

TOTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TOTR Category Low Category High TOTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.04% 0.00% 12.67% 56.42%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TOTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TOTR Category Low Category High TOTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TOTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TOTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anna Dreyer

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Anna Dreyer is a Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price. She is a quantitative analyst and portfolio manager within the T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Group. She serves as co-portfolio manager of the T. Rowe Price Managed Volatility Strategy. Anna joined the firm in 2008. During the past five years, Ms. Dreyer served, and continues to serve, as head of Risk and Portfolio Construction Research in the firm’s Fixed Income Division (beginning January 2019) and prior to that, as portfolio manager of the firm’s Managed Volatility Investment strategies and as an associate director of research within the Multi-Asset Division. She earned a B.S. and an M.Eng. in electrical engineering and computer science, with a minor in economics, and a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering, all from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). While at MIT, Ms. Dreyer was an Intel Women in Science and Engineering Scholar. Ms. Dreyer has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Christopher Brown

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 28, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Chris Brown is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and an associate portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division. He is a member of the U.S. Taxable Bond team focusing on securitized products portfolios. In addition, Chris works closely with the Quantitative Research team to incorporate quantitative analysis into the multi-sector investment process. Prior to joining T. Rowe Price in 2005, he was employed as a fixed income analyst and trader by Riggs Investment Advisors, Inc., in Washington, D.C. Prior to Riggs, Chris was employed as an investment analyst by Cambridge Associates LLC in Arlington, Virginia. He earned a B.A. in economics from Washington & Lee University and an M.B.A. from the University of Maryland, Robert H. Smith School of Business. Chris also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

