The Fund invests in financial instruments that ProShare Advisors believes, in combination, should track the performance of the Index. The Index, constructed and maintained by S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, consists of companies that qualify as “pure-play” infrastructure companies — companies whose primary business is the ownership and operation of infrastructure assets, activities that generally generate long-term stable cash flows. The Index is comprised of constituents with more than 70% of estimated cash flows (based on publicly available information) derived from pure-play infrastructure assets. Current index constituents meeting all other eligibility requirements will remain eligible for index inclusion if at least 60% of estimated cash flows are derived from pure-play infrastructure assets. Cash flows from pure-play infrastructure assets include those from the following: airports; toll roads; ports; communications (exclusive of cash flow from telecom services); electricity transmission & distribution; oil & gas storage & transportation; water; or diversified (multiple infrastructure assets). Additionally, companies must have a developed market listing and meet minimum market capitalization and trading value requirements. Index weights are based on a float adjusted market capitalization methodology subject to stock, country, industry, and legal structure constraints. The Index caps country weights at 50%. Consequently, 50% or more of the constituents of the Index will be located outside the United States. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually in June and December and reweighted on quarterly basis in March, June, September, and December. The Index is published under the Bloomberg ticker symbol “DJBGICUT.” Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in component securities of the Index. The Fund will invest principally in the financial instruments set forth below. • Equity Securities — The Fund invests in common stock issued by U.S. and foreign public companies, including Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), which are commonly taxed as partnerships and publicly traded on national securities exchanges. The Fund generally does not intend to invest more than 25% of its total assets in MLPs. ProShare Advisors determines the type, quantity and mix of investment positions that it believes, in combination, the Fund should hold to produce returns consistent with the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund will generally use a “replication strategy” to achieve its investment objective, meaning that it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as the Index. However, the Fund may also use a “representative sampling” strategy to invest in or gain exposure to only a representative sample of the securities in the Index or to securities not contained in the Index or in financial instruments, with the intent of obtaining exposure with aggregate characteristics similar to those of the Index. For example, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy when the Advisor believes a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when buying each security in an Index is impracticable or inefficient, or when there are practical difficulties or additional costs involved in replicating an Index. The Fund also may use representative sampling if the Advisor believes one or more securities in the Index becomes illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund. In managing the assets of the Fund, ProShare Advisors does not invest the assets of the Fund in securities or financial instruments based on ProShare Advisors’ view of the investment merit of a particular security, instrument, or company, nor does it conduct conventional investment research or analysis or forecast market movement or trends. The Fund seeks to remain fully invested at all times in securities and/or financial instruments that, in combination, provide exposure to the returns of the Index without regard to market conditions, trends or direction. The Fund will concentrate (i.e., invest in securities that represent 25 percent or more of the value of the Index) or focus (i.e., invest in securities that represent a substantial portion of its value, but less than 25 percent) its investments in a particular industry or group of industries, country or region to approximately the same extent the Index is so concentrated or focused. As of May 31, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the energy and utilities industry groups. The Index was also concentrated in the United States and focused in Canada. Please see “Investment Objectives, Principal Investment Strategies and Related Risks” in the Fund’s Prospectus for additional details.