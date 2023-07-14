The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, primarily in global equity securities that provide a broad exposure to the cannabis industry. Equity securities that provide broad exposure to the cannabis industry include companies that (i) engage in or support the legal production, cultivation, and/or sale of cannabis, including marijuana and hemp, such as certain agrobusiness, biotechnology, life sciences, pharmaceutical, retail, finance, and real estate companies, (ii) perform lawful research as to the medical and pharmaceutical applications of marijuana and cannabis extracts, including cannabinoids, or (iii) produce and develop devices, goods, and equipment related to the cannabis industry, including hemp and its legal derivatives (collectively, “Cannabis Companies”). As the cannabis industry matures over time, Cambria Investment Management, L.P., the Fund’s investment adviser (“Cambria”), expects that the industry will grow and crossover with other established industries such as tobacco, food, alcohol, medicine, tourism, and personal care, and the definition of Cannabis Company will evolve as new business lines and products develop. Under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (the “Farm Bill”), hemp is defined as being derived from cannabis plants and plant parts that contain 0.3% or less of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive agent found in marijuana, in their leaves and flowering heads. Hemp is commonly used to produce textiles, paper products, rope, and construction materials, and legal derivatives of hemp, such as hemp seeds, hemp seed oil and hemp seed protein, can be used in food products, cosmetics, plastics, and biofuel. Cannabinoids, such as THC and cannabidiol (CBD), are chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant that may be used in lawful research and the development of prescription drugs.

To be identified as a Cannabis Company, Cambria must determine that a company derives a significant portion (i.e., at least 50%) of its revenue or profits from the legal sale, cultivation, production, or provision of cannabis-related products, services, or research. The Fund will only invest in publicly-traded Cannabis Companies that operate in a jurisdiction where the Cannabis Companies’ cannabis-related business activities are legal under the national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including U.S. federal and state laws. Further, the Fund will only invest in Cannabis Companies listed and traded on a national securities exchange that requires compliance with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to their business, including U.S. federal law. Accordingly, the Fund does not currently (directly or indirectly) invest in Cannabis Companies located in the U.S. if their cannabis-related business activities are illegal under U.S. federal law, even if such activities are legal under state law. If U.S. federal law changes in the future and these cannabis-related business activities become legal at the federal level, the Fund will begin investing in these U.S.-listed Cannabis Companies in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and principal investment strategy.

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in Cannabis Companies. The Fund generally expects to invest in Cannabis Companies across a broad market capitalization spectrum of micro-, small-, and mid-capitalization stocks. While the Fund will target investing in approximately 20 to 50 of the top Cannabis Companies based on Cambria’s determination as to their exposure to the cannabis industry, the quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including the asset size of the Fund and the number of companies that satisfy Cambria’s quantitative measurements at any one time. Filters will be implemented to screen for companies that pass various market capitalization, and liquidity requirements. The Fund expects to concentrate (hold more than 25% of) its assets in Cannabis Companies domiciled or principally traded in Canada and, when possible, invest a significant portion of its assets in Cannabis Companies domiciled or principally traded in Australia, Europe or Asia.

As of August 1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to companies in the health care and consumer staples sectors.

The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced periodically, but no less frequently than annually, to meet Cambria’s internal target allocations, which are developed pursuant to Cambria’s quantitative strategy. If, after acquiring a Cannabis Company’s securities, Cambria identifies or becomes aware that the company no longer meets the Fund’s definition of Cannabis Companies, the Fund will promptly sell that position. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions.