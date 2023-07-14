Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Cambria Cannabis ETF

Active ETF
TOKE
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.9 -0.08 -1.34%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity
TOKE (ETF)

Cambria Cannabis ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.9 -0.08 -1.34%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity
TOKE (ETF)

Cambria Cannabis ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$5.9 -0.08 -1.34%
primary theme
Sector Diversified Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambria Cannabis ETF

TOKE | Active ETF

$5.90

$10.2 M

3.57%

$0.21

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

-12.5%

1 yr return

-25.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

-21.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$10.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$6.0
$5.63
$8.69

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambria Cannabis ETF

TOKE | Active ETF

$5.90

$10.2 M

3.57%

$0.21

0.59%

TOKE - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -25.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.94%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Cannabis ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    Jul 25, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    2000002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, primarily in global equity securities that provide a broad exposure to the cannabis industry. Equity securities that provide broad exposure to the cannabis industry include companies that (i) engage in or support the legal production, cultivation, and/or sale of cannabis, including marijuana and hemp, such as certain agrobusiness, biotechnology, life sciences, pharmaceutical, retail, finance, and real estate companies, (ii) perform lawful research as to the medical and pharmaceutical applications of marijuana and cannabis extracts, including cannabinoids, or (iii) produce and develop devices, goods, and equipment related to the cannabis industry, including hemp and its legal derivatives (collectively, “Cannabis Companies”). As the cannabis industry matures over time, Cambria Investment Management, L.P., the Fund’s investment adviser (“Cambria”), expects that the industry will grow and crossover with other established industries such as tobacco, food, alcohol, medicine, tourism, and personal care, and the definition of Cannabis Company will evolve as new business lines and products develop. Under the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (the “Farm Bill”), hemp is defined as being derived from cannabis plants and plant parts that contain 0.3% or less of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive agent found in marijuana, in their leaves and flowering heads. Hemp is commonly used to produce textiles, paper products, rope, and construction materials, and legal derivatives of hemp, such as hemp seeds, hemp seed oil and hemp seed protein, can be used in food products, cosmetics, plastics, and biofuel. Cannabinoids, such as THC and cannabidiol (CBD), are chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant that may be used in lawful research and the development of prescription drugs.

To be identified as a Cannabis Company, Cambria must determine that a company derives a significant portion (i.e., at least 50%) of its revenue or profits from the legal sale, cultivation, production, or provision of cannabis-related products, services, or research. The Fund will only invest in publicly-traded Cannabis Companies that operate in a jurisdiction where the Cannabis Companies’ cannabis-related business activities are legal under the national and local laws of the relevant jurisdiction, including U.S. federal and state laws. Further, the Fund will only invest in Cannabis Companies listed and traded on a national securities exchange that requires compliance with all laws, rules and regulations applicable to their business, including U.S. federal law. Accordingly, the Fund does not currently (directly or indirectly) invest in Cannabis Companies located in the U.S. if their cannabis-related business activities are illegal under U.S. federal law, even if such activities are legal under state law. If U.S. federal law changes in the future and these cannabis-related business activities become legal at the federal level, the Fund will begin investing in these U.S.-listed Cannabis Companies in accordance with the Fund’s investment objective and principal investment strategy.

Under normal market conditions, at least 80% of the value of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in Cannabis Companies. The Fund generally expects to invest in Cannabis Companies across a broad market capitalization spectrum of micro-, small-, and mid-capitalization stocks. While the Fund will target investing in approximately 20 to 50 of the top Cannabis Companies based on Cambria’s determination as to their exposure to the cannabis industry, the quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including the asset size of the Fund and the number of companies that satisfy Cambria’s quantitative measurements at any one time. Filters will be implemented to screen for companies that pass various market capitalization, and liquidity requirements. The Fund expects to concentrate (hold more than 25% of) its assets in Cannabis Companies domiciled or principally traded in Canada and, when possible, invest a significant portion of its assets in Cannabis Companies domiciled or principally traded in Australia, Europe or Asia.

As of August 1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to companies in the health care and consumer staples sectors.

The Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced periodically, but no less frequently than annually, to meet Cambria’s internal target allocations, which are developed pursuant to Cambria’s quantitative strategy. If, after acquiring a Cannabis Company’s securities, Cambria identifies or becomes aware that the company no longer meets the Fund’s definition of Cannabis Companies, the Fund will promptly sell that position. The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions.

Read More

TOKE - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOKE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -12.5% -40.8% 42.4% 83.78%
1 Yr -25.7% -60.3% 43.3% 83.78%
3 Yr -21.0%* -52.3% 23.4% 85.71%
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 25.2% 79.41%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.0% 14.0% 68.97%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOKE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.1% -72.7% 8.2% 83.78%
2021 -6.7% -22.1% 27.0% 68.57%
2020 0.5% -11.4% 49.5% 79.41%
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TOKE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -25.2% -46.5% 20.8% 78.38%
1 Yr -48.4% -77.0% 12.8% 83.78%
3 Yr N/A* -36.2% 44.2% 82.05%
5 Yr N/A* -21.4% 31.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -1.3% 21.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TOKE Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -45.1% -72.7% 8.2% 83.78%
2021 -6.7% -22.1% 27.0% 68.57%
2020 0.5% -11.4% 49.5% 79.41%
2019 N/A -8.1% 13.6% N/A
2018 N/A -12.2% 3.1% N/A

TOKE - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TOKE Category Low Category High TOKE % Rank
Net Assets 10.2 M 4.4 M 31.2 B 93.75%
Number of Holdings 32 21 389 81.58%
Net Assets in Top 10 11.4 M -21.4 M 5.86 B 81.58%
Weighting of Top 10 61.09% 8.9% 100.0% 37.84%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Constellation Brands, Inc. 8.86%
  2. Imperial Brands PLC 8.80%
  3. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC 7.68%
  4. Altria Group, Inc. 6.88%
  5. Philip Morris International, Inc. 6.75%
  6. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. 6.45%
  7. British American Tobacco PLC 4.73%
  8. Universal Corp. 4.50%
  9. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. 4.50%
  10. Turning Point Brands, Inc. 4.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TOKE % Rank
Stocks 		90.69% 0.00% 100.33% 60.53%
Cash 		9.31% -0.34% 100.00% 28.95%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.02% 78.95%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 91.95% 81.58%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.05% 81.58%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 88.23% 78.95%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOKE % Rank
Consumer Defense 		50.44% 0.00% 50.44% 3.33%
Healthcare 		25.85% 0.00% 90.29% 26.67%
Basic Materials 		8.96% 0.00% 17.92% 26.67%
Real Estate 		6.43% 0.00% 16.54% 16.67%
Industrials 		4.14% 0.00% 90.47% 60.00%
Technology 		2.55% 0.00% 72.56% 76.67%
Consumer Cyclical 		1.63% 0.00% 34.19% 76.67%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 85.14% 86.67%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 95.51% 80.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 32.10% 76.67%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 16.38% 76.67%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TOKE % Rank
US 		69.25% 0.00% 85.31% 23.68%
Non US 		21.44% 0.00% 86.64% 55.26%

TOKE - Expenses

Operational Fees

TOKE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.22% 4.04% 76.92%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.25% 1.90% 43.24%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 50.00%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.19% N/A

Sales Fees

TOKE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

TOKE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TOKE Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 124.00% 25.00%

TOKE - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TOKE Category Low Category High TOKE % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.57% 0.00% 6.47% 12.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TOKE Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TOKE Category Low Category High TOKE % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.94% -2.66% 5.19% 13.51%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TOKE Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TOKE - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 25, 2019

2.85

2.9%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.75 23.1 8.85 22.93

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×