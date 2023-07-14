Home
Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

Vitals

TMFC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -21.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.9%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.15%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Motley Fool 100 Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Motley Fool
  • Inception Date
    Jan 29, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    12625000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Anthony Arsta

Fund Description

The Fool 100 Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Fool 100 Index. Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Motley Fool”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fool 100 Fund. The Fool 100 Index was developed by The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), an affiliate of the Adviser.

The Motley Fool 100 Index

The Fool 100 Index was established by TMF in 2017 and is a proprietary, rules-based index designed to track the performance of the 100 largest, most liquid U.S. companies that have been recommended by TMF’s analysts and newsletters.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Fool 100 Index, a company must be among the 100 largest domestic firms by market capitalization in TMF’s “recommendation universe.” That recommendation universe includes all companies domiciled in the United States that are either active recommendations of a newsletter published by TMF or are among the 150 highest rated U.S. companies in TMF’s analyst opinion database.

Each of the 100 largest company’s share of the Fool 100 Index (or “weighting”) is set to equal the company’s share of all Fool 100 Index companies’ aggregate market value. The Fool 100 Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. From time to time, the Fool 100 Index may include more or less than 100 companies as a result of events such as acquisitions, spin-offs and other corporate actions.

The Fool 100 Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Calculation Agent”), which is not affiliated with the Fool 100 Fund, the Adviser or TMF. Additional information regarding the Fool 100 Index, including its value, is available on the websites of the Fool 100 Index at www.fool100.com and the Index Calculation Agent, at www.solactive.com.

The Fool 100 Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fool 100 Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Fool 100 Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, if it has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fool 100 Fund’s performance and that of the Fool 100 Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fool 100 Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Fool 100 Index. However, the Fool 100 Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Fool 100 Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Fool 100 Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fool 100 Fund (e.g., when replicating the Fool 100 Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, a Fool 100 Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fool 100 Fund but not to the Fool 100 Index).

The Fool 100 Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Fool 100 Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fool 100 Fund track the Fool 100 Index. For example, the Fool 100 Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Fool 100 Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Fool 100 Index (such as reconstitutions, additions and deletions).

The Fool 100 Fund is non-diversified for the purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”), which means that the Fool 100 Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. To the extent the Fool 100 Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry, the Fool 100 Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Fool 100 Index. As of August 31, 2022, securities in the health care, information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors represented a significant portion of the Fool 100 Index.

The Fool 100 Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Fool 100 Fund has elected to be, and intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

TMFC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMFC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 37.1% -41.7% 65.2% 11.59%
1 Yr 25.8% -45.6% 77.3% 11.67%
3 Yr 12.4%* -41.6% 28.4% 2.23%
5 Yr 15.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 0.92%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 78.90%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMFC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.9% -85.9% 81.6% 31.69%
2021 11.9% -31.0% 26.7% 5.83%
2020 12.4% -13.0% 34.8% 14.61%
2019 7.7% -6.0% 10.6% 7.86%
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TMFC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -21.0% -41.7% 65.2% 97.37%
1 Yr -7.0% -45.6% 77.3% 93.67%
3 Yr 18.9%* -41.6% 28.4% 0.95%
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% 3.94%
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TMFC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -30.9% -85.9% 81.6% 31.77%
2021 11.9% -31.0% 26.7% 5.83%
2020 12.4% -13.0% 34.8% 14.61%
2019 7.7% -6.0% 10.6% 7.86%
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

TMFC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TMFC Category Low Category High TMFC % Rank
Net Assets 513 M 189 K 222 B 64.01%
Number of Holdings 103 2 3509 24.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 255 M -1.37 M 104 B 64.55%
Weighting of Top 10 58.20% 11.4% 116.5% 9.69%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 13.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp 10.68%
  3. Alphabet Inc 6.68%
  4. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 6.31%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.52%
  6. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 3.87%
  7. Tesla Inc 3.73%
  8. NVIDIA Corp 3.27%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc 2.64%
  10. Visa Inc 2.60%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TMFC % Rank
Stocks 		99.84% 50.26% 104.50% 11.79%
Cash 		0.15% -10.83% 49.73% 86.97%
Other 		0.01% -2.66% 17.15% 16.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 50.87%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 47.65%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 46.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMFC % Rank
Technology 		37.61% 0.00% 65.70% 41.38%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.91% 0.00% 62.57% 49.55%
Communication Services 		14.72% 0.00% 66.40% 14.18%
Financial Services 		12.95% 0.00% 43.06% 21.76%
Healthcare 		11.30% 0.00% 39.76% 63.15%
Industrials 		2.75% 0.00% 30.65% 85.16%
Real Estate 		1.65% 0.00% 16.05% 38.09%
Consumer Defense 		1.39% 0.00% 25.50% 78.40%
Utilities 		0.82% 0.00% 16.07% 18.38%
Basic Materials 		0.64% 0.00% 18.91% 65.87%
Energy 		0.25% 0.00% 41.09% 52.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TMFC % Rank
US 		99.84% 34.69% 100.00% 2.72%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 54.22% 92.83%

TMFC - Expenses

Operational Fees

TMFC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 20.29% 90.26%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 24.79%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 9.08%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TMFC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TMFC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TMFC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 316.74% 29.85%

TMFC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TMFC Category Low Category High TMFC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.20% 0.00% 40.83% 10.99%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TMFC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TMFC Category Low Category High TMFC % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.15% -6.13% 1.75% 18.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TMFC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TMFC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Anthony Arsta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2018

4.34

4.3%

Tony Arsta is a Portfolio Manager at the Adviser, having served in that role for the open-end mutual funds managed by the Adviser starting in 2009. Tony Arsta, is a senior analyst for equity research at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC . He has served as research analyst for the Motley Funds. Mr. Arsta complements his value-investing focus with applications of statistical analysis and investor psychology. After joining The Motley Fool in 2008, he contributed his writing and analysis to Motley Fool Million Dollar Portfolio, as well as several other Foolish newsletter services. Mr. Arsta earned his M.B.A. with distinction from DePaul University, with a concentration in finance, and also holds a B.S. in computer science from the University of Wisconsin, Madison.

Bryan Hinmon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2018

4.34

4.3%

Bryan Hinmon is the Chief Investment Officer and Senior Portfolio Manager at Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC, as well as Chairman of the Investment Committee for the Funds. As CIO of the firm, Mr. Hinmon is responsible for leading the investment team, maintaining the firm’s investment philosophy, and managing client assets. He also works as an analyst, identifying and researching investments for the firm’s affiliate, Motley Fool Wealth Management’s separately managed account strategies. He joined Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC in 2014 after more than four years at The Motley Fool, LLC, where he helped manage Motley Fool Pro, a long/short and options portfolio service. Mr. Hinmon also served as a senior analyst on Motley Fool Options for more than four years and led the company’s Analyst Development Program for two years. Before life at The Motley Fool, Mr. Hinmon was a portfolio manager at Bulwark Capital Management, a hedge fund with an approach that balanced fundamental long-term equity investing, option income, and special situations. Earlier in his career, he worked as a research analyst for an asset manager in Naples, Florida, that provided portfolio management and operated a covered-call hedge fund. Mr. Hinmon graduated from Stetson University with a bachelor’s degree in finance. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a member of The Boston Security Analysts Society.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

