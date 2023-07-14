The Fool 100 Fund is an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Fool 100 Index. Motley Fool Asset Management, LLC (the “Adviser” or “Motley Fool”) serves as the investment adviser to the Fool 100 Fund. The Fool 100 Index was developed by The Motley Fool, LLC (“TMF”), an affiliate of the Adviser.

The Motley Fool 100 Index

The Fool 100 Index was established by TMF in 2017 and is a proprietary, rules-based index designed to track the performance of the 100 largest, most liquid U.S. companies that have been recommended by TMF’s analysts and newsletters.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Fool 100 Index, a company must be among the 100 largest domestic firms by market capitalization in TMF’s “recommendation universe.” That recommendation universe includes all companies domiciled in the United States that are either active recommendations of a newsletter published by TMF or are among the 150 highest rated U.S. companies in TMF’s analyst opinion database.

Each of the 100 largest company’s share of the Fool 100 Index (or “weighting”) is set to equal the company’s share of all Fool 100 Index companies’ aggregate market value. The Fool 100 Index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly. From time to time, the Fool 100 Index may include more or less than 100 companies as a result of events such as acquisitions, spin-offs and other corporate actions.

The Fool 100 Index is calculated and administered by Solactive AG (the “Index Calculation Agent”), which is not affiliated with the Fool 100 Fund, the Adviser or TMF. Additional information regarding the Fool 100 Index, including its value, is available on the websites of the Fool 100 Index at www.fool100.com and the Index Calculation Agent, at www.solactive.com.

The Fool 100 Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fool 100 Fund’s total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Fool 100 Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, if it has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fool 100 Fund’s performance and that of the Fool 100 Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fool 100 Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Fool 100 Index. However, the Fool 100 Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning it may invest in a sample of the securities in the Fool 100 Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Fool 100 Index as a whole, when the Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fool 100 Fund (e.g., when replicating the Fool 100 Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs, a Fool 100 Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fool 100 Fund but not to the Fool 100 Index).

The Fool 100 Fund generally may invest up to 20% of its total assets (exclusive of any collateral held from securities lending) in securities or other investments not included in the Fool 100 Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fool 100 Fund track the Fool 100 Index. For example, the Fool 100 Fund may invest in securities that are not components of the Fool 100 Index to reflect various corporate actions and other changes to the Fool 100 Index (such as reconstitutions, additions and deletions).

The Fool 100 Fund is non-diversified for the purposes of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (“1940 Act”), which means that the Fool 100 Fund may invest in fewer securities at any one time than a diversified fund. To the extent the Fool 100 Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry, the Fool 100 Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Fool 100 Index. As of August 31, 2022, securities in the health care, information technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors represented a significant portion of the Fool 100 Index.

The Fool 100 Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Fool 100 Fund has elected to be, and intends to continue to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).