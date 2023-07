The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Cboe TLT 2% OTM BuyWrite Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is provided by Cboe Global Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider” or “Cboe”) and is designed to measure the performance of a strategy of holding the

Underlying Fund while writing (selling) one-month call options on the Underlying Fund to generate income. A strategy of holding a stock or basket of stocks and selling call options that reference the stock or basket of stocks is commonly known as a “covered call” or “buy-write” strategy.

The Underlying Index utilizes “European-style” call options. Each call option in the Underlying Index has a strike price closest to 102% of the closing value of the Underlying Fund one day prior to the roll date. The roll date is the day that the Underlying Index closes out open call option positions by purchasing the offsetting call option positions and subsequently writes new call options that will expire the following month. The roll date is the business day preceding the expiration date of the options in the Underlying Index. The Fund will write options that trade on national securities exchanges. Although the Underlying Index will seek to select an option with a strike price closest to 102% of the closing value of the Underlying Fund one day prior to the roll date, if the premium that an option writer would hypothetically receive on the new 102% call option on the day prior to the roll date is below five basis points of the closing price of the Underlying Fund on the day prior to the roll date, the

Underlying Index will instead select the call option with the strike price closest to 100% of the closing value of the Underlying Fund. The Underlying Index’s selection of an option with a strike price closest to 100% rather than 102% in these circumstances is designed to prevent the Underlying Index from “writing” an option that would cost an option writer more in potential trading costs than the option writer would receive in premium. Unlike American-style options, European-style options can only be exercised on the expiration date.

The Fund will seek to write call options up to (but not exceeding) the full amount of shares of the Underlying Fund held in the Fund ( i.e. , the short position in the call option is offset, or “covered,” by the long position the Fund holds in shares of the Underlying Fund). By writing a call option, the Fund receives a premium and gives the purchaser of the option the right to purchase shares of the Underlying Fund at the strike price of the option at expiration. However, the Fund does not expect to physically settle outstanding option positions as it will generally purchase offsetting call options on the roll date as necessary to close out the open call position(s). By writing the call option(s), the Fund will not participate in market gains of the Underlying Fund above the strike price but will fully participate in any market losses if the Underlying Fund declines in value.

As of October 31, 2022, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is indirectly represented through its holdings in the Underlying Fund by publicly-issued U.S. Treasury securities.

BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many

investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund and the Underlying Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration ( i.e. , a security's price sensitivity to a change in interest rates), maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund and the Underlying Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the applicable Underlying Index. In addition, the Fund may write options on different dates than the Underlying Index’s roll date and may write different options than those included in the Underlying Index but that have investment characteristics, fundamental characteristics and liquidity measures, in the aggregate, similar to those in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Cboe and is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.