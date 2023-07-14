The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that will invest under normal circumstances primarily in domestic equity securities of companies that are relevant to the Fund’s investment theme of 5G enabled opportunistic investing. The Adviser defines 5G enabled opportunistic investing as investing in companies that, in the Adviser’s opinion, best leverage the proliferation of 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. Investments may include, but are not limited to, companies focusing on artificial intelligence and machine learning, robotic and smart manufacturing, cryptocurrency and digital payments, electric vehicles and self-driving vehicles, preventative health and remote surgery, and big data and data security. The Fund will not directly invest in cryptocurrency and does not currently intend to invest in any entity whose primary business purpose is to provide exposure to cryptocurrency, but may have indirect exposure by investing in companies with exposure to cryptocurrency.

The Adviser’s investment thesis focuses on the meaning of time and the role it plays in people’s lives, believing that the essence of a successful investment resides in the ability of a company to save their customer’s time. The Adviser believes that those companies that best leverage the proliferation of 5G internet and cloud-based products and services will experience the greatest increases in labor productivity, fulfilling technology’s essential purpose, improving people’s time. The Adviser believes that those companies that are best able to improve labor productivity and increase customer efficiencies over time will be best positioned for positive long-term growth.

The Adviser will seek to achieve the Fund’s investment objective, using its own internal research and analysis, by identifying and investing in companies capitalizing on 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser seeks to identify, using its own internal research and analysis, companies capitalizing on 5G internet and cloud-based products and services. The Adviser uses both “top down” and “bottom up” approaches to security selection for the Fund. The Adviser begins by using a “top down” approach employing thematic prerequisites to develop a target universe of approximately 80 companies that the Adviser believes are best positioned to leverage the proliferation of 5G internet and cloud-based products and services (the “Investment Universe”). To perform this analysis, all investment team members review new ideas during daily briefings and weekly portfolio reviews. Ideas are first screened for such thematic prerequisites from the list of companies that comprise Nasdaq, the S&P 500, and Russell 2000. The Adviser next uses a “bottom up” approach to determine which companies the Fund will invest in within the Investment Universe. As part of this process, the investment team evaluates certain minimum financial thresholds for each investment idea, including the company’s growth profile, margin opportunity, and asset turnover ratios. The Adviser makes its investment decisions primarily based on its analysis of the potential of the individual companies in the Investment Universe using its proprietary valuation scoring methodology which accounts for financial modeling of asset turnover trends and projections, market opportunity, network resilience, and historical multiple performance of each company in the Investment Universe. The Clockwise proprietary valuation scoring methodology aims to standardize valuations across growth companies. The valuation methodology takes into account variables not captured by traditional valuation metrics, including price-to-sales and price-to-earnings ratios. These variables include the company’s market penetration relative to its total addressable market, sales growth rates relative to industry peers, and profit margin profile. The combination of these variables standardizes valuations across a target set of growth companies, thereby supplying the ability to rank investment opportunities for inclusion into the fund. The Adviser then selects for final consideration those companies from the Investment Universe that the Adviser believes, based on its fundamental analysis, have a minimum 100% return target threshold over a 5-year investment period. From that final list, the Fund will invest in approximately 10 – 20 companies, applying a 5% – 20% conviction driven weighting to each portfolio investment. New positions in the Fund will generally start at 25% to 30% of their target weights. The Adviser’s highest-conviction investment ideas are those that it believes present the best risk-reward opportunities.

As a result of the small number of positions that the Fund expects to hold in its portfolio, and because it does not intend to invest in certain sectors at all, the Fund from time to time expects to be focused in the Communications Sector, Consumer Discretionary Sector, Consumer Staples Sector, Industrials Sector, Information Technology Sector, Real Estate Sector or Utilities Sector. The Fund will not be concentrated in any particular industry or sub-industry.

Under normal circumstances, approximately 90% of the Fund’s assets will be invested in equity securities, including common stocks, partnership interests, and other equity investments or ownership interests in business enterprises. The Fund’s investments will include small-, medium- and large-capitalization companies, with the Adviser focusing on investing in companies with market capitalization greater than $1 billion. Under normal circumstances, the Fund as a target will invest up to 10% of the Fund’s portfolio in fixed income securities on an opportunistic basis, including short-term treasuries, money market funds, and other cash equivalents. The Fund may maintain a higher percentage of the Fund’s assets in such investments under extreme conditions (e.g. with exceedingly high market values pre-COVID).

As part of its investment strategy, the Fund may invest in covered calls with respect to securities held in the Fund’s portfolio. A covered call is a strategy in which the Fund purchases or already owns an equity security and then sells calls on that security on a share for share basis. Whether the shares are purchased before the calls are sold or purchased at the same time, the resulting position is referred to as a “covered call position.” The benefits to the Fund of investing in a covered call are: (1) the premium received from selling a covered call is income to the Fund; (2) by selling the covered call, the Fund establishes a target selling price for the security that is above the current price, and also allows the Fund to manage capital gains in the portfolio from a tax perspective; and (3) the covered call provides a limited amount of downside protection because the premium received reduces the breakeven point for owning the stock.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”), which means that it may invest a high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.