Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
1.4%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$8.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.7%
Expense Ratio 0.89%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|TILL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.4%
|-39.0%
|55.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-20.5%
|27.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TILL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|Period
|TILL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-49.6%
|119.0%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-60.4%
|1743.4%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-24.7%
|188.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-26.1%
|82.1%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-20.5%
|28.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TILL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-58.5%
|2475.6%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-87.8%
|170.8%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-38.3%
|438.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-81.2%
|208.1%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-29.0%
|34.3%
|N/A
|TILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TILL % Rank
|Net Assets
|8.2 M
|348 K
|63.1 B
|96.04%
|Number of Holdings
|5
|1
|846
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|80.5 M
|0
|63.2 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.74%
|20.7%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TILL % Rank
|Cash
|98.71%
|-81.87%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Other
|1.29%
|-47.59%
|165.73%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|92.26%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.89%
|N/A
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|96.71%
|N/A
|TILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.89%
|0.10%
|3.08%
|13.12%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.75%
|96.05%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|6.85%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.45%
|N/A
|TILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|4.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TILL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|460.74%
|N/A
|TILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TILL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.18%
|58.33%
|TILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|TILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TILL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-55.71%
|52.26%
|N/A
|TILL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Mr. Harris joined Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC in April 2011. He has primary responsibilities for the Trade Operations for the Teucrium Funds. Prior to 2011, Mr. Harris was an Account Executive with Emergent Social Media Team at Weber Shandwick, a global public relations firm. He graduated cum laude with a B.A. in Business Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 16, 2022
0.04
0.0%
Mr. Kahler joined Teucrium Investment Advisors, LLC in November 2011. He is responsible for overseeing all trading and investment decisions for the Teucrium Funds. From April 2006 until November 2011, Mr. Kahler worked for Cargill Inc., an international producer and marketer of food, agricultural, financial and industrial products and services, in the Energy Division as Senior Petroleum Trader. Mr. Kahler graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelors of Agricultural Business Administration.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.33
|17.03
|5.81
|11.51
