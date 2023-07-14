Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

ETF
THYF
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.1413 -0.17 -0.33%
primary theme
N/A
THYF (ETF)

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.1413 -0.17 -0.33%
primary theme
N/A
THYF (ETF)

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$51.1413 -0.17 -0.33%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

THYF | ETF

$51.14

$22.6 M

8.67%

$4.43

0.56%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$22.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

15.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$51.3
$49.53
$52.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.56%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF

THYF | ETF

$51.14

$22.6 M

8.67%

$4.43

0.56%

THYF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 8.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    TROWEPRICE
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. high yield instruments. U.S. high yield instruments, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds, are debt instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below investment grade by a credit rating agency (i.e., Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Inc.), or, if not rated by any major credit

rating agency, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment grade. The fund generally relies on a classification by Bloomberg or another unaffiliated data provider to determine whether a holding is economically tied to the U.S.

Most assets will typically be invested in U.S. issued instruments and U.S. dollar-denominated instruments. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated foreign instruments.

The fund focuses its investments on high yield corporate bonds but may also invest in other income producing instruments including bank loans, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, and its weighted average maturity and duration will vary with market conditions.

In selecting investments, the fund relies extensively on rigorous credit research and analysis. In selecting bonds, the portfolio manager generally evaluates the income provided by the bond and the bond’s appreciation potential, as well as the issuer’s ability to make income and principal payments.

 
Read More

THYF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period THYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period THYF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

THYF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

THYF Category Low Category High THYF % Rank
Net Assets 22.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 107 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 3.32 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 15.38% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. LSF9 Atlantis Holdings LLC / Victra Finance Corp 1.91%
  2. Citgo Holding Inc 1.54%
  3. Ford Motor Credit Co LLC 1.46%
  4. American Airlines Inc/AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd 1.37%
  5. eG Global Finance PLC 1.36%
  6. White Cap Parent LLC 1.32%
  7. VICI Properties LP / VICI Note Co Inc 1.27%
  8. Hilton Domestic Operating Co Inc 1.24%
  9. Element Solutions Inc 1.23%
  10. Yum! Brands Inc 1.23%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High THYF % Rank
Bonds 		97.32% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.68% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THYF % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.95% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High THYF % Rank
US 		97.32% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

THYF - Expenses

Operational Fees

THYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.56% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

THYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

THYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

THYF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

THYF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

THYF Category Low Category High THYF % Rank
Dividend Yield 8.67% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

THYF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

THYF Category Low Category High THYF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

THYF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

THYF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×