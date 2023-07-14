Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
2.3%
1 yr return
0.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$22.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
15.4%
Expense Ratio 0.56%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. high yield instruments. U.S. high yield instruments, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds, are debt instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below investment grade by a credit rating agency (i.e., Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Inc.), or, if not rated by any major credit
rating agency, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment grade. The fund generally relies on a classification by Bloomberg or another unaffiliated data provider to determine whether a holding is economically tied to the U.S.
Most assets will typically be invested in U.S. issued instruments and U.S. dollar-denominated instruments. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated foreign instruments.
The fund focuses its investments on high yield corporate bonds but may also invest in other income producing instruments including bank loans, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, and its weighted average maturity and duration will vary with market conditions.
In selecting investments, the fund relies extensively on rigorous credit research and analysis. In selecting bonds, the portfolio manager generally evaluates the income provided by the bond and the bond’s appreciation potential, as well as the issuer’s ability to make income and principal payments.
|Period
|THYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|0.0%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|THYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|THYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|THYF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|THYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|THYF % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.6 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|107
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.32 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|15.38%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THYF % Rank
|Bonds
|97.32%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|2.68%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THYF % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.95%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Derivative
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|THYF % Rank
|US
|97.32%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|THYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.56%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|THYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|THYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|THYF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|THYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|THYF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|8.67%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|THYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|THYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|THYF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|THYF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 29, 2023
|$0.369
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 30, 2023
|$0.374
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 27, 2023
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2023
|$0.372
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 27, 2023
|$0.363
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 30, 2023
|$0.154
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.469
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2022
|$0.287
|OrdinaryDividend
