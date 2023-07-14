The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in U.S. high yield instruments. U.S. high yield instruments, commonly referred to as “junk” bonds, are debt instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below investment grade by a credit rating agency (i.e., Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or below BBB- by S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Inc.), or, if not rated by any major credit

rating agency, deemed by T. Rowe Price to be below investment grade. The fund generally relies on a classification by Bloomberg or another unaffiliated data provider to determine whether a holding is economically tied to the U.S.

Most assets will typically be invested in U.S. issued instruments and U.S. dollar-denominated instruments. The fund may also invest up to 20% of its total assets in non-U.S. dollar-denominated foreign instruments.

The fund focuses its investments on high yield corporate bonds but may also invest in other income producing instruments including bank loans, convertible securities, and preferred stocks. The fund may purchase securities of any maturity or duration, and its weighted average maturity and duration will vary with market conditions.

In selecting investments, the fund relies extensively on rigorous credit research and analysis. In selecting bonds, the portfolio manager generally evaluates the income provided by the bond and the bond’s appreciation potential, as well as the issuer’s ability to make income and principal payments.