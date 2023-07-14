The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of the Index or in depositary receipts representing securities of the Index. The Index, which was developed and is provided by ROBO Global, LLC® (the “Index Provider”), is designed to measure the performance of publicly-traded companies that have a significant portion of their revenue derived from the field of artificial intelligence as described below (“Artificial Intelligence Companies”). Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of Artificial Intelligence Companies. This investment policy may be changed without shareholder approval, upon 60 days notice to shareholders.

Companies eligible for inclusion in the Index are those included in the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Database (the “AI Database”), a proprietary database, created and maintained by the Index Provider, of companies that have a significant portion of their revenue derived from one or more of the sub-sectors within the field of artificial intelligence represented in the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence Industry Classification (“ROBO AI Industry Classification”), and the potential to grow within this space through innovation and/or market adoption of their products and services.

To construct the AI Database, the Index Provider applies the ROBO AI Industry Classification. Like peer group artificial intelligence indexes, the Index measures the performance of companies across sectors such as information technology, communications, consumer discretionary, healthcare and industrials that are involved in artificial intelligence activities. The Index Provider then applies its proprietary methodology to further classify companies included in the AI Database by “Infrastructure” or “Applications & Services” and further divides such classifications into sub-sectors, which are unique to the ROBO AI Industry Classification. Infrastructure companies include companies that build artificial intelligence engine and platform solutions that enable the use of artificial intelligence technology. Within the Infrastructure classification are the following subsectors: (1) big data/analytics; (2) cloud providers; (3) cognitive computing; (4) network and security; and (5) semiconductors. Applications & Services companies include companies that apply artificial intelligence technology to their business. Within the Applications & Services classification are the following subsectors: (1) healthcare; (2) factory automation; (3) eCommerce; (4) consumer; (5) consulting services; and (6) business process.

Each eligible company is individually analyzed and then given a “THNQ Score” ranging from 1 to 100 that is determined based on the levels of revenue the company receives from Artificial Intelligence activities, levels of investment the firm makes in Artificial Intelligence, and the company’s technology and market leadership in the Artificial Intelligence universe. Companies whose THNQ Score is greater than or equal to 50 and that meet the market capitalization and liquidity requirements described below are eligible for inclusion in the Index. The Index is comprised of a minimum of 50 constituents and a maximum of 100 constituents. Companies in the Index are reweighted at each rebalance according to their THNQ Score. Scores are reviewed on an ongoing basis by reevaluating the factors described above.

Eligible Index components are exchange-listed equity securities of Artificial Intelligence Companies that have a market capitalization exceeding $200 million at the time of inclusion on the Index and a minimum trailing 3-month composite average daily value of $2 million at the time of inclusion.

The Index consists of securities of both U.S. and foreign issuers, including securities of issuers located in emerging market countries. The Index Provider expects, under normal circumstances, at least 25% of the Index components to represent securities of non-U.S. issuers, including China A-shares, which are shares of mainland China-based companies that trade on the Chinese stock exchanges. The Index is rebalanced and additions are made quarterly. Deletions from the Index may be made at any time due to changes in business, mergers, acquisitions, bankruptcies, suspensions, de-listings and spin-offs, or for other reasons as determined at the sole discretion of the Index Provider. The Index is unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

The Fund employs a “passive management” investment strategy in seeking to achieve its investment objective. The Fund generally will use a replication methodology, meaning it will invest in all of the securities comprising the Index in proportion to the weightings in the Index. However, the Fund may utilize a sampling methodology under various circumstances, including when it may not be possible or practicable to purchase all of the securities in the Index. The Adviser expects that over time, if the Fund has sufficient assets, the correlation between the Fund’s performance, before fees and expenses, and that of the Index will be 95% or better. A figure of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Index concentrates in an industry or group of industries. As of August 1, 2022, the Index was concentrated in the Software Industry. In addition, in replicating the Index, the Fund may from time to time invest a significant portion of its assets in the securities of companies in one or more sectors. As of August 1, 2022, the Index had a significant amount of investment exposure in the Information Technology Sector.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in investments that are not included in the Index, but which the Adviser believes will help the Fund track the Index.

The Fund is non-diversified under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer than a diversified fund.

The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser. The Index Provider developed the methodology for determining the securities to be included in the Index and for the ongoing maintenance of the Index. The Index is calculated by Solactive AG, which is not affiliated with the Fund or the Adviser.