Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

3.3%

1 yr return

5.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$16.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$95.8
$91.46
$96.99

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TGIF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Weekly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SoFi Weekly Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Charles Ragauss

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing in U.S.-dollar denominated investment grade and non-investment grade (also known as “high-yield” or “junk”) fixed income securities and instruments and distributes income from its investments to shareholders weekly. The Fund makes its weekly income distributions each Friday (or, in the event the NYSE is closed for trading on Friday, on a day earlier in the week). While obligations of any maturity may be purchased, under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally have a short to intermediate overall effective duration (i.e., typically less than three years). Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a fund with a higher effective duration will, under normal circumstances, have a greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of one year, and interest rates increase (fall) by 2%, the portfolio will decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore, the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made by Income Research + Management (“IR+M” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, primarily through a fundamental analysis of available debt instruments and their issuers. IR+M applies a bottom-up investing approach focusing on the analysis of individual companies rather than on the industry or sector in which a company operates or on the economy as a whole.

IR+M’s bottom-up process focuses on the following attributes of investment opportunities:

Credit IR+M evaluates the strength of a company’s management, its financial statements, and its competitive position in its industry or peer group.
Structure IR+M focuses on the shape of the curve reflecting the relationship of a bond’s price to interest rates (also known as “convexity”) with a particular interest in the extent to which an instrument may be callable (i.e., the issuer can redeem the bond prior to its maturity date) or have other such options attached to it that may affect the bond’s convexity. This analysis favors bonds with positive convexity (i.e., where the price would be expected to increase as interest rates rise) and those with structures that may add to the bond’s effective yield without increasing credit risk.
Price IR+M seeks bonds that it believes are under- or mis-priced and will seek to avoid bonds it determines are overpriced.

The Fund may invest in a variety of fixed income instruments with a fixed or floating (variable) interest rate. The Fund may hold U.S government securities, including Treasury securities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), and agency bonds. The Fund may also invest in corporate debt, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS” and “RMBS”, respectively) (including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), including interest only and principal only instruments), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), municipal securities, convertible securities, pass-through securities, and U.S. dollar denominated securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, their agencies, or instrumentalities, and floating rate securities (such as bank loans). The Fund may also invest in non-investment grade bonds (including distressed securities), non-investment grade bank loans, and bonds of emerging market issuers. The Fund’s investment in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) may include both agency and non-agency MBS. The portion of the Fund invested in non-investment grade instruments may be up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis, including the use of the “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) market for MBS investments. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.

The Fund is expected to generally have significant exposure to companies in the financial services sector, although the Fund will not concentrate (i.e., investment more than 25% of its total assets) in any particular industry. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund. 

TGIF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 3.3% -21.8% 17.7% 95.53%
1 Yr 5.3% -26.4% 18.0% 19.81%
3 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.0% 28.7% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -27.0% 12.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -31.8% 18.4% 1.67%
2021 2.1% -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TGIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -21.8% 28.6% 96.07%
1 Yr N/A -26.4% 38.5% 19.86%
3 Yr N/A* -29.6% 52.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.0% 29.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -27.0% 16.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TGIF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.0% -31.8% 18.4% 1.67%
2021 2.1% -14.3% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A -20.2% 60.6% N/A
2019 N/A -13.4% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -12.3% 4.7% N/A

TGIF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TGIF Category Low Category High TGIF % Rank
Net Assets 16.6 M 100 124 B 94.58%
Number of Holdings 183 2 8175 78.98%
Net Assets in Top 10 3.3 M -1.57 B 20.5 B 87.83%
Weighting of Top 10 13.93% 4.3% 100.0% 64.71%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 4.61%
  2. Ford Motor Credit Co LLC 2.34%
  3. Credit Suisse AG/New York NY 1.43%
  4. AerCap Holdings NV 1.38%
  5. Owl Rock Technology Finance Corp 1.27%
  6. Depository Trust Clearing Corp/The 1.27%
  7. US Bancorp 1.25%
  8. NMI Holdings Inc 1.21%
  9. Barclays PLC 1.20%
  10. NatWest Group PLC 1.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TGIF % Rank
Bonds 		91.39% -150.81% 188.92% 40.53%
Other 		3.58% -25.82% 276.99% 61.69%
Preferred Stocks 		3.51% 0.00% 31.88% 16.60%
Cash 		3.30% -261.12% 258.91% 45.23%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 82.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 54.77%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGIF % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.30% 0.00% 100.00% 53.47%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 72.98% 78.61%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 78.89%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 2.78%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 13.19%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 91.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TGIF % Rank
US 		91.39% -151.11% 194.51% 20.33%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 90.11% 73.58%

TGIF - Expenses

Operational Fees

TGIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 6.46% 87.10%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.29% 43.61%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 9.55%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

TGIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TGIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TGIF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 18.93%

TGIF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TGIF Category Low Category High TGIF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 17.29% 17.11%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TGIF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Weekly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TGIF Category Low Category High TGIF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% 67.97%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TGIF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TGIF - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Charles Ragauss

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.

William O'Malley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Bill joined IR+M in September 1994. Prior to IR+M, Bill was a Vice President at Wellington Management Company, LLP. Before joining Wellington in 1989, Bill worked at The Vanguard Group and in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Division. Bill has a BA from Amherst College (1984) and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1989).

Bill O'Neill

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Bill joined IR+M in July 2004. Prior to IR+M, he was a Trader at Investors Bank and Trust. Bill has a BSBA from the University of Rhode Island (2000) and an MBA from F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business, Babson College (2010).

James Gubitosi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2020

1.66

1.7%

Jim joined IR+M in March 2007 and Mr. Gubitosi was previously an Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Income Research & Management (“IR+M”). Prior to IR+M, he was a Senior Analyst at Financial Architects Partners. Jim has a BSBA from Boston University School of Management (2004).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.64 3.19

