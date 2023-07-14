Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
3.3%
1 yr return
5.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$16.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
13.9%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing in U.S.-dollar denominated investment grade and non-investment grade (also known as “high-yield” or “junk”) fixed income securities and instruments and distributes income from its investments to shareholders weekly. The Fund makes its weekly income distributions each Friday (or, in the event the NYSE is closed for trading on Friday, on a day earlier in the week). While obligations of any maturity may be purchased, under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally have a short to intermediate overall effective duration (i.e., typically less than three years). Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a fund with a higher effective duration will, under normal circumstances, have a greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of one year, and interest rates increase (fall) by 2%, the portfolio will decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore, the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.
Investment decisions for the Fund are made by Income Research + Management (“IR+M” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, primarily through a fundamental analysis of available debt instruments and their issuers. IR+M applies a bottom-up investing approach focusing on the analysis of individual companies rather than on the industry or sector in which a company operates or on the economy as a whole.
IR+M’s bottom-up process focuses on the following attributes of investment opportunities:
|Credit
|IR+M evaluates the strength of a company’s management, its financial statements, and its competitive position in its industry or peer group.
|Structure
|IR+M focuses on the shape of the curve reflecting the relationship of a bond’s price to interest rates (also known as “convexity”) with a particular interest in the extent to which an instrument may be callable (i.e., the issuer can redeem the bond prior to its maturity date) or have other such options attached to it that may affect the bond’s convexity. This analysis favors bonds with positive convexity (i.e., where the price would be expected to increase as interest rates rise) and those with structures that may add to the bond’s effective yield without increasing credit risk.
|Price
|IR+M seeks bonds that it believes are under- or mis-priced and will seek to avoid bonds it determines are overpriced.
The Fund may invest in a variety of fixed income instruments with a fixed or floating (variable) interest rate. The Fund may hold U.S government securities, including Treasury securities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), and agency bonds. The Fund may also invest in corporate debt, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS” and “RMBS”, respectively) (including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), including interest only and principal only instruments), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), municipal securities, convertible securities, pass-through securities, and U.S. dollar denominated securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, their agencies, or instrumentalities, and floating rate securities (such as bank loans). The Fund may also invest in non-investment grade bonds (including distressed securities), non-investment grade bank loans, and bonds of emerging market issuers. The Fund’s investment in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) may include both agency and non-agency MBS. The portion of the Fund invested in non-investment grade instruments may be up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets.
The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis, including the use of the “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) market for MBS investments. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.
The Fund is expected to generally have significant exposure to companies in the financial services sector, although the Fund will not concentrate (i.e., investment more than 25% of its total assets) in any particular industry. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.
|Period
|TGIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|3.3%
|-21.8%
|17.7%
|95.53%
|1 Yr
|5.3%
|-26.4%
|18.0%
|19.81%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.0%
|28.7%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.0%
|12.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TGIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|1.67%
|2021
|2.1%
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TGIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-21.8%
|28.6%
|96.07%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-26.4%
|38.5%
|19.86%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.6%
|52.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-33.0%
|29.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.0%
|16.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TGIF Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-31.8%
|18.4%
|1.67%
|2021
|2.1%
|-14.3%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-20.2%
|60.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-13.4%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-12.3%
|4.7%
|N/A
|TGIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGIF % Rank
|Net Assets
|16.6 M
|100
|124 B
|94.58%
|Number of Holdings
|183
|2
|8175
|78.98%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.3 M
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|87.83%
|Weighting of Top 10
|13.93%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|64.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGIF % Rank
|Bonds
|91.39%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|40.53%
|Other
|3.58%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|61.69%
|Preferred Stocks
|3.51%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|16.60%
|Cash
|3.30%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|45.23%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|82.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|54.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGIF % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.30%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|53.47%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|78.61%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|78.89%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|2.78%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|13.19%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|91.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TGIF % Rank
|US
|91.39%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|20.33%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|90.11%
|73.58%
|TGIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|87.10%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|43.61%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|9.55%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TGIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TGIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TGIF Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|18.93%
|TGIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGIF % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.29%
|17.11%
|TGIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Weekly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|TGIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|TGIF % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|67.97%
|TGIF
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 14, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 07, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 16, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 09, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 02, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 26, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 19, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 05, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 21, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 14, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 17, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 10, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 03, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 24, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 17, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 10, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 03, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 27, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 20, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 13, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$1.273
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 16, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 09, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 02, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 25, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 18, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 14, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 04, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 28, 2022
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 21, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 14, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 16, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 09, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 02, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 26, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 19, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 12, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 05, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 15, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 24, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 17, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 10, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 03, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 27, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 20, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 13, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 06, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 22, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 18, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 18, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 11, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 04, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 25, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 18, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 11, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 04, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 28, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 21, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 14, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$1.490
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 17, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 10, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 03, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 19, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 12, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 05, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 22, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 15, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 08, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 17, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 10, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 03, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 20, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 13, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 06, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 23, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 16, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 09, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 02, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 18, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 11, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 04, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 21, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 14, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 07, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 23, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 16, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 09, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 19, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 12, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 05, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 19, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 12, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 05, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 22, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 15, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 08, 2021
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 11, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 04, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 27, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 20, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 13, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 06, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 30, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 23, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 16, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2020
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Bill joined IR+M in September 1994. Prior to IR+M, Bill was a Vice President at Wellington Management Company, LLP. Before joining Wellington in 1989, Bill worked at The Vanguard Group and in Morgan Stanley's Fixed Income Division. Bill has a BA from Amherst College (1984) and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania (1989).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Bill joined IR+M in July 2004. Prior to IR+M, he was a Trader at Investors Bank and Trust. Bill has a BSBA from the University of Rhode Island (2000) and an MBA from F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business, Babson College (2010).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2020
1.66
1.7%
Jim joined IR+M in March 2007 and Mr. Gubitosi was previously an Analyst and Portfolio Manager with Income Research & Management (“IR+M”). Prior to IR+M, he was a Senior Analyst at Financial Architects Partners. Jim has a BSBA from Boston University School of Management (2004).
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.64
|3.19
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...