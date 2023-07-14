The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective, under normal circumstances, by investing in U.S.-dollar denominated investment grade and non-investment grade (also known as “high-yield” or “junk”) fixed income securities and instruments and distributes income from its investments to shareholders weekly. The Fund makes its weekly income distributions each Friday (or, in the event the NYSE is closed for trading on Friday, on a day earlier in the week). While obligations of any maturity may be purchased, under normal circumstances, the Fund will generally have a short to intermediate overall effective duration (i.e., typically less than three years). Effective duration is a measure of the Fund’s price sensitivity to changes in yields or interest rates and a fund with a higher effective duration will, under normal circumstances, have a greater sensitivity to interest rates. For example, if a portfolio has a duration of one year, and interest rates increase (fall) by 2%, the portfolio will decline (increase) in value by approximately 2%. However, duration may not accurately reflect the true interest rate sensitivity of instruments held by the Fund and, therefore, the Fund’s exposure to changes in interest rates.

Investment decisions for the Fund are made by Income Research + Management (“IR+M” or the “Sub-Adviser”), the Fund’s sub-adviser, primarily through a fundamental analysis of available debt instruments and their issuers. IR+M applies a bottom-up investing approach focusing on the analysis of individual companies rather than on the industry or sector in which a company operates or on the economy as a whole.

IR+M’s bottom-up process focuses on the following attributes of investment opportunities:

Credit IR+M evaluates the strength of a company’s management, its financial statements, and its competitive position in its industry or peer group. Structure IR+M focuses on the shape of the curve reflecting the relationship of a bond’s price to interest rates (also known as “convexity”) with a particular interest in the extent to which an instrument may be callable (i.e., the issuer can redeem the bond prior to its maturity date) or have other such options attached to it that may affect the bond’s convexity. This analysis favors bonds with positive convexity (i.e., where the price would be expected to increase as interest rates rise) and those with structures that may add to the bond’s effective yield without increasing credit risk. Price IR+M seeks bonds that it believes are under- or mis-priced and will seek to avoid bonds it determines are overpriced.

The Fund may invest in a variety of fixed income instruments with a fixed or floating (variable) interest rate. The Fund may hold U.S government securities, including Treasury securities, Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (“TIPS”), and agency bonds. The Fund may also invest in corporate debt, commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS” and “RMBS”, respectively) (including collateralized mortgage obligations (“CMOs”), including interest only and principal only instruments), asset-backed securities (“ABS”), municipal securities, convertible securities, pass-through securities, and U.S. dollar denominated securities issued or guaranteed by foreign governments, their agencies, or instrumentalities, and floating rate securities (such as bank loans). The Fund may also invest in non-investment grade bonds (including distressed securities), non-investment grade bank loans, and bonds of emerging market issuers. The Fund’s investment in mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”) may include both agency and non-agency MBS. The portion of the Fund invested in non-investment grade instruments may be up to 100% of the Fund’s total assets.

The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when-issued, delayed delivery, or forward commitment basis, including the use of the “To Be Announced” (“TBA”) market for MBS investments. The Fund may invest up to 15% of its net assets in securities that are deemed to be illiquid, which may include private placements, certain Rule 144A securities (which are subject to resale restrictions), and securities of issuers that are bankrupt or in default.

The Fund is expected to generally have significant exposure to companies in the financial services sector, although the Fund will not concentrate (i.e., investment more than 25% of its total assets) in any particular industry. The Fund is considered to be non-diversified, which means that it may invest more of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it were a diversified fund.