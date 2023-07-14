Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

Active ETF
TEQI
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.6939 -0.24 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
TEQI (ETF)

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.6939 -0.24 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
TEQI (ETF)

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$34.6939 -0.24 -0.68%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

TEQI | Active ETF

$34.69

$102 M

2.06%

$0.71

0.54%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.8%

1 yr return

7.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$102 M

Holdings in Top 10

25.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$34.9
$30.58
$36.12

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.54%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.50%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

TEQI | Active ETF

$34.69

$102 M

2.06%

$0.71

0.54%

TEQI - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.0%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.85%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2550000
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    John Linehan

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in common stocks listed in the United States, with an emphasis on large-cap stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued (or futures that have similar economic characteristics).

The fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The fund’s in-house research team seeks companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.

In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for companies in the aggregate with one or more of the following:

·an established operating history;

·above-average dividend yield relative to the broader equity market;

·low price/earnings ratio relative to the broader equity market;

·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; or

·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises.

The adviser generally seeks investments in large-cap companies and the fund’s yield, which reflects the level of dividends paid by the fund, is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000® Value Index.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the financial sector.

The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).

The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.

Read More

TEQI - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEQI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.8% -12.7% 217.8% 71.77%
1 Yr 7.3% -58.4% 200.0% 23.68%
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 93.46%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 56.44%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 67.65%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEQI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -65.1% 22.3% 7.08%
2021 12.4% -25.3% 25.5% 10.14%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEQI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% -12.7% 217.8% 86.33%
1 Yr 4.1% -58.4% 200.0% 64.00%
3 Yr N/A* -23.0% 64.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEQI Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -65.1% 22.3% 7.08%
2021 12.4% -25.3% 25.5% 10.14%
2020 N/A -8.4% 56.7% N/A
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

TEQI - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEQI Category Low Category High TEQI % Rank
Net Assets 102 M 1 M 151 B 86.00%
Number of Holdings 111 2 1727 27.33%
Net Assets in Top 10 19.6 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 88.44%
Weighting of Top 10 25.92% 5.0% 99.2% 59.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Southern Co/The 3.14%
  2. TotalEnergies SE 3.08%
  3. General Electric Co 3.03%
  4. Wells Fargo Co 2.78%
  5. QUALCOMM Inc 2.55%
  6. Elevance Health Inc 2.31%
  7. Becton Dickinson Co 2.09%
  8. American International Group Inc 2.05%
  9. Chubb Ltd 1.96%
  10. Sempra Energy 1.90%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQI % Rank
Stocks 		98.53% 28.02% 125.26% 43.60%
Cash 		1.47% -88.20% 71.98% 51.20%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 52.11%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 48.22%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 49.42%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 50.62%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQI % Rank
Financial Services 		22.07% 0.00% 58.05% 21.58%
Healthcare 		18.01% 0.00% 30.08% 45.89%
Industrials 		9.99% 0.00% 42.76% 67.05%
Utilities 		9.87% 0.00% 27.04% 5.48%
Technology 		8.36% 0.00% 54.02% 76.02%
Energy 		6.85% 0.00% 54.00% 65.81%
Consumer Defense 		6.74% 0.00% 34.10% 72.20%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.22% 0.00% 22.74% 60.58%
Communication Services 		4.52% 0.00% 26.58% 67.22%
Real Estate 		4.51% 0.00% 90.54% 27.14%
Basic Materials 		3.86% 0.00% 21.69% 38.17%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEQI % Rank
US 		91.29% 24.51% 121.23% 59.95%
Non US 		7.24% 0.00% 41.42% 34.43%

TEQI - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEQI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.54% 0.04% 45.41% 85.05%
Management Fee 0.54% 0.00% 1.50% 43.69%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TEQI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEQI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEQI Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.50% 0.00% 488.00% 32.81%

TEQI - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEQI Category Low Category High TEQI % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.06% 0.00% 41.61% 9.55%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEQI Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEQI Category Low Category High TEQI % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.85% -1.51% 4.28% 21.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEQI Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEQI - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

John Linehan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2020

1.82

1.8%

John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×