Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
1.8%
1 yr return
7.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$102 M
Holdings in Top 10
25.9%
Expense Ratio 0.54%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 24.50%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in common stocks listed in the United States, with an emphasis on large-cap stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or that are believed to be undervalued (or futures that have similar economic characteristics).
The fund typically employs a “value” approach in selecting investments. The fund’s in-house research team seeks companies that appear to be undervalued by various measures and may be temporarily out of favor but have good prospects for capital appreciation and dividend growth.
In selecting investments, the adviser generally looks for companies in the aggregate with one or more of the following:
·an established operating history;
·above-average dividend yield relative to the broader equity market;
·low price/earnings ratio relative to the broader equity market;
·a sound balance sheet and other positive financial characteristics; or
·low stock price relative to a company’s underlying value as measured by assets, cash flow, or business franchises.
The adviser generally seeks investments in large-cap companies and the fund’s yield, which reflects the level of dividends paid by the fund, is expected to normally exceed the yield of the Russell 1000® Value Index.
At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the financial sector.
The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).
The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.
|Period
|TEQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.8%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|71.77%
|1 Yr
|7.3%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|23.68%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|93.46%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|56.44%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|67.65%
* Annualized
|Period
|TEQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|7.08%
|2021
|12.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|10.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|TEQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|0.0%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|86.33%
|1 Yr
|4.1%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|64.00%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TEQI Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|7.08%
|2021
|12.4%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|10.14%
|2020
|N/A
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|TEQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQI % Rank
|Net Assets
|102 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.00%
|Number of Holdings
|111
|2
|1727
|27.33%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.6 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|88.44%
|Weighting of Top 10
|25.92%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|59.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQI % Rank
|Stocks
|98.53%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|43.60%
|Cash
|1.47%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|51.20%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|52.11%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|48.22%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|49.42%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|50.62%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQI % Rank
|Financial Services
|22.07%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|21.58%
|Healthcare
|18.01%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|45.89%
|Industrials
|9.99%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|67.05%
|Utilities
|9.87%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|5.48%
|Technology
|8.36%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|76.02%
|Energy
|6.85%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|65.81%
|Consumer Defense
|6.74%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|72.20%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.22%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|60.58%
|Communication Services
|4.52%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|67.22%
|Real Estate
|4.51%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|27.14%
|Basic Materials
|3.86%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|38.17%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEQI % Rank
|US
|91.29%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|59.95%
|Non US
|7.24%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|34.43%
|TEQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.54%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|85.05%
|Management Fee
|0.54%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|43.69%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|TEQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TEQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEQI Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|24.50%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|32.81%
|TEQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQI % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.06%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|9.55%
|TEQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TEQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEQI % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.85%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|21.06%
|TEQI
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.203
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.174
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.151
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.164
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.168
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.160
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 04, 2020
1.82
1.8%
John Linehan is the portfolio manager for the Equity Income Strategy and co-portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Value Strategy for T. Rowe Price. In addition, he is the chief investment officer of Equity and a member of the firm's US Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. Mr. Linehan is Chairman of the Investment Advisory Committee at T. Rowe. He is a large-cap value portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division and also co-chair of the Investment Advisory Committee for the Institutional Large-Cap Value Strategy. From February 2010 to June 2014, Mr. Linehan was head of U.S. Equity and chairman of the U.S. Equity Steering Committee. He is a member of the firm's U.S. Equity Steering, Equity Brokerage and Trading Control, and Counterparty Risk Committees. He earned a B.A. from Amherst College and an M.B.A. from Stanford University, where he was the Henry Ford II Scholar, an Arjay Miller Scholar, and the winner of the Alexander A. Robichek Award in finance. Mr. Linehan is a CFA® charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
