Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
11.6%
1 yr return
23.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$22.2 M
Holdings in Top 10
35.6%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|TEMP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-44.3%
|9.5%
|19.87%
|1 Yr
|23.9%
|-51.1%
|24.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-6.4%
|28.0%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-4.2%
|18.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|1.0%
|13.7%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TEMP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-21.1%
|-50.5%
|18.8%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-27.4%
|103.5%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|3.5%
|66.4%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-64.5%
|5.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.3%
|49.7%
|N/A
|TEMP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMP % Rank
|Net Assets
|22.2 M
|2.31 M
|71.6 B
|90.00%
|Number of Holdings
|60
|31
|9561
|73.75%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|6.95 M
|452 K
|5.44 B
|90.00%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.55%
|4.2%
|63.4%
|30.63%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMP % Rank
|Stocks
|98.55%
|40.59%
|104.41%
|23.13%
|Cash
|1.45%
|-4.41%
|47.07%
|78.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.04%
|70.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-7.94%
|19.71%
|76.25%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.55%
|70.00%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.07%
|70.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMP % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|70.33%
|11.25%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|93.40%
|58.75%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.48%
|52.50%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.77%
|0.63%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.38%
|96.25%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|75.07%
|96.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.56%
|52.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.15%
|95.00%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.28%
|91.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.20%
|94.38%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.39%
|9.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TEMP % Rank
|Non US
|50.66%
|12.39%
|83.06%
|18.13%
|US
|47.89%
|6.76%
|79.19%
|63.75%
|TEMP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.43%
|2.93%
|99.38%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.30%
|1.25%
|1.88%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.15%
|N/A
|TEMP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|TEMP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TEMP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|7.00%
|145.00%
|N/A
|TEMP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.97%
|0.00%
|14.18%
|13.13%
|TEMP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TEMP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TEMP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.92%
|6.98%
|N/A
|TEMP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Sara Bellenda, Executive Director, joined in May 2017 as co-Portfolio Manager of the JPM Global Real Estate Securities Fund (USD) and is based in London. Previously she was an equity research analyst at Fidelity Management & Research covering European real estate and UK homebuilders, a role held since 2011. She has also held roles as analyst and fund manager in property securities at CBRE Investors and Henderson Global Investors, running Pan-European and global mandates since 2003. Prior to joining the investment management industry, Sara gained experience on the sell-side working for Lehman Brothers in consumer equity research, and at Westmont Hospitality, private equity fund investing in hotels. Sara holds a masters’ degree in Hospitality Management from Cornell/ESSEC business school and is fluent in Italian, English and French.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, managing director, is CIO for AM Solutions – Quantitative Solutions focused on managing and developing the firm's systematic and factor-based franchise across strategic beta and thematics. He is also responsible for leading the firm's Multi-Asset Quantitative Research capabilities. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, Yazann worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge and undertook consulting assignments for a number of financial institutions including Pioneer Asset Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers and HSBC.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 13, 2021
0.46
0.5%
Francesco Conte, managing director, is a senior portfolio manager for European smaller companies funds within the JPMorgan Asset Management European Equity Group. An employee since 1998, Francesco was previously the lead analyst in the Italian Equities Team at Schroder Securities. Prior to this, he worked at Ermgassen & Co., a specialist M&A boutique specialising in cross-border alliances. Francesco obtained a BSc in Economics & Development from the London School of Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|39.6
|7.02
|9.33
