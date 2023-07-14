Home
YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

23.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$22.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$42.0
$32.67
$42.03

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    JPMorgan Climate Change Solutions ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    JPMorgan Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 13, 2021
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Sara Bellenda

Fund Description

In managing the Fund, the adviser identifies companies that, in the adviser’s opinion, are developing solutions to address climate change and are thus well positioned to benefit from growing demand for such solutions. For purposes of the Fund’s investment objective, companies that are developing solutions to address climate change include companies that currently are providing solutions to climate change, are in the process of creating solutions to address climate change, or implementing business practices in response to climate change. The Fund is a “thematic” fund meaning that the Fund seeks to identify and invest in companies that are relevant to the investment theme of climate change solutions. Companies are selected in relation to the following key sub-themes:Sustainable Transportation – Companies that the adviser believes are investing in sustainable forms of transportation across automobiles, trains and planesSustainable Construction – Companies that the adviser believes are developing less carbon-intense forms of construction, including energy efficiency of buildings and cement and steel constructionSustainable Food and Water – Companies that the adviser believes are investing in less carbon-intense forms of agriculture, sustainable food, or clean waterRenewable Energy and Electrification – Companies that the adviser believes are developing less carbon intensive energy such as wind, solar, or hydro across the full production chain or that are advancing energy efficiency or enhancing electrificationRecycling and Re-Use – Companies that the adviser believes are developing technologies to reduce waste, including equipment and materials recyclingThese sub-themes may change from time to time as businesses, technologies, and practices evolve or emerge to combat climate change. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its Assets in equity securities of companies that meet the adviser’s criteria for relevance to the theme of climate change solutions (the 80% policy). “Assets” means net assets, plus the amount of borrowings for investment purposes.In implementing its main strategies, the Fund invests primarily in common stocks and depositary receipts. The Fund is not managed to an index and may invest in equity securities in both U.S. and foreign markets including emerging markets. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in small capitalization companies and have significant positions in specific sectors or markets from time to time. Derivatives, which are instruments that have a value based on another instrument, exchange rate or index, may be used as substitutes for securities in which the Fund can invest. The Fund may use futures contracts to gain or reduce exposure to equity markets, maintain liquidity and minimize transaction costs. In managing cash flows, the Fund may use futures contracts to invest incoming cash in the market or sell futures contracts in response to cash outflows, thereby gaining equity market exposure while maintaining a cash balance for liquidity. The Fund is non-diversified and may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer or group of issuers than a diversified fund would.Investment Process: The Fund is an actively managed Fund andapplies the investment process described below to select investments for the Fund, other than its investments in derivatives and money market funds.The adviser begins with a universe of over 10,000 stocks of companies of all capitalization levels in both developed and emerging markets as potential investments for the Fund. In identifying companies that are developing solutions to address climate change from the starting universe, the adviser uses the following three steps.Exclusionary Framework: As an initial step, the Fund seeks to avoid investing in companies that the adviser has determined, based on its exclusionary framework, to be significantly involved in certain business activities or industries, such as thermal coal. This exclusionary framework relies on multiple data inputs, including information from third-party providers who identify an issuer’s participation in or the revenue which they derive from activities that are inconsistent with values- and norms-based screens. The adviser may modify the exclusionary framework without notice to shareholders to, among other things, modify the data inputs, change third-party data providers, or add or remove certain business activities or industries from the screening process.Identification of Opportunity Set: After applying the exclusionary framework, the adviser uses its proprietary system, known as Themebot to help identify companies that are developing solutions to address climate change through their products and services. Themebot is designed to recognize key words and concepts that the adviser believes are attributable to such companies. Through natural language processing, Themebot analyzes public documentation such as regulatory filings, broker reports, news reports or company profiles sourced directly from the applicable company or third parties. As part of its process, Themebot determines textual relevance (based, in part, on the occurrences of key words and phrases), and revenues from the products or services that the adviser has identified as developing solutions to address climate change. Based on this processing, Themebot systematically ranks stocks based on textual relevance and revenue attribution to help the adviser prioritize its review of individual companies for inclusion in the portfolio.Sustainable Investment Inclusion Process: The adviser then reviews individual securities using the adviser’s proprietary sustainable investment inclusion process to identify securities that the adviser believes are developing solutions to address climate change. For all companies reviewed by the adviser under the sustainable investment inclusion process, the adviser analyzes: (1) the applicable environmental and/or social benefits associated with a company’s products and services and how they are developing solutions to address climate change, (2) the risks to the company, including whether there are business activities in other areas that could negate the positive benefits created by the company’s products or services, and (3) the governance qualifications of the company such as an evaluation of management structure, employee practices, remuneration of staff and tax compliance.The process alsouses a revenue threshold of 20% (subject to change as determined by the adviser from time to time) to determine whether a company’s products and services develop solutions to address climate change, subject to review by the adviser to determine whether such revenue is reasonably attributable to such products or services. For companies that are identified as being below the revenue threshold or where the adviser determines that revenue is not available, relevant or meaningful,the adviser may still determine that the company develops solutions to address climate change based on one or more of the following considerations: (1) an identification of who benefits from the company’s products and services, (2)the scaleand scope of the company’s products and services, and (3) the social or environmental outcomes associated with thecompany’s products and services and whether such outcomes would happen without such products or services.Only companies that the adviser has identified as developing solutions to address climate change under the sustainable investment inclusion process are eligible for inclusion under the Fund’s 80% policy.Security Selection. After identifying the companies that it believes are developing solutions to address climate change, the adviser selects securities using an active, bottom-up investment approach to determine which companies are best positioned to achieve the Fund’s objective of long-term capital appreciation based on fundamental analysis, including ongoing discussions between the adviser’s stewardship team and/or investment team and companies (also known as engagement).For purposes of the Fund’s 80% policy, the adviser is not limited to companies identified by Themebot and may add companies that have not been identified by Themebot but which the adviser has determined to be developing solutions to address climate change using the sustainable investment inclusion process. If a company ceases to qualify as a company that develops solutions to address climate change, the adviser may sell the security or alternatively retain the security if the adviser believes the company can resolve the issue in the short-term based on the adviser's engagement with the company or other available information. Up to 20% of the Fund’s Assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, derivatives, and investments that do not satisfy the adviser’s sustainable investment inclusion process and/or in investments that are not directly related to the sub-themes listed above. In addition, for temporary defensive purposes, any portion of the Fund’s total assets may be invested in cash and cash equivalents, including affiliated money market funds.
TEMP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -44.3% 9.5% 19.87%
1 Yr 23.9% -51.1% 24.7% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -6.4% 28.0% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -50.5% 18.8% N/A
2021 N/A -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A 3.5% 66.4% N/A
2019 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 49.7% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TEMP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -44.3% 9.5% 62.82%
1 Yr N/A -51.1% 24.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -6.4% 28.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -4.2% 18.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* 1.0% 13.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TEMP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -21.1% -50.6% 18.8% N/A
2021 N/A -27.4% 103.5% N/A
2020 N/A 3.5% 66.4% N/A
2019 N/A -64.5% 5.6% N/A
2018 N/A -9.3% 53.2% N/A

TEMP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TEMP Category Low Category High TEMP % Rank
Net Assets 22.2 M 2.31 M 71.6 B 90.00%
Number of Holdings 60 31 9561 73.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.95 M 452 K 5.44 B 90.00%
Weighting of Top 10 35.55% 4.2% 63.4% 30.63%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Schneider Electric SE 4.26%
  2. Trane Technologies plc 4.09%
  3. Infineon Technologies AG 4.07%
  4. Xylem, Inc. 3.52%
  5. Mercedes-Benz Group AG 3.52%
  6. NextEra Energy, Inc. 3.40%
  7. Iberdrola SA 3.39%
  8. Keyence Corp. 3.35%
  9. Sika AG (Registered) 3.31%
  10. Siemens AG (Registered) 3.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMP % Rank
Stocks 		98.55% 40.59% 104.41% 23.13%
Cash 		1.45% -4.41% 47.07% 78.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.04% 70.63%
Other 		0.00% -7.94% 19.71% 76.25%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 7.55% 70.00%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.07% 70.00%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMP % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 70.33% 11.25%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 93.40% 58.75%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 43.48% 52.50%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.77% 0.63%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 28.38% 96.25%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 75.07% 96.25%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 36.56% 52.50%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 23.15% 95.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 52.28% 91.88%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 71.20% 94.38%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.39% 9.38%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TEMP % Rank
Non US 		50.66% 12.39% 83.06% 18.13%
US 		47.89% 6.76% 79.19% 63.75%

TEMP - Expenses

Operational Fees

TEMP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.43% 2.93% 99.38%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.30% 1.25% 1.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.03% 0.15% N/A

Sales Fees

TEMP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TEMP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TEMP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 7.00% 145.00% N/A

TEMP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TEMP Category Low Category High TEMP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.97% 0.00% 14.18% 13.13%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TEMP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TEMP Category Low Category High TEMP % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.92% 6.98% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TEMP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TEMP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Sara Bellenda

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Sara Bellenda, Executive Director, joined in May 2017 as co-Portfolio Manager of the JPM Global Real Estate Securities Fund (USD) and is based in London. Previously she was an equity research analyst at Fidelity Management & Research covering European real estate and UK homebuilders, a role held since 2011. She has also held roles as analyst and fund manager in property securities at CBRE Investors and Henderson Global Investors, running Pan-European and global mandates since 2003. Prior to joining the investment management industry, Sara gained experience on the sell-side working for Lehman Brothers in consumer equity research, and at Westmont Hospitality, private equity fund investing in hotels. Sara holds a masters’ degree in Hospitality Management from Cornell/ESSEC business school and is fluent in Italian, English and French.

Yazann Romahi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Yazann Romahi, PhD, CFA, managing director, is CIO for AM Solutions – Quantitative Solutions focused on managing and developing the firm's systematic and factor-based franchise across strategic beta and thematics. He is also responsible for leading the firm's Multi-Asset Quantitative Research capabilities. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan in 2003, Yazann worked as a research analyst at the Centre for Financial Research at the University of Cambridge and undertook consulting assignments for a number of financial institutions including Pioneer Asset Management, PricewaterhouseCoopers and HSBC.

Francesco Conte

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 13, 2021

0.46

0.5%

Francesco Conte, managing director, is a senior portfolio manager for European smaller companies funds within the JPMorgan Asset Management European Equity Group. An employee since 1998, Francesco was previously the lead analyst in the Italian Equities Team at Schroder Securities. Prior to this, he worked at Ermgassen & Co., a specialist M&A boutique specialising in cross-border alliances. Francesco obtained a BSc in Economics & Development from the London School of Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 39.6 7.02 9.33

