Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
6.4%
1 yr return
11.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$301 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.1%
Expense Ratio 0.50%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 12.10%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The fund normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s assets in stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or are expected to pay dividends over time (even if not currently paying dividends) (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). The adviser believes that a track record of dividend increases can be an excellent indicator of financial health and growth prospects, and that over the long term, income can contribute significantly to total
return. Dividends can also help reduce the fund’s volatility during periods of market turbulence and help offset losses when stock prices are falling.
The adviser’s research analysts look for stocks with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends. When appropriate, the portfolio manager may attempt to buy stocks when they are temporarily out of favor or undervalued by the market. Holdings tend to be in large- to mid-cap companies.
At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.
The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).
In selecting investments, the adviser generally favors companies that we believe possess one or more of the following:
·either a track record of, or the potential for, above-average earnings and dividend growth;
·a competitive current dividend yield;
·a sound balance sheet and solid cash flow to support future dividend increases;
·a sustainable competitive advantage and leading market position; and
·attractive valuations, such as low price/earnings, price/cash flow, or price/sales ratios.
The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.
Period
|TDVG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.4%
|-14.3%
|36.7%
|90.90%
|1 Yr
|11.8%
|-34.8%
|38.6%
|44.28%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|85.82%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|97.2%
|72.64%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.7%
|37.4%
|82.70%
* Annualized
|2022
|-10.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|2.96%
|2021
|12.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|10.71%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|YTD
|-9.8%
|-20.5%
|36.7%
|91.72%
|1 Yr
|1.6%
|-34.8%
|40.3%
|83.75%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.6%
|93.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.7%
|97.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|2022
|-10.2%
|-56.3%
|28.9%
|3.04%
|2021
|12.3%
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|11.26%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|TDVG
|Category Low
|Category High
|TDVG % Rank
|Net Assets
|301 M
|1.01 M
|1.21 T
|70.48%
|Number of Holdings
|103
|2
|4154
|51.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|36.9 M
|288 K
|270 B
|85.10%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.12%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|67.64%
|Stocks
|96.21%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|85.93%
|Cash
|3.79%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|11.06%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|99.92%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|99.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|99.92%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|99.77%
|Technology
|18.92%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|77.33%
|Healthcare
|18.34%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|12.29%
|Financial Services
|16.49%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|20.84%
|Industrials
|14.47%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|9.01%
|Consumer Defense
|9.44%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|15.57%
|Consumer Cyclical
|8.34%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|79.47%
|Utilities
|4.54%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|10.99%
|Real Estate
|3.33%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|27.79%
|Basic Materials
|2.69%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|44.89%
|Communication Services
|1.82%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|94.89%
|Energy
|1.61%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|79.69%
|US
|89.80%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|80.81%
|Non US
|6.41%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|20.54%
|Expense Ratio
|0.50%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|74.62%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|49.62%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|Turnover
|12.10%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|25.25%
|Dividend Yield
|1.41%
|0.00%
|23.92%
|8.48%
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|Net Income Ratio
|1.01%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|31.90%
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.117
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.095
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.086
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.067
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2020
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
Aug 04, 2020
1.82
1.8%
Thomas J. Huber is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price since 2000. Mr. Huber has been chairman of the committee since 2000. He joined the Firm in 1994. Mr. Huber has 21 years of banking and investment experience, 20 of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to assuming his portfolio management responsibilities, he was an equity analyst specializing in leisure, food and drug retail, and specialty retail. Mr. Huber was employed by Robert W. Baird as an assistant vice president managing IPO and merger and acquisition activity. Prior to this, he was a credit analyst and corporate banking relationship manager for NationsBank Corporation (now Bank of America). A graduate of the University of Virginia, Mr. Huber earned a B.S. in finance. He earned an M.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Business in the applied security analysis and portfolio management program. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
