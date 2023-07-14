Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Active ETF
TDVG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.36 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
TDVG (ETF)

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.36 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
TDVG (ETF)

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$33.36 +0.01 +0.02%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

TDVG | Active ETF

$33.36

$301 M

1.41%

$0.47

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.4%

1 yr return

11.8%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$301 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.4
$28.40
$33.36

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 12.10%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

TDVG | Active ETF

$33.36

$301 M

1.41%

$0.47

0.50%

TDVG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.01%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    4260000
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Thomas Huber

Fund Description

The fund normally invests at least 80% of the fund’s assets in stocks that have a strong track record of paying dividends or are expected to pay dividends over time (even if not currently paying dividends) (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). The adviser believes that a track record of dividend increases can be an excellent indicator of financial health and growth prospects, and that over the long term, income can contribute significantly to total

return. Dividends can also help reduce the fund’s volatility during periods of market turbulence and help offset losses when stock prices are falling.

The adviser’s research analysts look for stocks with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends. When appropriate, the portfolio manager may attempt to buy stocks when they are temporarily out of favor or undervalued by the market. Holdings tend to be in large- to mid-cap companies.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector.

The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).

In selecting investments, the adviser generally favors companies that we believe possess one or more of the following:

·either a track record of, or the potential for, above-average earnings and dividend growth;

·a competitive current dividend yield;

·a sound balance sheet and solid cash flow to support future dividend increases;

·a sustainable competitive advantage and leading market position; and

·attractive valuations, such as low price/earnings, price/cash flow, or price/sales ratios.

The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.

Read More

TDVG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.4% -14.3% 36.7% 90.90%
1 Yr 11.8% -34.8% 38.6% 44.28%
3 Yr 0.0%* -27.6% 93.5% 85.82%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 97.2% 72.64%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 82.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -56.3% 28.9% 2.96%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 10.71%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.8% -20.5% 36.7% 91.72%
1 Yr 1.6% -34.8% 40.3% 83.75%
3 Yr N/A* -27.6% 93.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -29.7% 97.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDVG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -10.2% -56.3% 28.9% 3.04%
2021 12.3% -20.5% 152.6% 11.26%
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

TDVG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TDVG Category Low Category High TDVG % Rank
Net Assets 301 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 70.48%
Number of Holdings 103 2 4154 51.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 36.9 M 288 K 270 B 85.10%
Weighting of Top 10 28.12% 1.8% 106.2% 67.64%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 5.16%
  2. Apple Inc 4.08%
  3. State Street Institutional US Government Money Market Fund 3.68%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc 2.29%
  5. Visa Inc 1.98%
  6. Accenture PLC 1.79%
  7. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc 1.73%
  8. Marsh McLennan Cos Inc 1.72%
  9. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.71%
  10. Mondelez International Inc 1.68%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TDVG % Rank
Stocks 		96.21% 0.00% 130.24% 85.93%
Cash 		3.79% -102.29% 100.00% 11.06%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 99.92%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 99.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 99.92%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 99.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDVG % Rank
Technology 		18.92% 0.00% 48.94% 77.33%
Healthcare 		18.34% 0.00% 60.70% 12.29%
Financial Services 		16.49% 0.00% 55.59% 20.84%
Industrials 		14.47% 0.00% 29.90% 9.01%
Consumer Defense 		9.44% 0.00% 47.71% 15.57%
Consumer Cyclical 		8.34% 0.00% 30.33% 79.47%
Utilities 		4.54% 0.00% 20.91% 10.99%
Real Estate 		3.33% 0.00% 31.91% 27.79%
Basic Materials 		2.69% 0.00% 25.70% 44.89%
Communication Services 		1.82% 0.00% 27.94% 94.89%
Energy 		1.61% 0.00% 41.64% 79.69%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDVG % Rank
US 		89.80% 0.00% 127.77% 80.81%
Non US 		6.41% 0.00% 32.38% 20.54%

TDVG - Expenses

Operational Fees

TDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.01% 49.27% 74.62%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 2.00% 49.62%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

TDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TDVG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 12.10% 0.00% 496.00% 25.25%

TDVG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TDVG Category Low Category High TDVG % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.41% 0.00% 23.92% 8.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TDVG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TDVG Category Low Category High TDVG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.01% -54.00% 6.06% 31.90%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TDVG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TDVG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Thomas Huber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 04, 2020

1.82

1.8%

Thomas J. Huber is a portfolio manager in the U.S. Equity Division of T. Rowe Price since 2000. Mr. Huber has been chairman of the committee since 2000. He joined the Firm in 1994. Mr. Huber has 21 years of banking and investment experience, 20 of which have been with T. Rowe Price. Prior to assuming his portfolio management responsibilities, he was an equity analyst specializing in leisure, food and drug retail, and specialty retail. Mr. Huber was employed by Robert W. Baird as an assistant vice president managing IPO and merger and acquisition activity. Prior to this, he was a credit analyst and corporate banking relationship manager for NationsBank Corporation (now Bank of America). A graduate of the University of Virginia, Mr. Huber earned a B.S. in finance. He earned an M.S. in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, School of Business in the applied security analysis and portfolio management program. He has also earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×