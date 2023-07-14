The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index includes up to 100 technology and telecommunications companies that pay a regular or common dividend. To be selected for the Index, a company must be classified as a technology or telecommunications company under the Industry Classification Benchmark and have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Index may include U.S.-listed securities of non-U.S. companies, including companies located in emerging market countries. Pursuant to the Index methodology, securities of companies classified as technology companies are given a collective weight of 80% and the securities of companies classified as telecommunications companies are given a collective weight of 20%. According to the Index Provider, the Index employs a modified market cap weighting methodology in which larger capitalization companies receive a larger Index weighting. The Index weighting methodology includes caps to prevent high concentrations among larger stocks. This methodology is applied to the dividend value of each Index security. The dividend value is calculated by multiplying dividends paid per share within the past 12 months by the current shares outstanding. The Index is reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 92 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.