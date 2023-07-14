Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

ETF
TDIV
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$58.63 -0.71 -1.2%
primary theme
Technology Sector Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund

TDIV | ETF

$58.63

$1.93 B

1.79%

$1.05

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

22.9%

1 yr return

16.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

12.2%

Net Assets

$1.93 B

Holdings in Top 10

57.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$59.3
$42.80
$59.34

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TDIV - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -10.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 14.4%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.08%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Aug 13, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    32305000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stan Ueland

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stocks and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned and was developed by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.According to the Index Provider, the Index includes up to 100 technology and telecommunications companies that pay a regular or common dividend. To be selected for the Index, a company must be classified as a technology or telecommunications company under the Industry Classification Benchmark and have a minimum market capitalization of $500 million. The Index may include U.S.-listed securities of non-U.S. companies, including companies located in emerging market countries. Pursuant to the Index methodology, securities of companies classified as technology companies are given a collective weight of 80% and the securities of companies classified as telecommunications companies are given a collective weight of 20%.According to the Index Provider, the Index employs a modified market cap weighting methodology in which larger capitalization companies receive a larger Index weighting. The Index weighting methodology includes caps to prevent high concentrations among larger stocks. This methodology is applied to the dividend value of each Index security. The dividend value is calculated by multiplying dividends paid per share within the past 12 months by the current shares outstanding.The Index is reconstituted semi-annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Index was comprised of 92 securities. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

TDIV - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 22.9% -29.2% 74.8% 83.69%
1 Yr 16.1% -39.8% 67.6% 62.66%
3 Yr 13.0%* -40.6% 28.5% 12.95%
5 Yr 12.2%* -30.5% 25.6% 17.51%
10 Yr 12.6%* -15.0% 24.7% 24.59%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -73.9% 35.7% 3.11%
2021 13.8% -25.6% 45.1% 11.16%
2020 5.5% 1.8% 60.0% 97.64%
2019 7.4% -15.0% 13.7% 54.68%
2018 -0.6% -12.8% 31.5% 23.66%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -10.5% -54.1% 74.8% 72.53%
1 Yr 1.4% -62.3% 67.6% 65.38%
3 Yr 18.6%* -40.6% 36.7% 15.42%
5 Yr 14.4%* -30.5% 29.2% 17.10%
10 Yr N/A* -15.0% 25.4% 38.82%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TDIV Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -73.9% 35.7% 3.11%
2021 13.8% -25.6% 45.1% 11.16%
2020 5.5% 1.8% 60.0% 97.64%
2019 7.4% -15.0% 13.7% 54.68%
2018 -0.6% -12.8% 31.5% 44.09%

TDIV - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TDIV Category Low Category High TDIV % Rank
Net Assets 1.93 B 3.5 M 52.7 B 26.50%
Number of Holdings 93 10 397 23.73%
Net Assets in Top 10 1.03 B 1.21 M 30.3 B 25.42%
Weighting of Top 10 57.19% 7.6% 100.0% 20.76%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INTEL CORP 9.72%
  2. MICROSOFT CORP 8.58%
  3. APPLE INC 8.30%
  4. BROADCOM INC 8.01%
  5. INTL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP 7.52%
  6. TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC 4.02%
  7. ORACLE CORP 3.94%
  8. QUALCOMM INC 3.83%
  9. ANALOG DEVICES INC 2.45%
  10. MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC 2.02%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TDIV % Rank
Stocks 		99.99% 68.59% 100.53% 10.59%
Cash 		0.01% -0.53% 15.91% 87.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 84.75%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 83.05%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 84.75%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 85.17%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDIV % Rank
Technology 		83.04% 2.80% 100.00% 21.61%
Communication Services 		16.31% 0.00% 97.05% 10.59%
Industrials 		0.64% 0.00% 38.68% 54.24%
Healthcare 		0.01% 0.00% 25.57% 55.08%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 5.17% 84.32%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 88.56%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 38.36% 96.19%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 1.24% 84.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 86.44%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 32.97% 97.03%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 2.38% 86.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TDIV % Rank
US 		84.12% 19.45% 100.53% 63.98%
Non US 		15.87% 0.00% 80.40% 26.69%

TDIV - Expenses

Operational Fees

TDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.08% 3.60% 86.15%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.03% 1.95% 19.66%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 26.77%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

TDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TDIV Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.69% 281.00% 46.98%

TDIV - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TDIV Category Low Category High TDIV % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.79% 0.00% 18.85% 0.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TDIV Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TDIV Category Low Category High TDIV % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.08% -2.30% 2.08% 0.43%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TDIV Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

TDIV - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2012

9.8

9.8%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2012

9.8

9.8%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2012

9.8

9.8%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2012

9.8

9.8%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Aug 13, 2012

9.8

9.8%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 8.33 1.41

