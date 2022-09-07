Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-12.3%
1 yr return
-6.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
2.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
3.0%
Net Assets
$33.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
92.9%
Expense Ratio 0.86%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 52.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Fixed Income Asset Classes
|Equity Asset Classes
|Short Term
|U.S. Large Cap
|Developed International
|Intermediate Term
|U.S. Mid Cap
|Developed International Small Cap
|Long Term
|U.S. Small Cap
|Emerging Market
|High Yield (Junk Bonds)
|Real Estate
|Inflation Protected
|Period
|TCTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.3%
|-12.3%
|54.0%
|100.00%
|1 Yr
|-6.9%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|91.06%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|18.57%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|8.04%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|4.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|10.24%
|2021
|N/A
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|96.64%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|30.30%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|5.58%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|6.47%
|Period
|TCTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-12.3%
|-23.0%
|54.0%
|97.15%
|1 Yr
|-6.9%
|-18.1%
|40.4%
|88.62%
|3 Yr
|2.4%*
|-18.3%
|16.3%
|19.05%
|5 Yr
|3.0%*
|-13.2%
|10.3%
|9.35%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-9.5%
|6.1%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCTL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-48.5%
|15.7%
|10.24%
|2021
|N/A
|-10.0%
|21.8%
|96.64%
|2020
|N/A
|-5.8%
|15.2%
|30.30%
|2019
|N/A
|-2.2%
|6.5%
|12.09%
|2018
|N/A
|-6.8%
|0.3%
|13.43%
|TCTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCTL % Rank
|Net Assets
|33.6 M
|1.96 M
|15.7 B
|83.33%
|Number of Holdings
|18
|2
|3255
|71.54%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|33.6 M
|349 K
|12.1 B
|78.05%
|Weighting of Top 10
|92.86%
|22.9%
|100.0%
|21.20%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCTL % Rank
|Bonds
|68.44%
|0.00%
|106.59%
|14.63%
|Stocks
|29.71%
|0.00%
|238.38%
|69.51%
|Cash
|1.75%
|-65.52%
|88.88%
|73.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.09%
|0.00%
|8.92%
|40.24%
|Other
|0.01%
|-72.87%
|73.78%
|59.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.21%
|64.23%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCTL % Rank
|Healthcare
|31.55%
|0.00%
|38.63%
|1.46%
|Consumer Defense
|15.81%
|0.00%
|37.51%
|10.24%
|Basic Materials
|8.29%
|0.00%
|56.73%
|10.24%
|Utilities
|8.19%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|11.71%
|Technology
|7.82%
|0.00%
|85.77%
|81.46%
|Financial Services
|6.33%
|0.00%
|98.22%
|83.90%
|Energy
|6.32%
|0.00%
|60.89%
|41.46%
|Consumer Cyclical
|5.55%
|0.00%
|25.83%
|66.34%
|Industrials
|5.27%
|0.00%
|23.85%
|78.05%
|Communication Services
|2.78%
|0.00%
|21.61%
|70.24%
|Real Estate
|2.09%
|0.00%
|99.45%
|63.90%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCTL % Rank
|US
|25.31%
|-1.19%
|235.84%
|57.72%
|Non US
|4.40%
|-6.82%
|98.11%
|50.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCTL % Rank
|Government
|89.57%
|0.00%
|99.78%
|6.91%
|Corporate
|4.27%
|0.00%
|98.28%
|52.44%
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.13%
|-72.56%
|100.00%
|94.72%
|Securitized
|2.95%
|0.00%
|52.99%
|34.96%
|Municipal
|0.07%
|0.00%
|19.13%
|24.80%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|71.81%
|76.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCTL % Rank
|US
|67.84%
|-17.22%
|99.80%
|6.91%
|Non US
|0.60%
|-2.67%
|63.37%
|61.38%
|TCTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.86%
|0.21%
|5.96%
|82.57%
|Management Fee
|0.75%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|39.84%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|19.02%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.05%
|0.70%
|N/A
|TCTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TCTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCTL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|52.00%
|0.00%
|441.00%
|32.50%
|TCTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCTL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.86%
|75.21%
|TCTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TCTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCTL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.06%
|-2.12%
|13.72%
|33.74%
|TCTL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.297
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.315
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2020
|$0.668
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2019
|$0.259
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 02, 2018
|$0.402
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2017
|$0.157
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2016
5.59
5.6%
Britton worked on the design and implementation of client portfolios in 2010 at The Reynolds Group (now Premise Capital®). He has also been involved in the creation of the Premise models and methodology and brings a wide breadth of knowledge of the financial services field. He earned his B.S. degree in economics from Florida Southern College.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|33.83
|6.63
|13.0
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...