The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in the common stocks of large- and mid-cap blue chip growth companies that are listed in the United States (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). Blue chip growth companies are firms that, in the investment adviser’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. The fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. The fund’s investment approach reflects the

belief that solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth) combined with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the adviser targets for the fund should have good prospects for dividend growth.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.

The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).

The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.