Vitals

YTD Return

39.1%

1 yr return

25.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$348 M

Holdings in Top 10

61.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.4
$19.97
$28.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.57%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 51.70%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

TCHP - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -27.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio -0.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    T. Rowe Price
  • Inception Date
    Aug 04, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    9640000
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Paul Greene

Fund Description

The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in the common stocks of large- and mid-cap blue chip growth companies that are listed in the United States (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). Blue chip growth companies are firms that, in the investment adviser’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. The fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. The fund’s investment approach reflects the

belief that solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth) combined with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the adviser targets for the fund should have good prospects for dividend growth.

At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.

The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).

The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.

TCHP - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 39.1% -41.7% 65.2% 9.61%
1 Yr 25.1% -45.6% 77.3% 13.39%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 53.51%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 61.63%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 78.54%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -85.9% 81.6% 66.22%
2021 8.7% -31.0% 26.7% 19.95%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period TCHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -27.5% -41.7% 65.2% 99.01%
1 Yr -19.4% -45.6% 77.3% 98.11%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period TCHP Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -37.8% -85.9% 81.6% 66.22%
2021 8.7% -31.0% 26.7% 19.86%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

TCHP - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

TCHP Category Low Category High TCHP % Rank
Net Assets 348 M 189 K 222 B 67.95%
Number of Holdings 88 2 3509 29.10%
Net Assets in Top 10 171 M -1.37 M 104 B 69.91%
Weighting of Top 10 60.97% 11.4% 116.5% 4.30%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp 13.84%
  2. Apple Inc 11.17%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 6.79%
  4. Alphabet Inc 5.87%
  5. NVIDIA Corp 4.68%
  6. UnitedHealth Group Inc 4.04%
  7. Visa Inc 3.67%
  8. Mastercard Inc 2.93%
  9. Meta Platforms Inc 2.71%
  10. Tesla Inc 2.50%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High TCHP % Rank
Stocks 		99.37% 50.26% 104.50% 29.35%
Cash 		0.63% -10.83% 49.73% 67.35%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 47.82%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 51.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 44.68%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 44.02%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCHP % Rank
Technology 		37.76% 0.00% 65.70% 40.56%
Communication Services 		21.59% 0.00% 66.40% 2.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		20.00% 0.00% 62.57% 18.38%
Healthcare 		10.25% 0.00% 39.76% 73.62%
Financial Services 		8.18% 0.00% 43.06% 60.68%
Industrials 		1.18% 0.00% 30.65% 91.67%
Consumer Defense 		0.73% 0.00% 25.50% 82.44%
Basic Materials 		0.31% 0.00% 18.91% 70.32%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 16.07% 62.49%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 81.70%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 75.27%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High TCHP % Rank
US 		95.79% 34.69% 100.00% 42.46%
Non US 		3.58% 0.00% 54.22% 44.93%

TCHP - Expenses

Operational Fees

TCHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.57% 0.01% 20.29% 86.82%
Management Fee 0.57% 0.00% 1.50% 38.18%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

TCHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

TCHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

TCHP Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 51.70% 0.00% 316.74% 69.22%

TCHP - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

TCHP Category Low Category High TCHP % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 40.83% 52.09%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

TCHP Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

TCHP Category Low Category High TCHP % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.25% -6.13% 1.75% 44.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

TCHP Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

TCHP - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Paul Greene

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 01, 2021

0.66

0.7%

Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

