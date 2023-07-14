Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
YTD Return
39.1%
1 yr return
25.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$348 M
Holdings in Top 10
61.0%
Expense Ratio 0.57%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 51.70%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$0
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The fund will normally invest at least 80% of its assets in the common stocks of large- and mid-cap blue chip growth companies that are listed in the United States (or futures that have similar economic characteristics). Blue chip growth companies are firms that, in the investment adviser’s view, are well established in their industries and have the potential for above-average earnings growth. The fund focuses on companies with leading market positions, seasoned management, and strong financial fundamentals. The fund’s investment approach reflects the
belief that solid company fundamentals (with emphasis on the potential for above-average growth) combined with a positive industry outlook will ultimately reward investors with strong investment performance. Some of the companies the adviser targets for the fund should have good prospects for dividend growth.
At times, the fund may have a significant portion of its assets invested in the same economic sector, such as the information technology sector.
The fund primarily invests in exchange-traded securities that trade synchronously with the fund’s shares, cash, and cash equivalents. The fund may also invest in American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) and common stocks listed on a foreign exchange that trade on such exchange synchronously with the fund’s shares (i.e., during the U.S. listing exchange’s trading hours).
The fund is an actively-managed, exchange-traded fund (ETF) that does not disclose portfolio holdings daily. In order to provide market participants with information on the fund’s investments, the fund will publish a “Proxy Portfolio” on its website daily. A Proxy Portfolio is a basket of securities that is designed to closely track the daily performance of the fund’s portfolio holdings. While the Proxy Portfolio includes some of the fund’s holdings, it is not the fund’s actual portfolio. The Proxy Portfolio could be based on a broad-based securities index or the fund’s recently disclosed portfolio holdings. The fund’s Portfolio Overlap is available on the fund’s website daily. The Portfolio Overlap is the percentage weight overlap between the holdings of the prior business day’s Proxy Portfolio compared to the holdings of the fund that formed the basis for the fund’s calculation of net asset value (NAV) at the end of the prior business day.
The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.
|Period
|TCHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|39.1%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|9.61%
|1 Yr
|25.1%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|13.39%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|53.51%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|61.63%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.9%
|19.4%
|78.54%
* Annualized
|Period
|TCHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|66.22%
|2021
|8.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|19.95%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|2.0%
|N/A
|Period
|TCHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-27.5%
|-41.7%
|65.2%
|99.01%
|1 Yr
|-19.4%
|-45.6%
|77.3%
|98.11%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.6%
|28.4%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.4%
|23.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.9%
|19.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TCHP Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-37.8%
|-85.9%
|81.6%
|66.22%
|2021
|8.7%
|-31.0%
|26.7%
|19.86%
|2020
|N/A
|-13.0%
|34.8%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-6.0%
|10.6%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-15.9%
|3.1%
|N/A
|TCHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCHP % Rank
|Net Assets
|348 M
|189 K
|222 B
|67.95%
|Number of Holdings
|88
|2
|3509
|29.10%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|171 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|69.91%
|Weighting of Top 10
|60.97%
|11.4%
|116.5%
|4.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCHP % Rank
|Stocks
|99.37%
|50.26%
|104.50%
|29.35%
|Cash
|0.63%
|-10.83%
|49.73%
|67.35%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.41%
|47.82%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|17.15%
|51.77%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.94%
|44.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-1.84%
|25.77%
|44.02%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCHP % Rank
|Technology
|37.76%
|0.00%
|65.70%
|40.56%
|Communication Services
|21.59%
|0.00%
|66.40%
|2.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|20.00%
|0.00%
|62.57%
|18.38%
|Healthcare
|10.25%
|0.00%
|39.76%
|73.62%
|Financial Services
|8.18%
|0.00%
|43.06%
|60.68%
|Industrials
|1.18%
|0.00%
|30.65%
|91.67%
|Consumer Defense
|0.73%
|0.00%
|25.50%
|82.44%
|Basic Materials
|0.31%
|0.00%
|18.91%
|70.32%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.07%
|62.49%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.05%
|81.70%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.09%
|75.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TCHP % Rank
|US
|95.79%
|34.69%
|100.00%
|42.46%
|Non US
|3.58%
|0.00%
|54.22%
|44.93%
|TCHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.57%
|0.01%
|20.29%
|86.82%
|Management Fee
|0.57%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|38.18%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.02%
|N/A
|TCHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|2.25%
|8.50%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|TCHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TCHP Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|51.70%
|0.00%
|316.74%
|69.22%
|TCHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCHP % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|40.83%
|52.09%
|TCHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|TCHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|TCHP % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.25%
|-6.13%
|1.75%
|44.02%
|TCHP
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.006
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 01, 2021
0.66
0.7%
Paul Greene is an associate portfolio manager of the US Large-Cap Core Growth Equity Strategy in the U.S. Equity Division. He is a vice president and an Investment Advisory Committee member of the US Large-Cap Core Equity, US Capital Appreciation, US Structured Research Equity, and US Growth Stock Strategies and an Investment Committee member of the Global Growth Equity Strategy. Paul is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|54.45
|8.19
|2.92
