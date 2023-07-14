The fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets (including any borrowings for investment purposes) in equity securities. The fund takes a core approach to stock selection, which means both growth and value styles of investing are utilized. The fund may purchase the stocks of companies of any size, but typically focuses on large U.S. companies. The portfolio is typically constructed in a “bottom up” manner, an approach that focuses more on evaluations of individual stocks than on analysis of overall economic trends and market cycles.

In selecting stocks, the adviser typically seeks out companies with one or more of the following characteristics:

·experienced and capable management;

·strong risk-adjusted return potential;

·leading or improving market position or proprietary advantages; and/or

·attractive valuation relative to a company’s peers or its own historical norm.

The fund seeks to maintain approximately 100 securities in the portfolio.

Sector allocations are largely the result of the fund’s focus on stock selection. The fund may at times invest significantly in certain sectors, including the information technology and healthcare sectors.

The fund is “nondiversified,” meaning it may invest a greater portion of its assets in a single issuer and own more of the issuer’s voting securities than is permissible for a “diversified” fund.