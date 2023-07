The Fund will generally invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, MAC Indexing, LLC (the “Index Provider”), has contracted with S&P DJI Netherlands B.V. (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or “S&P DJI”) to calculate and administer the Underlying Index, which seeks to track the performance of companies in global solar energy businesses. The universe of companies that are eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index is determined by S&P DJI based on factors such as a company’s business description and its most recent reported revenue. The Underlying Index includes companies listed on exchanges in specified countries that derive at least one-third of their total revenues from business segments of the solar industry. S&P DJI identifies companies that place a degree of importance on solar business activities. Examples of solar business activities include, but are not limited to: (1) solar power equipment producers, including ancillary or enabling products such as tracking systems, inverters, batteries, or other solar energy storage systems; (2) suppliers of raw materials, components, or services to solar producers or developers; (3) companies that produce solar equipment fabrication systems; (4) companies involved in solar power system installation, development, integration, maintenance, or finance; (5)

companies that produce hydrogen using solar energy; (6) companies that provide solar-powered charging systems for electric vehicles or other electrical devices; (7) companies selling systems that use solar thermal energy to produce heat or electricity; and (8) companies that sell electricity derived from solar power.

In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, stocks must be listed on a specified exchange in one of the following countries: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, or the United States.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of approximately 44 securities, with market capitalizations that ranged from approximately $78 million to approximately $41 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).