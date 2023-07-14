Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
-11.7%
1 yr return
-20.8%
3 Yr Avg Return
-14.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-7.4%
Net Assets
$190 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.2%
Expense Ratio 0.59%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in cash and U.S. government bonds, and utilizing a put option strategy to manage the risk of a significant negative movement in the value of domestic equities (commonly referred to as tail risk) over rolling one-month periods. To hedge against sharp declines in the U.S. stock market, each month, the Fund purchases U.S. exchange-listed protective “out of the money” put options on U.S. stock indices. The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), intends to spend approximately one percent of the Fund’s total assets per month to purchase put options. Cambria generally targets put options in the 0% to 30% out of the money range. Buying a put option provides the purchaser the right to sell the underlying index to the put seller at a specified price within a specified time period. There is an associated cost (premium), but in the event the underlying index declines in value, ownership of the put may reduce the downside risk. In the event the market rises, the cost of the option might be lost. For example, if the Fund purchases a put option on the S&P 500 Index (“SPX Put”), the Fund pays a premium to the option seller, which decreases the Fund’s return. If, however, the value of the S&P 500 Index falls below the SPX Put’s strike price, the option finishes “in-the-money” and the option seller pays the Fund the difference between the strike price and the value of the S&P 500 Index. By employing the put option strategy, Cambria seeks growth with reduced volatility as compared to the cash and U.S. bonds.
Cambria has implemented the put option strategy to attempt to provide protection from significant market declines on a month-by-month basis. The bulk of this protection comes in the form of put options on indices that track the performance of U.S. equity securities. Cambria generally intends to re-initiate new options positions that make up the put option position each month and reinvest any gains from these activities into U.S. bonds, including U.S. Treasuries and Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS). Cambria also may, at its discretion, liquidate and establish new option positions intra-month, or liquidate option positions without establishing new positions. The put option strategy only includes exchange-listed put options.
|Period
|TAIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-11.7%
|-84.7%
|706.8%
|35.61%
|1 Yr
|-20.8%
|-91.9%
|572.8%
|48.48%
|3 Yr
|-14.4%*
|-87.9%
|119.2%
|46.21%
|5 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-76.4%
|46.3%
|36.43%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-69.4%
|8.2%
|9.02%
* Annualized
|Period
|TAIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|88.64%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|22.73%
|2020
|2.3%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|19.70%
|2019
|-3.8%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|4.69%
|2018
|0.6%
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|68.55%
|Period
|TAIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-5.9%
|-84.7%
|706.8%
|52.27%
|1 Yr
|-9.7%
|-91.9%
|572.8%
|41.67%
|3 Yr
|-6.7%*
|-87.9%
|119.2%
|33.08%
|5 Yr
|-6.6%*
|-73.9%
|46.3%
|34.40%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-68.6%
|8.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|TAIL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-13.1%
|-91.3%
|117.2%
|88.64%
|2021
|-6.6%
|-65.2%
|39.6%
|22.73%
|2020
|2.3%
|-65.7%
|102.0%
|19.70%
|2019
|-3.8%
|-36.6%
|30.0%
|4.69%
|2018
|0.6%
|-11.7%
|8.4%
|69.35%
|TAIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAIL % Rank
|Net Assets
|190 M
|304 K
|4.68 B
|16.67%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|3
|602
|56.82%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|447 M
|-7.43 B
|447 M
|0.76%
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.19%
|7.7%
|133.3%
|31.58%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAIL % Rank
|Bonds
|86.54%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|3.03%
|Stocks
|12.65%
|-300.04%
|101.15%
|4.55%
|Cash
|0.81%
|0.00%
|361.39%
|96.97%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.33%
|Other
|0.00%
|-89.70%
|100.00%
|47.73%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.47%
|37.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAIL % Rank
|Technology
|24.45%
|0.00%
|30.00%
|25.00%
|Healthcare
|14.47%
|0.00%
|20.66%
|25.00%
|Financial Services
|13.41%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|62.50%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.75%
|0.00%
|30.00%
|75.00%
|Communication Services
|8.81%
|0.00%
|40.00%
|25.00%
|Industrials
|8.19%
|0.00%
|16.44%
|62.50%
|Consumer Defense
|6.90%
|0.00%
|7.68%
|50.00%
|Energy
|4.80%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|37.50%
|Utilities
|2.98%
|0.00%
|5.05%
|50.00%
|Real Estate
|2.77%
|0.00%
|4.40%
|50.00%
|Basic Materials
|2.47%
|0.00%
|5.02%
|62.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAIL % Rank
|US
|12.51%
|-297.69%
|100.00%
|4.55%
|Non US
|0.14%
|-7.17%
|20.00%
|2.27%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAIL % Rank
|Government
|99.07%
|0.00%
|99.07%
|0.78%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.93%
|0.93%
|100.00%
|100.00%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.16%
|35.94%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.54%
|38.28%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|8.61%
|38.28%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.06%
|35.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|TAIL % Rank
|US
|86.54%
|-95.77%
|114.58%
|3.03%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.06%
|38.64%
|TAIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.59%
|0.59%
|9.91%
|100.00%
|Management Fee
|0.59%
|0.35%
|1.50%
|1.52%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.19%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.45%
|N/A
|TAIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.75%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|TAIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|TAIL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|459.00%
|59.26%
|TAIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAIL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|3.59%
|0.00%
|4.15%
|9.85%
|TAIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|TAIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|TAIL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.18%
|-7.24%
|3.75%
|5.93%
|TAIL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.072
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 05, 2022
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 04, 2022
|$0.032
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.024
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 04, 2021
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2021
|$0.027
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 05, 2021
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2021
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2020
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2020
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2020
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 06, 2020
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 07, 2019
|$0.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 08, 2019
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 08, 2019
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2019
|$0.097
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2018
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 06, 2018
|$0.069
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2018
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 05, 2017
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 06, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 05, 2017
5.16
5.2%
Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.16
|23.76
|8.98
|14.22
