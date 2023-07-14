Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

SYLD | Active ETF

$61.94

$734 M

1.88%

$1.18

0.59%

Vitals

YTD Return

5.4%

1 yr return

15.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

27.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

14.4%

Net Assets

$734 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$62.7
$52.30
$66.03

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.59%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SYLD - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -1.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 26.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.95%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    CAMBRIA ETF TRUST
  • Inception Date
    May 13, 2013
  • Shares Outstanding
    8600000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mebane Faber

Fund Description

The Fund is actively managed and seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities, including common stock, issued by U.S.-based publicly listed companies that provide high “shareholder yield.” The Fund’s investment adviser, Cambria Investment Management, L.P. (“Cambria” or the “Adviser”), defines “shareholder yield” as the totality of returns realized by an investor from a company’s cash payments for dividends, buybacks and debt paydowns. For the purposes of this strategy, Cambria calculates a company’s shareholder yield by considering the following characteristics: (i) dividend payments to shareholders, (ii) return of capital in the form of share buybacks (i.e., a company’s repurchase of its own shares from the marketplace, which, in turn, reduces the number

of outstanding shares for continuing shareholders or generates proceeds for existing shareholders), and (iii) paydown of a company’s debt (i.e., reducing a company’s outstanding debt). Cambria believes that, while any one of these measures of a company’s cash flows, in isolation, is inadequate to determine the attractiveness of its equity securities, considered together these measures have the potential to result in the construction of a portfolio of companies with higher potential for income and capital appreciation.

Utilizing its own quantitative model, Cambria selects the top 20% of stocks in the initial universe of U.S.-based, publicly listed companies based on their shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. Cambria considers an issuer to be U.S.-based if it is domiciled, incorporated or has substantial business activity in the United States and the primary equity security of such issuer is listed on a major U.S. stock exchange.

Cambria’s quantitative algorithm then factors in the remaining stocks’ debt paydowns and applies a number of value metrics to create a composite, including metrics such as, but not limited to, price-to-book (P/B) ratio, price-to-sales (P/S) ratio, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, price-to-free cash-flow (P/FCF or P/CF) ratio, and enterprise multiple (EV/EBITDA). Cambria then selects the top 100 stocks for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio that exhibit, in the aggregate, the best combination of shareholder yield characteristics and value metrics. Although Cambria seeks to weight these stocks equally in the Fund’s portfolio, security weights may fluctuate in response to market conditions and investment opportunities.

Although the Fund generally expects to invest in companies with larger market capitalizations, the Fund may invest in small- and mid-capitalization companies. As of August 1, 2022, the Fund had significant investment exposure to companies in the financial services, consumer discretionary and materials sectors.

The Fund may sell a security when Cambria believes that the security is overvalued or better investment opportunities are available, to invest in cash and cash equivalents, or to meet redemptions. Cambria expects to adjust the Fund’s holdings periodically to meet the investment criteria and target allocations (e.g., security weights) established by the Fund’s quantitative algorithm.

Read More

SYLD - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.4% -10.0% 26.2% 80.58%
1 Yr 15.9% -28.9% 26.9% 8.66%
3 Yr 27.8%* -14.1% 93.9% 1.61%
5 Yr 14.4%* -14.9% 42.3% 0.56%
10 Yr 12.9%* -8.0% 20.6% 0.75%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -41.6% 42.6% 4.52%
2021 23.2% -23.5% 23.2% 0.27%
2020 5.3% -8.6% 93.7% 1.09%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 7.5% 5.90%
2018 -2.9% -8.8% 3.8% 11.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -1.5% -19.1% 22.5% 93.18%
1 Yr -1.2% -28.9% 36.6% 86.13%
3 Yr 26.3%* -14.1% 93.9% 1.89%
5 Yr 16.0%* -13.5% 42.3% 0.85%
10 Yr N/A* -3.6% 21.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SYLD Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -4.0% -41.6% 42.6% 4.52%
2021 23.2% -23.5% 23.2% 0.27%
2020 5.3% -8.6% 93.7% 1.09%
2019 6.5% -2.6% 7.5% 5.90%
2018 -2.9% -7.6% 3.8% 33.33%

SYLD - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SYLD Category Low Category High SYLD % Rank
Net Assets 734 M 504 K 30.4 B 54.71%
Number of Holdings 102 9 2354 35.96%
Net Assets in Top 10 96.2 M 129 K 9.16 B 63.25%
Weighting of Top 10 17.68% 5.3% 99.9% 67.19%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Ryerson Holding Corp. 1.75%
  2. McKesson Corp. 1.68%
  3. Dillard's, Inc. 1.54%
  4. Reliance Steel Aluminum Co. 1.51%
  5. Toll Brothers, Inc. 1.48%
  6. Louisiana-Pacific Corp. 1.47%
  7. AutoNation, Inc. 1.46%
  8. PulteGroup, Inc. 1.46%
  9. Nucor Corp. 1.42%
  10. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 1.40%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SYLD % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 85.69% 100.65% 55.12%
Cash 		2.29% -0.65% 14.30% 45.14%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.42% 25.72%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 5.56% 25.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.02% 24.67%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.65% 26.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SYLD % Rank
Financial Services 		24.45% 0.00% 60.11% 10.50%
Consumer Cyclical 		21.56% 0.00% 29.62% 2.89%
Basic Materials 		14.45% 0.00% 23.88% 1.31%
Energy 		11.95% 0.00% 29.17% 11.29%
Industrials 		11.20% 0.00% 29.02% 77.17%
Healthcare 		6.49% 0.00% 32.47% 82.41%
Technology 		4.82% 0.00% 30.07% 90.81%
Consumer Defense 		3.31% 0.00% 33.79% 83.20%
Communication Services 		1.78% 0.00% 19.80% 62.73%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 24.69% 92.91%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 40.74% 92.65%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SYLD % Rank
US 		96.33% 55.79% 100.30% 32.28%
Non US 		1.38% 0.00% 36.04% 75.85%

SYLD - Expenses

Operational Fees

SYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.59% 0.01% 16.27% 87.67%
Management Fee 0.59% 0.00% 1.20% 25.92%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 7.35%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

SYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SYLD Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 227.00% 15.35%

SYLD - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SYLD Category Low Category High SYLD % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.88% 0.00% 8.82% 6.01%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SYLD Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SYLD Category Low Category High SYLD % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.95% -1.84% 4.73% 5.54%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SYLD Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SYLD - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mebane Faber

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 13, 2013

9.05

9.1%

Mr. Faber is a co-founder and the Chief Investment Officer of Cambria Investment Management. Faber is a manager of Cambria's ETFs, separate accounts and private investment funds for accredited investors. Mr. Faber has authored numerous white papers and three books: Shareholder Yield, The Ivy Portfolio, and Global Value. He is a frequent speaker and writer on investment strategies and has been featured in Barron's, The New York Times, and The New Yorker. Mr. Faber graduated from the University of Virginia with a double major in Engineering Science and Biology.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 35.59 8.57 10.92

×