The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the securities that comprise the Index, which will primarily include U.S. Treasury securities and long-dated call options (“LEAP Options”) on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (“SPY”). The Fund is not a money market fund. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Fund’s investment sub-adviser, Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Sub-Adviser”), manages the investment of the Fund’s assets. The index provider is S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. (“S-Network” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (the “Adviser”) or either Sub-Adviser.

The Index is a rules-based, quantitative index that seeks to provide capital protection against the unpredictable, rare and highly disruptive events that have come to be referred to as “Black Swans.” The Index’s strategy is designed to allow for some participation in the investment gains experienced by the S&P 500 Index while still providing a buffer against significant losses. The Index seeks to provide such returns by allocating approximately 10% of its index market capitalization to a portfolio of LEAP Options on SPY and approximately 90% of its index market capitalization in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities. The SPY LEAP Options utilize SPY as the reference asset in order to provide the exposure to the S&P 500 Index. Due to the terms of these SPY LEAP Options (which are discussed in more detail below), these positions allow the equity portion of the Index to participate in approximately 70% of the upside experienced by SPY over a full market cycle. The U.S. Treasury securities portion of the portfolio is included to help mitigate against significant losses. By allocating approximately 90% of its index market capitalization to U.S. Treasury securities, the Index seeks to create a portfolio buffer that is positioned to preserve capital in the event of a “Black Swan” event. The Index is not designed to provide investment returns that correspond closely with the returns of the S&P 500 Index. The Fund is not an appropriate investment for investors who seek such returns.

The SPY LEAP Options portfolio is composed of in-the-money LEAP Options that, at the time of purchase, have expirations of at least one year and one day in the future and expire in either June or December, as applicable. An “in-the-money” option contract is one that currently presents a profit opportunity due to the relationship between the strike price and the current price of the reference asset. For purchased call option contracts, such as the SPY LEAP Options held by the Fund, an in-the-money option contract is one with a strike price that is below the current price of the underlying reference asset. The LEAP Options utilized by the Fund will generally have a delta of 70 at the time of purchase, meaning that for every $1.00 of movement in the share price of SPY, each LEAP Option will have a corresponding movement of $0.70. Therefore, while not subject to a return cap when SPY experiences gains, the Index generally only participates in approximately 70% of the gains experienced by SPY over a full market cycle. When SPY experiences losses, the SPY LEAP Options portfolio participates in approximately 70% of such losses experienced by SPY, but those losses are mitigated by the Index’s approximately 90% position in U.S. Treasury securities.

The U.S. Treasury securities portfolio is composed of U.S. Treasury securities that cumulatively provide an intermediate duration. This duration was selected as the Index’s target duration to seek to lower portfolio risk levels by increasing the probability of low correlation of the U.S. Treasuries to the U.S. equities markets. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on, among other factors, the weighted average timing of the debt security’s expected principal and interest payments. In general, duration represents the expected percentage change in the value of a security for an immediate 1% change in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a duration of 10 years would be expected to drop by approximately 10% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. An “intermediate duration,” is generally referred to as a security with a duration of 5 to 10 years.

The Index reconstitutes and rebalances every June and December. At each June reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing June LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following June. The December LEAP Option positions will remain unchanged at each June reconstitution. At each December reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing December LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following December. The June LEAP Options positions will remain unchanged at each December reconstitution. So as to maintain the desired allocation of the portfolio, net gains or losses derived from the reconstitutions of the LEAP Options positions are added to or subtracted from the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio at each reconstitution. The Index also rebalances the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio any time the portfolio’s target duration deviates by more than 0.5 years. For more information regarding the Index methodology, please see the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks.”

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).