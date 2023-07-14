Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Active ETF
SVOL
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.12 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
SVOL (ETF)

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.12 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A
SVOL (ETF)

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$23.12 -0.02 -0.09%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

SVOL | Active ETF

$23.12

$325 M

16.66%

$3.84

0.66%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

14.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$325 M

Holdings in Top 10

93.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.1
$20.72
$23.55

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.66%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

SVOL | Active ETF

$23.12

$325 M

16.66%

$3.84

0.66%

SVOL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 16.7%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Volatility Premium ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Michael Green

Fund Description

The “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY VOLATILITY PREMIUM ETF” on page 30 in the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to approximately one-fifth to three-tenths the inverse (-0.2x to -0.3x) of the performance of a short-term volatility futures index (the “Index”) for a single day, not for any other period. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund primarily purchases or sells futures contracts, call options, and put options on VIX futures. The Fund holds cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of income-producing (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; (4) collateralized repurchase agreements; and/or (5) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements and use the proceeds for investment purposes. Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, for example, U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Reverse repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing. The Fund also applies an option overlay strategy in seeking to mitigate against extreme volatility.

The last paragraph under the “Option Overlay Strategy” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY VOLATILITY PREMIUM ETF” on page 31 in the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The Fund invests in certain futures markets (such as VIX futures) indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary. These investments are designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the futures market consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The returns from the investments in the Fund’s subsidiary are income to the Fund and the shareholders. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation indirectly in certain futures-linked derivatives investments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940 asset coverage requirements, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, with respect to its investments in derivatives.

The first paragraph of the “Simplify Volatility Premium ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 104 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond approximately to one-fifth to three-tenths the inverse (-0.2x to -0.3x) of the performance of a short-term volatility futures index (the “Index”) for a single day, not for any other period. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund primarily purchases or sells futures contracts, call options, and put options on VIX futures. The Fund holds cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of income-producing (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; (4) collateralized repurchase agreements; and/or (5) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The Fund also applies an option overlay strategy in seeking to mitigate against extreme volatility. The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements and use the proceeds for investment purposes. Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, for example, U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Reverse repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing.

The last paragraph under “Option Overlay Strategy” in the “Volatility Premium ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 105 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The Fund invests in certain futures markets (such as VIX futures) indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary. These investments are designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the certain futures market consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The returns from the investments in the Fund’s subsidiary are income to the Fund and the shareholders. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation indirectly in certain futures-linked derivatives investments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940 asset coverage requirements, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, with respect to its investments in derivatives.

Read More

SVOL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -51.8% 22.1% 94.64%
1 Yr 14.7% -58.9% 46.9% 10.36%
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 94.99%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% 11.74%
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SVOL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -3.3% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

SVOL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SVOL Category Low Category High SVOL % Rank
Net Assets 325 M 177 K 1.21 T 80.65%
Number of Holdings 9 2 4154 N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 106 M 1.74 K 270 B N/A
Weighting of Top 10 93.42% 1.8% 100.0% N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bill 60.67%
  2. United States Cash Management Bill 30.62%
  3. ISHARES IBONDS DEC 2023 T 9.43%
  4. ISHARES IBONDS DEC 2024 T 9.21%
  5. CBOE Volatility Index 1.35%
  6. THE CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX 0.29%
  7. THE CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX 0.17%
  8. United States Treasury Note/Bond 0.05%
  9. CBOE VIX 0.00%
  10. THE CBOE VOLATILITY INDEX -0.14%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SVOL % Rank
Bonds 		101.78% -0.04% 95.81% N/A
Cash 		6.58% -102.29% 100.00% N/A
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 130.24% N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% N/A
Other 		-8.35% -13.91% 134.98% N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVOL % Rank
Derivative 		1.41% 0.00% 48.40% N/A
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% N/A
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% N/A
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SVOL % Rank
US 		101.78% -0.29% 81.35% N/A
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% N/A

SVOL - Expenses

Operational Fees

SVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.66% 0.01% 2.95% 67.15%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 48.07%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 15.23%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

SVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SVOL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 19.48%

SVOL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SVOL Category Low Category High SVOL % Rank
Dividend Yield 16.66% 0.00% 19.15% 0.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SVOL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SVOL Category Low Category High SVOL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% 94.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SVOL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SVOL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Green

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.

Paul Kim

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Paul Kim is LVAM’s Head of Multi Manager and has overall responsibility for our range of Multi Manager funds. He is supported by Portfolio Managers Richard Timberlake and Simon Brooks. Paul joined LVAM in 2011 with 27 years’ investment experience having been Research Director at IMS Ltd. from 1999, a UK based multi-manager acquired by FundQuest in 2008. Previously, Paul held senior roles at Old Mutual, AXA Sun Life, Spencer Thornton and Alexander Stenhouse Fund Managers. He is a member of the Securities Institute.

David Berns

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.

Shailesh Gupta

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 12, 2021

1.05

1.1%

Mr. Gupta is a Portfolio Manager of Anfield and the head of the Anfield’s Rates and Derivatives group. Prior to joining the Anfield, Mr. Gupta worked in the hedge fund industry as Head Trader - Europe and Asia-Pacific at Common Wealth Opportunity Capital and Co-Chief Investment Manager at Flint Rock Global Investors. Previously, Mr. Gupta worked at Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) for 10 years in various capacities.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×