The “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY VOLATILITY PREMIUM ETF” on page 30 in the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:
Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to approximately one-fifth to three-tenths the inverse (-0.2x to -0.3x) of the performance of a short-term volatility futures index (the “Index”) for a single day, not for any other period. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund primarily purchases or sells futures contracts, call options, and put options on VIX futures. The Fund holds cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of income-producing (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; (4) collateralized repurchase agreements; and/or (5) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements and use the proceeds for investment purposes. Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, for example, U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Reverse repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing. The Fund also applies an option overlay strategy in seeking to mitigate against extreme volatility.
The last paragraph under the “Option Overlay Strategy” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY VOLATILITY PREMIUM ETF” on page 31 in the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:
The Fund invests in certain futures markets (such as VIX futures) indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary. These investments are designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the futures market consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The returns from the investments in the Fund’s subsidiary are income to the Fund and the shareholders. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation indirectly in certain futures-linked derivatives investments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940 asset coverage requirements, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, with respect to its investments in derivatives.
The first paragraph of the “Simplify Volatility Premium ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 104 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:
The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond approximately to one-fifth to three-tenths the inverse (-0.2x to -0.3x) of the performance of a short-term volatility futures index (the “Index”) for a single day, not for any other period. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund primarily purchases or sells futures contracts, call options, and put options on VIX futures. The Fund holds cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of income-producing (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; (4) collateralized repurchase agreements; and/or (5) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The Fund also applies an option overlay strategy in seeking to mitigate against extreme volatility. The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements and use the proceeds for investment purposes. Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, for example, U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Reverse repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing.
The last paragraph under “Option Overlay Strategy” in the “Volatility Premium ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 105 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:
The Fund invests in certain futures markets (such as VIX futures) indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary. These investments are designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the certain futures market consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The returns from the investments in the Fund’s subsidiary are income to the Fund and the shareholders. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation indirectly in certain futures-linked derivatives investments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940 asset coverage requirements, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, with respect to its investments in derivatives.
|Period
|SVOL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|94.64%
|1 Yr
|14.7%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|10.36%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SVOL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-3.3%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|SVOL
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVOL % Rank
|Net Assets
|325 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|80.65%
|Number of Holdings
|9
|2
|4154
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|106 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|93.42%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVOL % Rank
|Bonds
|101.78%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|N/A
|Cash
|6.58%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|N/A
|Other
|-8.35%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVOL % Rank
|Derivative
|1.41%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SVOL % Rank
|US
|101.78%
|-0.29%
|81.35%
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|N/A
|SVOL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.66%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|67.15%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|48.07%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|15.23%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|SVOL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SVOL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SVOL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|19.48%
|SVOL
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVOL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|16.66%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|0.14%
|SVOL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SVOL
|Category Low
|Category High
|SVOL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|94.61%
|SVOL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2023
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 28, 2023
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2023
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2023
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 31, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.320
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.326
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.366
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.341
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.391
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.356
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 30, 2021
|$0.294
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.349
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.256
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Michael Green is the managing director and chief strategist of Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to joining Simplify Asset, Michael served as partner, chief strategist and portfolio manager of Logica Capital Advisers, LLC, a Los Angeles-based hedge fund focused on derivative strategies from 2020 to 2021. Prior to Logica, Michael was portfolio manager for Thiel Macro, LLC, an investment firm that manages the personal capital of Peter Thiel from 2016 to 2019. Prior to Thiel, Michael founded Ice Farm Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund seeded by Soros Family Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Paul Kim is LVAM’s Head of Multi Manager and has overall responsibility for our range of Multi Manager funds. He is supported by Portfolio Managers Richard Timberlake and Simon Brooks. Paul joined LVAM in 2011 with 27 years’ investment experience having been Research Director at IMS Ltd. from 1999, a UK based multi-manager acquired by FundQuest in 2008. Previously, Paul held senior roles at Old Mutual, AXA Sun Life, Spencer Thornton and Alexander Stenhouse Fund Managers. He is a member of the Securities Institute.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
David Berns, PhD, is the chief investment officer and co-founder of the Simplify Asset Management Inc. Prior to co-founding the Simplify Asset Management in 2020, he founded Portfolio Designer, LLC, a company that specializes in portfolio design and from 2018 to 2019 was a managing director at Nasdaq Dorsey Wright. Prior to joining Nasdaq Dorsey Wright, Inc., he founded and developed a company that specializes in proprietary trading. He has specialized in developing asset allocation, portfolio management, and risk management systems for managing private and institutional wealth. Mr. Berns has a PhD in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the field of Quantum Computation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 12, 2021
1.05
1.1%
Mr. Gupta is a Portfolio Manager of Anfield and the head of the Anfield’s Rates and Derivatives group. Prior to joining the Anfield, Mr. Gupta worked in the hedge fund industry as Head Trader - Europe and Asia-Pacific at Common Wealth Opportunity Capital and Co-Chief Investment Manager at Flint Rock Global Investors. Previously, Mr. Gupta worked at Pacific Investment Management Co. (PIMCO) for 10 years in various capacities.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
