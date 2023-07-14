The “Principal Investment Strategies” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY VOLATILITY PREMIUM ETF” on page 30 in the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

Principal Investment Strategies: The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to approximately one-fifth to three-tenths the inverse (-0.2x to -0.3x) of the performance of a short-term volatility futures index (the “Index”) for a single day, not for any other period. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund primarily purchases or sells futures contracts, call options, and put options on VIX futures. The Fund holds cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of income-producing (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; (4) collateralized repurchase agreements; and/or (5) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements and use the proceeds for investment purposes. Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, for example, U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Reverse repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing. The Fund also applies an option overlay strategy in seeking to mitigate against extreme volatility.

The last paragraph under the “Option Overlay Strategy” subsection of the section entitled “FUND SUMMARY – SIMPLIFY VOLATILITY PREMIUM ETF” on page 31 in the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The Fund invests in certain futures markets (such as VIX futures) indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary. These investments are designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the futures market consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The returns from the investments in the Fund’s subsidiary are income to the Fund and the shareholders. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation indirectly in certain futures-linked derivatives investments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940 asset coverage requirements, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, with respect to its investments in derivatives.

The first paragraph of the “Simplify Volatility Premium ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 104 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond approximately to one-fifth to three-tenths the inverse (-0.2x to -0.3x) of the performance of a short-term volatility futures index (the “Index”) for a single day, not for any other period. In pursuing its investment objective, the Fund primarily purchases or sells futures contracts, call options, and put options on VIX futures. The Fund holds cash, cash-like instruments or high-quality fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of income-producing (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; (4) collateralized repurchase agreements; and/or (5) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The Fund also applies an option overlay strategy in seeking to mitigate against extreme volatility. The Fund seeks to engage in reverse repurchase agreements and use the proceeds for investment purposes. Reverse repurchase agreements are contracts in which a seller of securities, for example, U.S. government securities or other money market instruments, agrees to buy the securities back at a specified time and price. Reverse repurchase agreements are primarily used by the Fund as an indirect means of borrowing.

The last paragraph under “Option Overlay Strategy” in the “Volatility Premium ETF” subsection under “ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES AND RELATED RISKS – PRINCIPAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIES” on page 105 of the Fund’s Prospectus is replaced in its entirety with the following:

The Fund invests in certain futures markets (such as VIX futures) indirectly by investing up to 25% of its total assets (measured at the time of investment) in a wholly-owned and controlled subsidiary. These investments are designed to enhance the ability of the Fund to obtain exposure to the certain futures market consistent with the limits of the U.S. federal tax law requirements applicable to registered investment companies. The returns from the investments in the Fund’s subsidiary are income to the Fund and the shareholders. Unlike the Fund, the Subsidiary may invest without limitation indirectly in certain futures-linked derivatives investments, however, the Subsidiary will comply with the same Investment Company Act of 1940 asset coverage requirements, when viewed on a consolidated basis with the Fund, with respect to its investments in derivatives.