The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg MSCI US Corporate ESG Focus Index (the “ Underlying Index ” ), which has been developed by Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates (the “ Index Provider ” or “ Bloomberg ” ) with environmental, social and governance ( “ ESG ” ) rating inputs from MSCI ESG Research LLC ( “ MSCI ESG Research ” ) pursuant to an agreement between MSCI ESG Research and Bloomberg Index Services Limited, a subsidiary of Bloomberg. The Underlying Index is an optimized fixed-income index designed to reflect the performance of U.S. dollar-

denominated, investment-grade (as determined by Bloomberg) corporate bonds issued by companies that have positive ESG characteristics (as determined by MSCI ESG Research ratings), while seeking to exhibit risk and return characteristics similar to those of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index (the “ Parent Index ” ). As of February 28, 2023, the Underlying Index included issuers from the following countries: Australia, Belgium, Bermuda, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom (the “ U.K. ” ), and the U.S.

The Index Provider begins with the Parent Index and excludes companies involved in the business of tobacco, companies involved with controversial weapons, producers and retailers of civilian firearms, companies involved in certain fossil fuels-related activity (such as the production of thermal coal, thermal coal-based power generation and extraction of oil sands) based on revenue or percentage of revenue thresholds for certain categories ( e.g., $20 million or 5%) and categorical exclusions for others ( e.g., controversial weapons). The Index Provider also excludes companies involved in very

severe business controversies (in each case as determined by MSCI ESG Research), as well as securities of companies without an MSCI ESG Research rating, and then follows a quantitative process in an effort to determine optimal weights for securities to maximize exposure to securities of companies with higher ESG ratings subject to seeking to maintain risk and return characteristics similar to the Parent Index.

For each industry, MSCI ESG Research identifies key ESG issues that can lead to substantial costs or opportunities for companies ( e.g. , climate change, resource scarcity, demographic shifts). MSCI ESG Research then rates each company’s exposure to each key issue based on the company’s business segment and geographic risk and analyzes the extent to which companies have developed robust strategies and programs to manage ESG risks and opportunities. MSCI ESG Research scores companies based on both their risk exposure and risk management. To score well on a key issue, MSCI ESG Research assesses management practices, management performance (through demonstrated track record and other quantitative performance indicators), governance structures, and/or implications in controversies, which all may be taken as a proxy for overall management quality. Controversies, including, among other things, issues involving anti-competitive practices, toxic emissions and waste, and health and safety, occurring within the last three years lead to a deduction from the overall management score on each issue. Using a sector-specific key issue weighting model, companies are rated and ranked in comparison to their industry peers. Key issues and weights

are reviewed at the end of each calendar year. Corporate governance is always weighted and analyzed for all companies.

As of February 28, 2023, there were 3,738 issues in the Underlying Index. As of February 28, 2023, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the consumer staples and financials industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time.

The Underlying Index consists of U.S. dollar-denominated corporate bonds that are investment-grade, fixed-rate and taxable and have remaining maturities of greater than or equal to one year. As of February 28, 2023, the average maturity of the securities in the Underlying Index was 10.95 years and the average credit rating was A3/Baa1. The securities in the Underlying Index are updated on the last business day of each month.

BFA uses an indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “ beat ” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund.

“ Representative sampling ” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration ( i.e. , a security's price sensitivity to a change in interest rates), maturity or credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index.

The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the Underlying Index, and the Fund will invest at least 90% of its assets in fixed income securities of the types included in the Underlying Index that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. The Fund will invest no more than 10% of its assets in futures, options, and swaps contracts that BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index as well as in fixed income securities other than the types included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating the percentage of investments included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund.

The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value

of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received).

The Underlying Index is sponsored by Bloomberg, MSCI ESG Research or their affiliates, which are independent of the Fund and BFA, pursuant to an agreement between MSCI ESG Research and Bloomberg Index Services Limited (a subsidiary of Bloomberg) or an affiliate. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.