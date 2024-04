The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Bloomberg US 400 Index (the “Index”), which measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector in the U.S. equity market as determined by Bloomberg (the “Index Provider” or “Bloomberg”). The Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted (i.e., market capitalization based

on the number of shares available to the public) index comprised primarily of U.S. equity securities. The constituents of the Index are determined using the following steps:

Step 1. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must meet the following criteria: (i) it is primarily listed in the United States, (ii) it is listed on a U.S. exchange, and (iii) the security’s free float (i.e., the proportion of shares that are publicly available) must be a minimum of 10% of the security’s total shares outstanding. The Index includes common stock and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

Step 2. Eligible securities are sorted in descending order of total market capitalization and the cumulative free-float market capitalization is determined for each company to create the Bloomberg US 3000 Index (which measures the performance of the broad U.S. equity market).

Step 3. After completing the reconstitution of the Bloomberg US 3000 Index, the securities ranked 1 to 1500 within the Bloomberg US 3000 Index by market capitalization constitute the Bloomberg US 1500.

Step 4. After completing the reconstitution of the Bloomberg US 1500, the securities ranked 501 to 900 (i.e., the middle 400 companies by capitalization) (“Mid-Capitalization Companies”) constitute the Index.

As of December 31, 2023, the Index represented approximately 7% of the total market value of the Bloomberg US 3000 Index. As of December 31, 2023, the range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the Index was $2.7 billion to $20.9 billion. The average market cap of the Index was $9.3 billion. The range of market capitalizations of issuers included in the I and the average market cap of the Index are both subject to change.

As of December 31, 2023, a significant portion of the Index is represented by securities of companies in the Industrials sector. The Industrials sector includes, for example, aerospace and defense, non-residential construction, engineering, machinery, transportation, and commercial and professional services companies. The components of the Index are likely to change over time.

The Index is calculated as a total return index in U.S. dollars. The Index is normally rebalanced on a semi-annual basis in January and July and such changes take effect in March and September. The Index constituents’ weights are normally updated in June and December.

Under normal circumstances, substantially all, but at least 80%, of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in Mid-Capitalization Companies.

Strive Asset Management, LLC (the “Sub-Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to seek to achieve its investment objective, meaning the Fund will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportions as in the Index, but may, when the Sub-Adviser believes it is in the best interests of the Fund, use a “representative sampling” strategy, meaning the Fund may invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. For example, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy when the Sub-Adviser believes a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when buying each security in the Index is impracticable or inefficient, when there are practical difficulties or additional costs involved in replicating the Index, or if one or more securities in the Index is illiquid, unavailable or less liquid. In addition, the Fund may use a representative sampling as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not to the Index. The Fund will be reconstituted and rebalanced on the same schedule as the Index.