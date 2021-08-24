Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF

ETF
STMB
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
STMB (ETF)

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A
STMB (ETF)

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$ +0.0 +0.0%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF

STMB | ETF

-

$9 M

0.00%

0.30%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$9 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

N/A
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF

STMB | ETF

-

$9 M

0.00%

0.30%

STMB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    iShares Factors US Mid Blend Style ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    BlackRock-advised Funds
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Jennifer Hsui

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Russell US Mid Cap Factors Blend Style Index (the “Underlying Index”), which is an objective, rules-based equity index provided by FTSE Russell (the “Index Provider” or “Russell”). The Underlying Index is designed to select equity securities from the Russell Midcap® Index (the “Parent Index”), with exposure to five equity style factors (momentum, quality, value, size and low volatility) while maintaining a level of risk similar to that of the Parent Index. The Parent Index is a float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index of equity securities issued by the approximately 800 smallest companies in the Russell 1000 Index. The Underlying Index includes equity securities issued by mid-capitalization companies, as defined by the Index Provider. Russell, in selecting equity securities from the Parent Index, assigns a weighted composite score for a security using a proprietary model based on five commonly-used equity style factors (momentum, quality, value, size and low volatility). The value score is calculated from the following value factor metrics: 12-month trailing book-to-price, dividend yield, earnings yield and cash flow yield (i.e., cash flow divided by the full market capitalization). The momentum score is calculated from three momentum factor metrics: price momentum, earnings momentum and earnings announcement drift (i.e., the difference between a stock's performance on and immediately following an earnings announcement date). The quality score is calculated from four quality factor metrics: gross profitability, dilution, accruals and changes in net operating assets. The low volatility score is calculated based on a 12-month trailing realized volatility, and the size score seeks to measure the market capitalization of a company as compared to other companies of the Parent Index. As of March 31, 2021, a significant portion of the Underlying Index is represented by securities of companies in the consumer discretionary, industrials and technology industries or sectors. The components of the Underlying Index are likely to change over time. The Underlying Index is reviewed monthly using an optimization process designed to maximize, in aggregate, the Underlying Index's exposure to the weighted combination of the five target investment style factors while maintaining total risk similar to that of the Parent Index. BFA uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by aiming to keep portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies. BFA uses a representative sampling indexing strategy to manage the Fund. “Representative sampling” is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of an applicable underlying index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market capitalization and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of an applicable underlying index. The Fund may or may not hold all of the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of its Underlying Index and in investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the component securities of its Underlying Index (i.e., depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index) and may invest up to 20% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents, including shares of money market funds advised by BFA or its affiliates, as well as in securities not included in the Underlying Index, but which BFA believes will help the Fund track the Underlying Index. Cash and cash equivalent investments associated with a derivative position will be treated as part of that position for the purposes of calculating investments not included in the Underlying Index. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Underlying Index before fees and expenses of the Fund. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of any collateral received). The Underlying Index is sponsored by Russell, which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group and is independent of the Fund and BFA. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index. Industry Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. For purposes of this limitation, securities of the U.S. government (including its agencies and instrumentalities) and repurchase agreements collateralized by U.S. government securities are not considered to be issued by members of any industry.
Read More

STMB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.2% 21.73%
1 Yr N/A -46.1% 52.2% 8.57%
3 Yr N/A* -22.0% 170.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 81.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -9.2% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 18.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period STMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -23.9% 18.2% 21.96%
1 Yr N/A -46.1% 57.7% 8.37%
3 Yr N/A* -22.0% 170.0% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -15.6% 81.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -8.3% 12.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period STMB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -69.6% 25.3% N/A
2021 N/A -25.0% 82.1% N/A
2020 N/A -24.4% 196.6% N/A
2019 N/A -21.9% 8.3% N/A
2018 N/A -62.4% 19.0% N/A

STMB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

STMB Category Low Category High STMB % Rank
Net Assets 9 M 481 K 145 B 93.93%
Number of Holdings 333 1 2445 10.19%
Net Assets in Top 10 870 K 3.49 K 10.8 B 96.30%
Weighting of Top 10 13.24% 2.8% 100.0% 73.78%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Otis Worldwide Corp 2.21%
  2. BlackRock Cash Funds: Institutional, SL Agency Shares 1.64%
  3. Evercore Inc 1.55%
  4. Jefferies Financial Group Inc 1.40%
  5. Albertsons Cos Inc 1.25%
  6. Playtika Holding Corp 1.15%
  7. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp 1.14%
  8. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc 1.03%
  9. Ally Financial Inc 0.95%
  10. Amcor PLC 0.91%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High STMB % Rank
Stocks 		99.57% 0.00% 100.57% 55.32%
Cash 		1.95% -2.51% 100.00% 43.52%
Other 		0.30% -1.04% 36.11% 6.71%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 21.68% 6.02%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 4.17%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.82% 6.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STMB % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.97% 49.88%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 43.45% 11.37%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 25.82% 65.66%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 45.89% 73.55%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 47.15% 35.03%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 46.10% 35.50%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 58.13% 69.61%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 30.98% 29.00%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 32.18% 30.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 2.49% 61.84% 38.28%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.18% 87.24%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High STMB % Rank
US 		99.57% 0.00% 100.04% 51.85%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 27.19% 39.35%

STMB - Expenses

Operational Fees

STMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.03% 8.45% 85.21%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 1.67% 18.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

STMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

STMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

STMB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 321.00% 92.66%

STMB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

STMB Category Low Category High STMB % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 4.15% 37.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

STMB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

STMB Category Low Category High STMB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.06% 3.38% 8.06%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

STMB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

STMB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jennifer Hsui

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2020

1.3

1.3%

Jennifer Hsui, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager at BlackRock Investment Management LLC has been employed by BlackRock Fund Advisors as a senior portfolio manager since 2007. Prior to that, Ms. Hsui was a portfolio manager from 2006 to 2007 for BGFA. She was a research analyst for RBC Capital Markets from 2003 to 2006.

Alan Mason

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2020

1.3

1.3%

Alan Mason is a Managing Director of BlackRock Advisors, LLC since 2009. Previously, Mr. Mason was a Managing Director of Barclays Global Investors from 2008 to 2009 and a Principal from 1996 to 2008.

Greg Savage

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2020

1.3

1.3%

Greg Savage, Managing Director; has been associated with BlackRock Fund Advisors since 2009. Mr. Savage has been a senior portfolio manager for BFA and BTC since 2009. Prior to his employment with BFA and BTC, Mr. Savage was a senior portfolio manager from 2006 to 2009 for BGFA and BGI and a portfolio manager from 2001 to 2006 for BGFA and BGI.

Amy Whitelaw

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2020

1.3

1.3%

Amy Whitelaw is Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc. since 2013 and was Director of the firm from 2009 to 2012. Ms. Whitelaw's service with the firm dates back to 1998, including her years with Barclays Global Investors (BGI), which merged with BlackRock in 2009. Ms. Whitelaw served as Principal of BGI from 2000 to 2009. Previously Ms. Whitelaw worked in the Transition Services group as a transition manager and strategist, and was also an international equity trader on BGI’s trading desk.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.25 38.44 7.36 5.78

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×