(3)

Liquidity and investability screens are then applied to each security in the Index Universe. Securities that do not meet the screen criteria are removed from the Index Universe.

​

(4)

The remaining securities in the Index Universe that have passed the applicable liquidity and investability screens are ranked by a function of their Thematic Beta and the weight of the security from the previous rebalancing (if applicable). Up to 50 companies are kept in the Index Universe. The securities are then reviewed by the index provider to ensure that they are positively exposed to the Theme based on one or more factors and business metrics applied by the index provider. If it is not possible to gain confidence in the stock’s positive exposure to the Theme, then the company’s securities are removed from the Index Universe and the next highest ranked company is added. Following this review, each security is assigned an initial weight that is directly proportionate to its relative Thematic Beta which is then adjusted based on minimum and maximum weight constraints.

​

The methodology used by the index differs from the methodologies used by more traditional indexes to identify and weight index constituents because it utilizes a natural language algorithm (i.e., searches for key words or terms) to determine a company’s relevance to the Theme, whereas more traditional index methodologies may utilize financial metrics, such as a company’s past profits or revenue, to identify and weigh index constituents. Using a natural language algorithm may result in the index including companies that would not be classified by a more traditional index methodology as a company within the Theme, that do not have material exposure to the Theme based on profits, revenue or other financial metrics, or that have significant business operations or lines of business unrelated to the Theme. This means that the operating results of companies included in the index maynot be tied economically to the Theme. Conversely, the index methodology may overlook companies that have material economic exposure to the Theme that otherwise would have been included in the index if the publicly available data for those companies had included the relevant keyword terms.

The index is reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly.

It is the fund’s policy that under normal circumstances it will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including, for this purpose, any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities, including depositary receipts, included in the index. The fund will notify its shareholders at least 60 days before changing this policy. The fund generally will seek to replicate the performance of the index by giving the same weight to a given stock as the index does. However, when the investment adviser believes it is appropriate to do so, such as to avoid purchasing odd-lots (i.e., purchasing less than the usual number of shares traded for a security), for tax considerations, or to address liquidity considerations with respect to a security,

the investment adviser may cause the fund’s weighting of a security to be more or less than the index’s weighting of the security. The fund may sell securities that are represented in the index in anticipation of their removal from the index or buy securities that are not yet represented in the index in anticipation of their addition to the index. The fund will not invest in cryptocurrency or digital assets directly. The fund will not invest in initial coin offerings. The fund may, however, have indirect exposure to cryptocurrencies by virtue of its investments in operating companies that use one or more digital assets as part of their business activities or that hold digital assets as proprietary investments, or through other non-principal investments held by the fund.

Under normal circumstances, the fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in securities not included in the index. The principal types of these investments include those that the investment adviser believes will help the fund track the index, such as investments in (a) securities that are not represented in the index, but the investment adviser anticipates will be added to the index or as necessary to reflect various corporate actions (such as mergers and spin-offs); (b) other investment companies; and (c) derivatives, principally futures contracts. The fund may use futures contracts and other derivatives primarily to seek returns on the fund’s otherwise uninvested cash assets to help it better track the index. The fund may also invest in cash and cash equivalents, including money market funds, and may lend its securities to minimize the difference in performance that naturally exists between an index fund and its corresponding index.

The investment adviser typically seeks to track the total return of the index by replicating the index. This means that the fund generally expects that it will hold the same securities as those included in the index. However, the investment adviser may use sampling techniques if the investment adviser believes such use will best help the fund to track the index or is otherwise in the best interest of the fund. Sampling techniques involve investing in a limited number of index securities that, when taken together, are expected to perform similarly to the index as a whole. These techniques are based on a variety of factors, including performance attributes, tax considerations, capitalization, dividend yield, price/earnings ratio, industry factors, risk factors and other characteristics. When the fund uses sampling techniques, the fund generally expects that its portfolio will hold less than the total number of securities in the index, but reserves the right to hold as many securities as it believes necessary to achieve the fund’s investment objective. The fund generally expects that its industry weightings, dividend yield and price/earnings ratio will be similar to those of the index.

The fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., hold 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry, group of industries or sector to approximately the same extent that the index is so concentrated. As of June 30, 2022, the index was concentrated in the Capital Markets (40.8%) and Software (27.3%) industries. In addition, as of June 30, 2022, a significant portion of the index consisted of companies in the Software & Services (43.8%) and Diversified Financials (40.8%) sectors.