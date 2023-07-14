Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
8.7%
1 yr return
14.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
15.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$95.6 M
Holdings in Top 10
7.3%
Expense Ratio 0.45%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 25.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund seeks the performance of the Index. The Fund employs a replication strategy, which means that the Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The Index, which was created by Syntax, LLC (“Syntax” or the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Adviser, is the Stratified WeightTM version, as described below, of the S&P 500 Index and consists of the same constituents as the S&P 500 Index. The Index may include some small, mid and large capitalization companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially all, and at least 95% of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. From time to time the Fund may invest in and hold securities that are not included in the Index when the Adviser believes such securities will help the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser also may determine to not apply the Stratified-Weight™ weighting methodology to certain of the Fund’s holdings when it believes doing so is in the best interest of the Fund.
Syntax’s Stratified-Weight™ is the weighting methodology by which Syntax diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index’s constituent companies that share “Related Business Risks.” Related Business Risk occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors. The process of identifying, grouping, and diversifying holdings across Related Business Risk groups within an index is called stratification, and was designed to correct for business risk concentrations that regularly occur in capitalization-weighted indices and equal-weighted indices. Capitalization weighting can cause an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the largest, most momentum-driven companies and industries, while equal weighting is intended to permit an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the industries that have the most company representatives in the index. Instead of concentrating investment exposure in the largest companies or the most represented industries, Syntax diversifies (or stratifies) index weight across a fixed number of business risk groups in a manner designed to provide a diversified exposure to all of the business opportunities of an index. The Related Business Risk groups are: Consumer Products & Services; Energy; Financials; Food; Industrials; Information; Information Tools; and Healthcare.
Under normal market conditions, the Index rebalances quarterly, on the third Friday of each quarter-ending month, and will typically include 500 components allocated across the above-described Related Business Risk groups. The Index is reconstituted at the time the S&P 500 Index does the same, which is conducted on an ongoing basis. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P 500 Index as of December 31, 2022 was between $3.9 billion and $2.1 trillion. The assets in the Fund are managed by Vantage Consulting Group (the “Sub-Adviser”).
Please see the Additional Strategies Information section of the Prospectus for more information on the Syntax Stratified Weight methodology.
|Period
|SSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|8.7%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|19.49%
|1 Yr
|14.1%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|6.80%
|3 Yr
|15.2%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|6.38%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-15.2%
|29.3%
|57.45%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.0%
|13.3%
|68.29%
* Annualized
|Period
|SSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|29.45%
|2021
|13.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|6.51%
|2020
|3.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|4.01%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-9.4%
|3.1%
|N/A
|Period
|SSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-6.4%
|-12.7%
|217.8%
|98.42%
|1 Yr
|2.4%
|-58.4%
|200.0%
|65.84%
|3 Yr
|16.5%*
|-23.0%
|64.4%
|3.86%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-14.9%
|32.0%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-4.7%
|19.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|SSPY Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-9.2%
|-65.1%
|22.3%
|29.45%
|2021
|13.5%
|-25.3%
|25.5%
|6.51%
|2020
|3.9%
|-8.4%
|56.7%
|4.01%
|2019
|N/A
|-9.2%
|10.4%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-8.9%
|3.3%
|N/A
|SSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSPY % Rank
|Net Assets
|95.6 M
|1 M
|151 B
|86.64%
|Number of Holdings
|506
|2
|1727
|3.06%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|7.05 M
|2.1 K
|32.3 B
|95.70%
|Weighting of Top 10
|7.30%
|5.0%
|99.2%
|99.67%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSPY % Rank
|Stocks
|99.76%
|28.02%
|125.26%
|15.88%
|Cash
|0.24%
|-88.20%
|71.98%
|82.13%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.57%
|51.53%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.02%
|26.80%
|47.48%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.66%
|48.68%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|80.18%
|49.88%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSPY % Rank
|Technology
|15.61%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|19.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|13.64%
|0.00%
|22.74%
|3.66%
|Consumer Defense
|13.63%
|0.00%
|34.10%
|12.14%
|Healthcare
|12.24%
|0.00%
|30.08%
|89.19%
|Financial Services
|9.87%
|0.00%
|58.05%
|97.92%
|Industrials
|9.68%
|0.00%
|42.76%
|71.07%
|Energy
|7.20%
|0.00%
|54.00%
|60.18%
|Utilities
|6.67%
|0.00%
|27.04%
|20.28%
|Communication Services
|5.78%
|0.00%
|26.58%
|48.96%
|Real Estate
|3.31%
|0.00%
|90.54%
|41.65%
|Basic Materials
|2.38%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|72.73%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SSPY % Rank
|US
|98.31%
|24.51%
|121.23%
|18.20%
|Non US
|1.45%
|0.00%
|41.42%
|72.70%
|SSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.45%
|0.04%
|45.41%
|89.34%
|Management Fee
|0.45%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|27.54%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.50%
|N/A
|SSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|0.95%
|5.00%
|N/A
|SSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SSPY Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|25.00%
|0.00%
|488.00%
|33.56%
|SSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSPY % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.56%
|0.00%
|41.61%
|9.40%
|SSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|SSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|SSPY % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.39%
|-1.51%
|4.28%
|46.80%
|SSPY
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 22, 2022
|$1.077
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.780
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.788
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 02, 2019
3.41
3.4%
Mr. Wolfe currently serves as portfolio manager. He has held a variety of positions since joining Vantage in 1988 including trader, operations manager, and systems developer specializing in quantitative modeling, and he is currently head trader. Mr. Wolfe received his BA from Virginia Wesleyan College in 1983 and an MBA from the College of William and Mary in 1989.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|86.59
|7.97
|16.42
