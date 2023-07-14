Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF

ETF
SSPY
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$69.1199 -0.46 -0.67%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Value Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF

SSPY | ETF

$69.12

$95.6 M

1.56%

$1.08

0.45%

Vitals

YTD Return

8.7%

1 yr return

14.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

15.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$95.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

7.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$69.6
$57.86
$69.58

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.45%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 25.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

SSPY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -6.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 16.5%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.39%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Syntax
  • Inception Date
    Jan 02, 2019
  • Shares Outstanding
    1450000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    James Wolfe

Fund Description

The Fund seeks the performance of the Index. The Fund employs a replication strategy, which means that the Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index. The Index, which was created by Syntax, LLC (“Syntax” or the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Adviser, is the Stratified WeightTM version, as described below, of the S&P 500 Index and consists of the same constituents as the S&P 500 Index. The Index may include some small, mid and large capitalization companies. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests substantially all, and at least 95% of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. From time to time the Fund may invest in and hold securities that are not included in the Index when the Adviser believes such securities will help the Fund to achieve its investment objective. The Adviser also may determine to not apply the Stratified-Weight™ weighting methodology to certain of the Fund’s holdings when it believes doing so is in the best interest of the Fund.

Syntax’s Stratified-Weight™ is the weighting methodology by which Syntax diversifies its indices by hierarchically grouping and distributing the weight of an index’s constituent companies that share “Related Business Risks.” Related Business Risk occurs when two or more companies provide similar products and/or services or share economic relationships such as having common suppliers, customers or competitors. The process of identifying, grouping, and diversifying holdings across Related Business Risk groups within an index is called stratification, and was designed to correct for business risk concentrations that regularly occur in capitalization-weighted indices and equal-weighted indices. Capitalization weighting can cause an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the largest, most momentum-driven companies and industries, while equal weighting is intended to permit an investor’s ownership to accumulate in the industries that have the most company representatives in the index. Instead of concentrating investment exposure in the largest companies or the most represented industries, Syntax diversifies (or stratifies) index weight across a fixed number of business risk groups in a manner designed to provide a diversified exposure to all of the business opportunities of an index. The Related Business Risk groups are: Consumer Products & Services; Energy; Financials; Food; Industrials; Information; Information Tools; and Healthcare.

Under normal market conditions, the Index rebalances quarterly, on the third Friday of each quarter-ending month, and will typically include 500 components allocated across the above-described Related Business Risk groups. The Index is reconstituted at the time the S&P 500 Index does the same, which is conducted on an ongoing basis. The market capitalization of companies in the S&P 500 Index as of December 31, 2022 was between $3.9 billion and $2.1 trillion. The assets in the Fund are managed by Vantage Consulting Group (the “Sub-Adviser”).

Please see the Additional Strategies Information section of the Prospectus for more information on the Syntax Stratified Weight methodology.

Read More

SSPY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 8.7% -12.7% 217.8% 19.49%
1 Yr 14.1% -58.4% 200.0% 6.80%
3 Yr 15.2%* -23.0% 64.4% 6.38%
5 Yr 0.0%* -15.2% 29.3% 57.45%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 68.29%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -65.1% 22.3% 29.45%
2021 13.5% -25.3% 25.5% 6.51%
2020 3.9% -8.4% 56.7% 4.01%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -9.4% 3.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -6.4% -12.7% 217.8% 98.42%
1 Yr 2.4% -58.4% 200.0% 65.84%
3 Yr 16.5%* -23.0% 64.4% 3.86%
5 Yr N/A* -14.9% 32.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SSPY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -9.2% -65.1% 22.3% 29.45%
2021 13.5% -25.3% 25.5% 6.51%
2020 3.9% -8.4% 56.7% 4.01%
2019 N/A -9.2% 10.4% N/A
2018 N/A -8.9% 3.3% N/A

SSPY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SSPY Category Low Category High SSPY % Rank
Net Assets 95.6 M 1 M 151 B 86.64%
Number of Holdings 506 2 1727 3.06%
Net Assets in Top 10 7.05 M 2.1 K 32.3 B 95.70%
Weighting of Top 10 7.30% 5.0% 99.2% 99.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Walmart Inc 0.81%
  2. Sysco Corp 0.79%
  3. Costco Wholesale Corp 0.79%
  4. Kroger Co/The 0.79%
  5. Chevron Corp 0.77%
  6. Exxon Mobil Corp 0.76%
  7. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc 0.69%
  8. CVS Health Corp 0.64%
  9. Apple Inc 0.56%
  10. Domino's Pizza Inc 0.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SSPY % Rank
Stocks 		99.76% 28.02% 125.26% 15.88%
Cash 		0.24% -88.20% 71.98% 82.13%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 51.53%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 47.48%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 48.68%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 49.88%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSPY % Rank
Technology 		15.61% 0.00% 54.02% 19.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.64% 0.00% 22.74% 3.66%
Consumer Defense 		13.63% 0.00% 34.10% 12.14%
Healthcare 		12.24% 0.00% 30.08% 89.19%
Financial Services 		9.87% 0.00% 58.05% 97.92%
Industrials 		9.68% 0.00% 42.76% 71.07%
Energy 		7.20% 0.00% 54.00% 60.18%
Utilities 		6.67% 0.00% 27.04% 20.28%
Communication Services 		5.78% 0.00% 26.58% 48.96%
Real Estate 		3.31% 0.00% 90.54% 41.65%
Basic Materials 		2.38% 0.00% 21.69% 72.73%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SSPY % Rank
US 		98.31% 24.51% 121.23% 18.20%
Non US 		1.45% 0.00% 41.42% 72.70%

SSPY - Expenses

Operational Fees

SSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.45% 0.04% 45.41% 89.34%
Management Fee 0.45% 0.00% 1.50% 27.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

SSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SSPY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 25.00% 0.00% 488.00% 33.56%

SSPY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SSPY Category Low Category High SSPY % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.56% 0.00% 41.61% 9.40%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SSPY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SSPY Category Low Category High SSPY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.39% -1.51% 4.28% 46.80%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SSPY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SSPY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

James Wolfe

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 02, 2019

3.41

3.4%

Mr. Wolfe currently serves as portfolio manager. He has held a variety of positions since joining Vantage in 1988 including trader, operations manager, and systems developer specializing in quantitative modeling, and he is currently head trader. Mr. Wolfe received his BA from Virginia Wesleyan College in 1983 and an MBA from the College of William and Mary in 1989.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

