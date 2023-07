The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index was developed by Global Property Research B.V. and Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), and measures the performance of the data and infrastructure real estate sectors primarily of the U.S. equity market.

The Index

The Index is generally composed of equity securities of developed markets companies that derive at least 85% of their earnings or revenues from real estate operations in the data and infrastructure real estate sectors (“Eligible Companies”). At the time of each reconstitution of the Index, Eligible Companies with a market capitalization of more than $500 million and average daily traded volume of at least 10,000 shares that are part of the GPR 250 Index and the GPR Pure Infrastructure Index are included in the Index (the “Index Constituents”). A significant portion of the Index is expected to be composed of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The real estate companies included in the Index may utilize leverage, and some may be highly leveraged. Additionally, such companies may include significant business operations outside of the United States.